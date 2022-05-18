ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

In the latest episode of the Government Contracts Legal Round-Up, Partner David Robbins, co-chair of Jenner & Block's Government Contracts Practice, discusses important developments facing government contractors and grant recipients. Mr. Robbins explains the Department of Defense's final rule regarding commercial item determinations and a proposed FAR amendment regarding greenhouse gas emissions. He also discusses recent protest and claims cases.

Click here to listen to the Podcast

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.