Below is this week's congressional update by BakerHostetler's Federal Policy team. We'll continue to post in weeks when both chambers of Congress are in session.

HEADLINES

Capitol Hill is facing a legislative crunch as Democratic leaders race to pass key priorities before departing Washington for August.

This week, lawmakers hope to pass a bipartisan bill to promote U.S. technological competitiveness, while they await action on Democrats' reconciliation legislation targeting prescription drug prices and Affordable Care Act subsidies.

President Joe Biden is in isolation with COVID, his symptoms improving.

HOUSE

The House is in its last week of session before a six-week recess, though the calendar could change.

The House Permanent Selection Committee on Intelligence on Wednesday will hold a hearing on threats from foreign commercial spyware.

The House Oversight Committee will hold a hearing on Wednesday (postponed from last week) with executives from gun manufacturers.

SENATE

The Senate aims to pass a slimmed-down version of legislation aiming to promote domestic semiconductor manufacturing and technological research.

The Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee will hold a hearing tomorrow on fentanyl.

The Foreign Relations Committee on Wednesday will hold a hearing on economic statecraft.

WHITE HOUSE

Biden currently has no public events scheduled this week as he remains in isolation.

