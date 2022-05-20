Partners David Robbins, Anthony Barkow, David Bitkower, and Aaron Cooper discuss the Department of Defense's cybersecurity rules, the compliance challenges facing contractors, and how those compliance challenges present obstacles to the Department of Justice's (DOJ) efforts to bring False Claims Act (FCA) cases in their article published by The Government Contractor. Their article also details the types of vio­lations to be targeted by the DOJ's cyber fraud initiative and provides best practices for companies seeking to reduce their risk of being subjected to a FCA investigation.

Mr. Robbins is a former acting Deputy General Counsel and a former Procurement Fraud Remedies Director of the US Air Force. He co-chairs the firm's Government Contracts Practice.

Mr. Barkow is a former federal prosecutor in the Southern District of New York and in the District of Columbia, and co-chairs the Investigations, Compliance, and Defense Practice.

Mr. Bitkower is a former Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General for the Criminal Division of the Department of Justice and co-chairs both the Investigations, Compliance, and Defense Practice and the Data Privacy and Cybersecurity Practice.

Mr. Cooper, a member of the Investigations, Compliance, and Defense Practice, is a former lead Senate in­vestigative counsel and Department of Justice cybercrimes prosecutor.

