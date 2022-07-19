Below is this week's congressional update by BakerHostetler's Federal Policy team. We'll continue to post in weeks when both chambers of Congress are in session.
HEADLINES
- Democratic leaders are planning to move forward with a reconciliation bill focused on drug pricing and Affordable Care Act subsidies, regrouping after negotiations on a broader bill stalled.
- The Senate is also planning to take up a slimmed-down version of legislation promoting competitiveness with China, focused on funding for domestic semiconductor manufacturing.
- The House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol will hold a prime-time hearing Thursday, focusing on President Donald Trump's actions while his supporters were inside the Capitol.
HOUSE
- The House is in session today through Thursday and will begin taking up its annual appropriations bills.
- The Foreign Affairs Committee will hold a series of hearings focused on Russia and its invasion of Ukraine.
- The House Oversight Committee invited executives from gun manufacturers to testify Wednesday.
SENATE
- The Senate will continue voting on President Joe Biden's judicial nominees, and leaders will take formal steps toward passage of a healthcare-focused reconciliation bill as well as semiconductor funding legislation.
- The Finance Committee and Banking Committee both will hold hearings on housing affordability.
- The Foreign Relations Committee will begin the process to give U.S. approval to Finland and Sweden joining NATO, and on Wednesday will hold a hearing on global food security with U.S. Agency for International Development Administrator Samantha Power and United Nations Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield.
WHITE HOUSE
- Biden has a light schedule so far this week, having just returned from a controversial visit to the Middle East.
- Vice President Kamala Harris is speaking today at the NAACP National Convention in Atlantic City.
- The administration is pressing lawmakers to advance scaled-back versions of reconciliation legislation and semiconductor funding, two key priorities for Biden.
