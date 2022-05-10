This report provides a snapshot of the US Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day's press releases.

POTUS' Schedule*

8:55 a.m. ET – THE PRESIDENT departs New Castle, Delaware, en route the White House

9:50 a.m. ET – THE PRESIDENT arrives at the White House | South Lawn

11:15 a.m. ET – THE PRESIDENT and THE VICE PRESIDENT receive the President's Daily Brief | Oval Office

1:30 p.m. ET – THE PRESIDENT and THE VICE PRESIDENT deliver remarks on how the Biden-Harris Administration is lowering the cost of high-speed internet for millions of American families and expanding access through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law | Rose Garden

Fact Sheet: President Biden and Vice President Harris Reduce High-Speed Internet Costs for Millions of Americans | May 9, 2022

2:45 p.m. ET – THE PRESIDENT signs into law S. 3522, the "Ukraine Democracy Defense Lend-Lease Act of 2022;" The Vice President attends | Oval Office

6:00 p.m. ET – THE PRESIDENT participates in a fundraising reception for the Democratic National Committee | Potomac, Maryland

Looking Ahead: The President will travel to Chicago, Illinois, on May 11. On May 20-21, The President will travel to Seoul, South Korea; and Tokyo, Japan, from May 22-24.

VPOTUS' Schedule*

11:15 a.m. ET – THE VICE PRESIDENT will receive the President's Daily Brief | Oval Office

1:30 p.m. ET – THE PRESIDENT and THE VICE PRESIDENT deliver remarks on how the Biden-Harris Administration is lowering the cost of high-speed internet for millions of American families and expanding access through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law | Rose Garden

2:45 p.m. ET– THE VICE PRESIDENT will attend THE PRESIDENT'S bill signing of law S. 3522, the "Ukraine Democracy Defense Lend-Lease Act of 2022" | Oval Office

3:20 p.m. ET– THE VICE PRESIDENT will ceremonially swear in N. Nickolas Perry to be Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United States of America to Jamaica | Vice President's Ceremonial Office

White House Press Briefing Schedule*

3:00 p.m. ET – Press Briefing by Press Secretary Jen Psaki | James S. Brady Press Briefing Room

*The US President (POTUS) and Vice President's (VPOTUS) daily schedules are subject to change, as is the White House press briefing schedule.

Recap of Friday-Sunday, May 6-8, 2022

Note: Bold hyperlinks spotlight COVID-19 developments.

The White House

May 8

G7 Leaders' Statement

Fact Sheet: United States and G7 Partners Impose Severe Costs for Putin's War Against Ukraine

Transcript: Background Press Call by a Senior Administration Official on the U.S. and G7 Actions to Impose Additional Severe Costs for Putin's War Against Ukraine

May 7

Remarks by Vice President Harris at the Tennessee State University 2022 Spring Undergraduate Commencement Ceremony

Fact Sheet: The Biden Administration Responds to Early Wildfires in New Mexico

May 6

Statement by President Biden on the April Jobs Report

Remarks by President Biden on the Bipartisan Innovation Act

Fact Sheet: Biden Administration Celebrates Launch of AM Forward and Calls on Congress to Pass Bipartisan Innovation Act

Readout of President Biden's Call with Prime Minister Trudeau of Canada

Statement by President Joe Biden on Additional Security Assistance to Ukraine

Memorandum on the Delegation of Authority Under Section 506(a)(1) and Section 614(a)(1) of the Foreign Assistance Act of 1961

Bill Signed into Law: S. 400

Statement from President Joe Biden on the William T. Coleman, Jr. and Norman Y. Mineta Federal Building Act and Passing of Norman Mineta

Nominations: President Biden Announces Key Nominees

Transcript: Press Gaggle by Press Secretary Jen Psaki

Proclamation on Mother's Day, 2022

Proclamation on National Women's Health Week, 2022

Department of Defense (DOD)

Statement by the Pentagon Press Secretary on $150 Million in Additional Security Assistance for Ukraine

Transcript: Pentagon Press Secretary John F. Kirby Holds a Press Briefing

Article: Intensity of Conflict Creates Unprecedented Need for Weapons, Munitions

Remarks by Deputy Secretary of Defense Dr. Kathleen Hicks on the National Defense Strategy and Fiscal Year 2023 Budget Request at the Reagan Institute (D.C.) (As Delivered)

Press Release: Denmark and U.S. Host Meeting on Situational Awareness in the Baltic Sea Region

Article: Arctic Partnerships Vital to Regional, National Security, Commanders Say

Press Release: Navy to Christen Future Littoral Combat Ship Beloit

Article: 'Bloody Hundredth' B-17 Pilot Shares WWII Experiences

Contracts for May 6, 2022

Department of State

Daily Schedule | Monday, May 9

Europe, UKR, RUS

May 8: Sanctions | Targeting Russia's Financial, Defense, and Marine Sectors and Promoting Accountability for Russian and Belarusian Military Officials

May 8: Fact Sheet | State Department Actions to Promote Accountability and Impose Costs on the Russian Government for Putin's Aggression against Ukraine

May 8: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Kuleba

May 8: Advisory | Assistant Secretary of State for International Organization Affairs Michele J. Sison's Travel to Switzerland

May 7: Readout | Deputy Secretary Sherman's Meeting with French, German, Italian, and UK Counterparts

May 7: Statement | On the 77th Anniversary of Victory in Europe Day

May 6: Statement | $150 Million in Additional U.S. Military Assistance for Ukraine

May 7: Statement | Northern Ireland Assembly Elections Results

Asia-Pacific

May 6: Readout | U.S.-Japan Economic Policy Consultative Committee Vice-Ministerial Meeting

May 6: Sanctions | The Democratic People's Republic of Korea's Illicit Activities and Sanctions Evasion

South Asia

May 6: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with Pakistani Foreign Minister Bhutto Zardari

Western Hemisphere

May 6: Readout | Under Secretary Zeya's Travel to Chile

Middle East, North Africa

Mary 7: Statement | The United States Condemns Terrorist Attack in Sinai, Egypt

Sub-Saharan Africa

May 6: Readout | Deputy Secretary Sherman's Meeting with Gabonese President Ali Bongo Ondimba

May 6: Readout | Deputy Secretary Sherman's Meeting with Gabonese Foreign Minister Michael Moussa Adamo

May 6: Readout | Deputy Secretary Sherman's Meeting with Gabonese Defense Minister Ngoubili

Cyber

May 6: Statement | Reward Offers for Information to Bring Conti Ransomware Variant Co-Conspirators to Justice

US Agency for International Development (USAID)

Readout: Administrator Samantha Power's Meeting with Representatives of Ukrainian Civil Society, Including Representatives of the 5AM Coalition and Tribunal for Putin Coalition

Readout: Administrator Samantha Power's Meeting with Prime Minister of Barbados Mia Mottley

Readout: Deputy Administrator Isobel Coleman's Meeting with UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator for Afghanistan Ramiz Alakbarov

Readout: Deputy Administrator Isobel Coleman's Meeting with United Nations Special Envoy to Burma Noeleen Heyzer

Press Release: USAID Announces the Launch of its Updated Youth in Development Policy

US Mission to the United Nations (UN)

Transcript: Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield's Interview with Jake Tapper on CNN's "State of the Union" | May 8, 2022

Advisory: U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield Travels to Brussels (May 9-10)

Statement by the President of the UN Security Council on Ukraine, May 6, 2022

Remarks at a UN Security Council Arria-Formula Meeting Hosted by Russia on "Systematic and Mass Grave Violations of International Humanitarian Law" | May 6, 2022

Transcript: Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield's Interview with Margaret Hoover of PBS "Firing Line" | May 6, 2022

Transcript: Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield's Interview with Betül Yürük of Anadolu Agency, Turkey | May 6, 2022

Readout of Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield's Meeting with Congolese Foreign Minister Jean-Claude Gakosso | May 6, 2022

Readout of Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield's Meeting with Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi | May 6, 2022

Department of the Treasury

May 8

Sanctions: U.S. Treasury Takes Sweeping Action Against Russia's War Efforts

Sanctions List Updates: Russia-related Designations and Designations Updates; Issuance of Russia-related General Licenses, Publication of Russia-related Frequently Asked Questions

May 6

Sanctions: U.S. Treasury Issues First-Ever Sanctions on a Virtual Currency Mixer, Targets DPRK Cyber Threats

Statement from Secretaries Yellen, Fudge, McDonough, and Vilsack on Continued Efforts to Connect Homeowners to Pandemic Relief

Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC)

Press Release: SEC Halts Fraudulent Cryptomining and Trading Scheme

Press Release: SEC Issues Nearly $3.5 Million Award to Four Whistleblowers

Press Release: SEC Charges NVIDIA Corporation with Inadequate Disclosures about Impact of Cryptomining

Department of Justice

Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) | Daily Press Releases

Speech: Deputy Attorney General Lisa O. Monaco Delivers Remarks at Chiefs of Police Executive Forum on Crime Guns at ATF Headquarters

Readout: Justice Department Participates in the 21st Annual International Competition Network Conference in Berlin, Germany

Press Release: CEO of Mining Capital Coin Indicted in $62 Million Cryptocurrency Fraud Scheme

Press Release: Two Puerto Rico Mayors Arrested and Charged with Accepting Bribes

Press Release: United States Settles Suit Against VoIP Service Providers for Facilitating Millions of Illegal Telemarketing Calls about COVID-19

Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/Customs and Border Protection (CBP)

Press Release: RGV Agents Apprehend 685 Migrants in Four Large Groups (Texas)

Press Release: Del Rio Sector Border Patrol Agents Arrest Sex Offender (Texas)

Press Release: Body of Missing Child Found in Rio Grande (Texas)

Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)

Link to daily press releases

Office of the US Trade Representative (USTR)

Press Release: Week Ahead Guidance for the Week of May 9-13, 2022

US International Trade Commission (USITC)

Press Release: USITC to Investigate Effects of Active Section 232 and 301 Tariffs on U.S. Industries

Federal Trade Commission (FTC)

Press Release: FTC Joins Amicus Brief Opposing Liability Shield for Sloppy Credit Reports

Press Release: FTC Acts to Shut Down 'The Credit Game' for Running a Bogus Credit Repair Scheme that Fleeced Consumers

Federal Communications Commission (FCC)

Press Release: Simington at The Free State Foundation's Annual Policy Conference

Department of Agriculture (USDA)

Statement from Secretaries Fudge, McDonough, Vilsack and Yellen on Continued Efforts to Connect Homeowners to Pandemic Relief

Department of Energy (DOE)

Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration Announces Over $2.3 Billion Investment To Cut U.S. Carbon Pollution

Department of Interior (DOI)

Press Release: Secretary Haaland Announces $61 Million to Increase Outdoor Access in Urban Spaces

Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)

Press Release: EPA and Army Host Midwest-Focused Virtual Regional WOTUS Roundtable

Link to other EPA press releases

Department of Transportation

Statement from Secretary Pete Buttigieg on the Nomination of Kris Kolluri as CEO of the Gateway Development Commission

Department of Labor

Statement by U.S. Secretary of Labor Walsh on April Jobs Report

Report: April Jobs Report

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor, stakeholders sign partnership to train, protect workers from construction hazards at Wisconsin Center Expansion project

Press Release: Federal court orders four Rhode Island medical practices, owners to pay $175K in wages, damages to 103 underpaid employees

Department of Education

Press Release: U.S. Department of Education Announces Intent to Strengthen and Protect Rights for Students with Disabilities by Amending Regulations Implementing Section 504

Health & Human Services (HHS)

Press Release: Biden Administration Launches an Initiative to Help Protect People's Health from Climate Events

Press Release: HHS Launches New Maternal Mental Health Hotline

Press Release: Secretary Becerra Celebrates Mother's Day, Applauds 12-month Postpartum Expansion in Tennessee and South Carolina

Food & Drug Administration (FDA)

Press Release: FDA Roundup | May 6, 2022

Housing & Urban Development (HUD)

Statement from Secretaries Fudge, McDonough, Vilsack and Yellen on continued efforts to connect homeowners to pandemic relief

Press Release: HUD Announces Disaster Assistance for New Mexico Disaster Survivors

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.