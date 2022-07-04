Special Counsel Nathaniel E. Castellano joined the Federal News Network's Federal Drive podcast for a discussion about how to protect confidential business information under FOIA Exemption 4. During the conversation Mr. Castellano covered the key concerns for government contractors.

Listen to the episode here.

Mr. Castellano advises clients on all aspects of doing business with and litigating against the federal government.He is a widely recognized thought leader in the government contracts community and a seasoned advocate with experience litigating high-profile bid protest matters before the Government Accountability Office, United States Court of Federal Claims,Federal District Court, and the United States Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit.

