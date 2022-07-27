Below is this week's congressional update by BakerHostetler's Federal Policy team. We'll continue to post in weeks when both chambers of Congress are in session.

HEADLINES

  • Capitol Hill is facing a legislative crunch as Democratic leaders race to pass key priorities before departing Washington for August.
  • This week, lawmakers hope to pass a bipartisan bill to promote U.S. technological competitiveness, while they await action on Democrats' reconciliation legislation targeting prescription drug prices and Affordable Care Act subsidies.
  • President Joe Biden is in isolation with COVID, his symptoms improving.

HOUSE

  • The House is in its last week of session before a six-week recess, though the calendar could change.
  • The House Permanent Selection Committee on Intelligence on Wednesday will hold a hearing on threats from foreign commercial spyware.
  • The House Oversight Committee will hold a hearing on Wednesday (postponed from last week) with executives from gun manufacturers.
  • The full hearing schedule can be found here.

SENATE

  • The Senate aims to pass a slimmed-down version of legislation aiming to promote domestic semiconductor manufacturing and technological research.
  • The Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee will hold a hearing tomorrow on fentanyl.
  • The Foreign Relations Committee on Wednesday will hold a hearing on economic statecraft.
  • The current list of committee meetings can be found here.

WHITE HOUSE

  • Biden currently has no public events scheduled this week as he remains in isolation.

