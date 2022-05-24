The Senate will be in session this week, while the House will have committee work with no votes scheduled.



Democrats are facing increasing pressure ahead of the midterms to score legislative wins – particularly key components of their agenda such as Build Back Better and an overhaul of voting rights – which has consistently been stymied by disagreements in their party and unforeseen emergencies, including rising gas prices, inflation, baby formula shortages, and the war in Ukraine.



Last Friday, a federal judge in Louisiana blocked the Biden Administration from ending the Title 42 immigration policy. The preliminary injunction provides an extended pause to the Administration's plans while a lawsuit led by a multistate coalition of Republican attorneys general is decided in the courts. The Title 42 border restrictions were set to end today.



The conference committee that has been formed to resolve differences in the America COMPETES Act (H.R. 4521), which aims to boost manufacturing and technological innovation to better compete economically with China, is already encountering contentious negotiations. A bipartisan effort to add a tax credit for domestic fabrication of semiconductors, known as the FABS Act, has been opposed by some House Democrats who view the provision as aiding large corporations. However, the credit is seen as critically important for the semiconductor community.



Administration



President Biden is still in Japan, where he has met with Emperor Naruhito and Prime Minister Kishida Fumio.



Senate Side



On Tuesday, the Senate will resume consideration of the nomination of Dara Lindenbaum to be a member of the Federal Election Commission. The chamber will also vote on the nomination of Stephanie Dawkins Davis to be a U.S. circuit judge for the Sixth Circuit. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) has stated he is considering seeking unanimous consent on a $28 million emergency funding bill that passed the House last week. The legislation would provide funding for the Food and Drug Administration to address the shortage of infant formula.

