As previously reported, the OFCCP has established a Contractor Portal where federal government contractors can register and certify they have developed and maintained affirmative action programs at each of their establishments or functional units. Those who do not register and certify are more likely to be selected for audit.

The deadline to register and submit AAP certifications is June 30, 2022. Contractors that have not registered or certify should take steps to ensure they are in a position to certify by the deadline, or face the increased likelihood of an audit. As our clients have experienced, the registration process can be difficult and time-consuming, so waiting until the last minute may jeopardize meeting the deadline.

Attention Contractors: The AAP Certification Deadline Is Almost Here

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.