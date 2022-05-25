As previously reported, OFCCP recently launched its Contractor Portal, which requires certain federal government contractors to register and certify their compliance with the requirement to develop and maintain Affirmative Action Programs ("AAPs"). OFCCP has now introduced a "Bulk Upload/Modification" option on the Portal for federal contractors with 100 or more establishments or functional/business units.

The Bulk Upload/Modification Template allows a Parent Company to request to have establishments or functional/business units uploaded/modified collectively. A Parent Company must first register on the Portal and then complete the Bulk Upload/Modification Template.

Detailed instructions for using the Bulk Upload/Modification Template are available here and Frequently Answered Questions are also posted on the OFCCP website.

As a reminder, federal contractors are required to certify the status of their AAPs by June 30, 2022.

OFCCP Announces Option To Bulk Upload For Large Federal Contractors

