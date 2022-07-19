In the latest episode of the Government Contracts Legal Round-Up, Partner David B. Robbins discusses two US Supreme Court cases that government contractors should be aware of. Mr. Robbins also outlines key takeaways for recent claims and bid protest cases related to defenses contracting, software licensing disputes, procurements that require performance in foreign countries, and cybersecurity requirements.

