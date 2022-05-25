self

On this episode of the Policy Matters Podcast, the Scotts, Messrs. Hecker and Mallery, discuss Senator Bernie Sanders efforts to resurrect the idea of preventing employers who have labor law violations from contracting with the federal government. President Obama's Executive Order 13673 - dubbed the "Blacklisting Order" - and its implementing regulations fell victim to the Congressional Review Act in 2017, so Scott and Scott evaluate whether the Biden Administration could revisit blacklisting and how worried employers should be about the prospect.

