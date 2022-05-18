In the latest episode of the Government Contracts Legal Round-Up, Partner David Robbins, co-chair of Jenner & Block's Government Contracts Practice, discusses important developments facing government contractors and grant recipients. Mr. Robbins explains the Department of Defense's final rule regarding commercial item determinations and a proposed FAR amendment regarding greenhouse gas emissions. He also discusses recent protest and claims cases.

