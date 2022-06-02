In this podcast, Scott Kelly, co-chair of Ogletree Deakins' Affirmative Action and OFCCP Compliance Practice Group, sits down with Hera Arsen, the firm's director of content at Workplace Strategies, Ogletree Deakins' national labor and employment law seminar for human resources professionals and in-house counsel, to discuss recent directives and regulatory initiatives from the Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs (OFCCP). Scott examines the practical and legal implications of the changes in OFCCP's position on covered contractors' affirmative action plan obligations and the agency's approach toward compliance reviews, sharing strategic considerations for contractors addressing these heightened demands. He also addresses the increased interagency coordination between OFCCP and the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, providing insight into the potential compliance challenges that might come next for contractors.

