Below is this week's congressional update by BakerHostetler's Federal Policy team.

HEADLINES

Democratic leaders are planning to move forward with a reconciliation bill focused on drug pricing and Affordable Care Act subsidies, regrouping after negotiations on a broader bill stalled.

The Senate is also planning to take up a slimmed-down version of legislation promoting competitiveness with China, focused on funding for domestic semiconductor manufacturing.

The House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol will hold a prime-time hearing Thursday, focusing on President Donald Trump's actions while his supporters were inside the Capitol.

HOUSE

The House is in session today through Thursday and will begin taking up its annual appropriations bills.

The Foreign Affairs Committee will hold a series of hearings focused on Russia and its invasion of Ukraine.

The House Oversight Committee invited executives from gun manufacturers to testify Wednesday.

SENATE

The Senate will continue voting on President Joe Biden's judicial nominees, and leaders will take formal steps toward passage of a healthcare-focused reconciliation bill as well as semiconductor funding legislation.

The Finance Committee and Banking Committee both will hold hearings on housing affordability.

The Foreign Relations Committee will begin the process to give U.S. approval to Finland and Sweden joining NATO, and on Wednesday will hold a hearing on global food security with U.S. Agency for International Development Administrator Samantha Power and United Nations Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield.

WHITE HOUSE

Biden has a light schedule so far this week, having just returned from a controversial visit to the Middle East.

Vice President Kamala Harris is speaking today at the NAACP National Convention in Atlantic City.

The administration is pressing lawmakers to advance scaled-back versions of reconciliation legislation and semiconductor funding, two key priorities for Biden.

