United States:
The Government Contracts Legal Round-Up | Episode 25 (Podcast)
19 July 2022
Jenner & Block
In the latest episode of the Government Contracts Legal
Round-Up, Partner David B. Robbins discusses two US Supreme
Court cases that government contractors should be aware of. Mr.
Robbins also outlines key takeaways for recent claims and bid
protest cases related to defenses contracting, software licensing
disputes, procurements that require performance in foreign
countries, and cybersecurity requirements.
