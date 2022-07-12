Below is this week's congressional update by BakerHostetler's Federal Policy team. We'll continue to post in weeks when both chambers of Congress are in session.
HEADLINES
- President Joe Biden will travel to the Middle East, including a controversial visit to Saudi Arabia and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.
- Congress is returning from its Independence Day recess, and leaders are strategizing on bipartisan China competition legislation as well as Democrats' budget reconciliation package.
- Washington is also continuing to react to the Supreme Court's decisions at the end of its term, including the overturning of Roe v. Wade.
HOUSE
- The House is in session tomorrow through Friday. The agenda includes the House's annual Pentagon policy bill.
- As Biden visits the Middle East, the Foreign Affairs Middle East and North Africa Subcommittee will hold a hearing Thursday on U.S. interests in the region.
- The Ways and Means Committee on Wednesday will hold a hearing on housing policy.
SENATE
- The Senate will begin its week with votes on Biden's nominees.
- The Energy and Natural Resources Energy Subcommittee will hold a hearing Wednesday on lowering energy prices.
- Thursday, the Senate Banking Committee will hold an oversight hearing examining the Bureau of Industry and Security's export controls.
WHITE HOUSE
- Tomorrow, Biden will host Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador at the White House.
- The president will begin his Middle East trip Wednesday in Israel, visiting Israeli leaders before traveling to Bethlehem to meet with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas.
- From Israel, Biden will travel directly to Saudi Arabia Friday, where he will meet with heads of state from around the region – including a controversial meeting with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.
