Any company that submits confidential information to the U.S. Government should consider whether that information might be publicly released (to market competitors, the media, and civic society alike) pursuant to the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA).1 They should also understand how to protect that information from release under FOIA Exemption 4, which protects from disclosure "trade secrets and commercial or financial information obtained from a person and privileged or confidential."2 Updating prior resources,3 this BRIEFING PAPER provides a comprehensive introduction and guide to protecting confidential business information using FOIA Exemption 4. The update is necessary, as this area of law has changed drastically in the past several years, due primarily to the U.S. Supreme Court's landmark 2019 decision in Food Marketing Institute v. Argus Leader Media, 4 the FOIA Improvement Act of 2016 (FIA),5 and the many lower court decisions that have attempted to reconcile Argus and the FIA with the practical realities of FOIA practice and how companies share information with the Government.6

The Supreme Court's decision in Argus Leader upended the way that courts have traditionally analyzed whether information is "confidential" for purposes of FOIA Exemption 4 protection. However, the post-Argus swell of Exemption 4 litigation has given courts across the country opportunities to engage critically with all of the elements relevant to Exemption 4. For example, although the Supreme Court in Argus Leader did not address the "commercial or financial" aspect of Exemption 4 or the FIA, these issues repeatedly take central importance in the lower court cases that have grappled with Exemption 4 in the roughly three years since Argus Leader. Moreover, these decisions showcase deepening divides as to how district courts in the District of Columbia, Second, and Ninth Circuits approach Exemption 4 litigation. It is more important now than ever for FOIA practitioners to keep an eye trained on the Exemption 4 precedent developing in each jurisdiction.

This BRIEFING PAPER begins with context for FOIA and Exemption 4, and then walks through the mechanics of a FOIA Exemption 4 dispute, providing best practices and practical insights for how these matters typically progress. Next, the PAPER addresses the primary substantive elements that must be satisfied for information to be protected from release under FOIA Exemption 4, discussing in each instance how the analysis has been impacted by Argus Leader. Finally, the PAPER provides guidelines for companies relying on Exemption 4 to protect information submitted to the Government.

FOIA And Exemption 4

Among the most prominent of so-called "sunshine laws" designed to ensure transparency of Government operations, FOIA provides that all federal agency records are accessible to the public unless specifically exempt from this requirement. Critically, FOIA's right to access treats members of civic society and the media just the same as market competitors.7 In doing so, however, FOIA attempts to strike a balance between the public's right to transparency and the undeniable need for the Government to be able to keep secrets and maintain confidence, as the Supreme Court has explained:

This Court repeatedly has stressed the fundamental principle of public access to Government documents that animates the FOIA. "Without question, the Act is broadly conceived. It seeks to permit access to official information long shielded unnecessarily from public view and attempts to create a judicially enforceable public right to secure such information from possibly unwilling official hands." The Act's "basic purpose reflected 'a general philosophy of full agency disclosure unless information is exempted under clearly delineated statutory language.' '' "The basic purpose of FOIA is to ensure an informed citizenry, vital to the functioning of a democratic society, needed to check against corruption and to hold the governors accountable to the governed.". . . Despite these pronouncements of liberal congressional purpose, this Court has recognized that the statutory exemptions are intended to have meaningful reach and application. . .. [As the Court] observed: "Congress realized that legitimate governmental and private interests could be harmed by release of certain types of information," and therefore provided the "specific exemptions under which disclosure could be refused." Recognizing past abuses, Congress sought "to reach a workable balance between the right of the public to know and the need of the Government to keep information in confidence to the extent necessary without permitting indiscriminate secrecy." The Act's broad provisions favoring disclosure, coupled with the specific exemptions, reveal and present the "balance" Congress has struck.8

To accomplish its goal, FOIA identifies certain categories of information that agencies are automatically required to share with the public, including a description of the agency, its functions, its procedural and substantive rules, final agency opinions, etc.9 Most importantly, at 5 U.S.C.A. § 552(a)(3), FOIA further requires that agencies must make available records that are requested by the public unless those records are exempt from mandatory disclosure under the FOIA exemptions listed in 5 U.S.C.A. § 552(b) or excluded from FOIA's scope under 5 U.S.C.A. § 552(c).

