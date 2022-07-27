Below is this week's congressional update by BakerHostetler's Federal Policy team. We'll continue to post in weeks when both chambers of Congress are in session.
HEADLINES
- Capitol Hill is facing a legislative crunch as Democratic leaders race to pass key priorities before departing Washington for August.
- This week, lawmakers hope to pass a bipartisan bill to promote U.S. technological competitiveness, while they await action on Democrats' reconciliation legislation targeting prescription drug prices and Affordable Care Act subsidies.
- President Joe Biden is in isolation with COVID, his symptoms improving.
HOUSE
- The House is in its last week of session before a six-week recess, though the calendar could change.
- The House Permanent Selection Committee on Intelligence on Wednesday will hold a hearing on threats from foreign commercial spyware.
- The House Oversight Committee will hold a hearing on Wednesday (postponed from last week) with executives from gun manufacturers.
- The full hearing schedule can be found here.
SENATE
- The Senate aims to pass a slimmed-down version of legislation aiming to promote domestic semiconductor manufacturing and technological research.
- The Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee will hold a hearing tomorrow on fentanyl.
- The Foreign Relations Committee on Wednesday will hold a hearing on economic statecraft.
- The current list of committee meetings can be found here.
WHITE HOUSE
- Biden currently has no public events scheduled this week as he remains in isolation.
