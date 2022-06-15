ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

In the latest episode of the Government Contracts Legal Round-Up, Partner David B. Robbins discusses three bid protest cases: IAP Worldwide Services, Inc. v. United States, AT&T Mobility LLC, and Sehlke Consulting, LLC. Mr. Robbins outlines key takeaways for each case, noting that the IAP Worldwide Services matter may prove to be among the most significant Court of Federal Claims bid protest opinions of 2022.

self

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.