Last week, the Biden-Harris administration proposed a rule that would require state and municipal governments to monitor greenhouse gas emissions and develop climate goals for transportation on the National Highway System (NHS). Meanwhile, the General Services Administration (GSA) published a notice indicating that single-use plastics may be restricted from federal government procurement. In California, following suit of other California city councils, the Los Angeles City Council is slated to consider a ban on new gas stations. Also last week, a Pennsylvania state judge blocked the state's entrance into the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (RGGI).

