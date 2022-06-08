May 9 marked the start of the bicameral conference to negotiate the House-passed USICA and Senate-passed COMPETES Act—both designed to counter China's growing global influence and improve U.S. competitiveness. Brownstein's Government Relations team sits down to discuss this rarely used political practice, possible roadblocks, the timeline and the potential effects of a successful or failed conference.

self Brownstein Podcast Series · The Bipartisan USICA-COMPETES Conference—Will it Work?

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.