In the latest episode of the Government Contracts Legal
Round-Up, Partner David B. Robbins discusses three bid protest
cases: IAP Worldwide Services, Inc. v. United States,
AT&T Mobility LLC, and Sehlke Consulting,
LLC. Mr. Robbins outlines key takeaways for each case, noting
that the IAP Worldwide Services matter may prove to be among the
most significant Court of Federal Claims bid protest opinions of
2022.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.