In this podcast, recorded live from Ogletree Deakins' 2022 Workplace Strategies seminar, Leigh Nason and Lauren Hicks discuss certain initiatives launched by the Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs (OFCCP) that impose new burdens on federal government contractors and subcontractors to meet their Affirmative Action Program (AAP) obligations. Specifically, Leigh and Lauren examine the nuances of the new Contractor Portal certification process and OFCCP's directive on pay equity audits, and share key takeaways as to compliance requirements.

