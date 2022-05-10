This report provides a snapshot of the US Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day's press releases.
POTUS' Schedule*
8:55 a.m. ET – THE PRESIDENT departs New Castle, Delaware, en route the White House
9:50 a.m. ET – THE PRESIDENT arrives at the White House | South Lawn
11:15 a.m. ET – THE PRESIDENT and THE VICE PRESIDENT receive the President's Daily Brief | Oval Office
1:30 p.m. ET – THE PRESIDENT and THE VICE PRESIDENT deliver remarks on how the Biden-Harris Administration is lowering the cost of high-speed internet for millions of American families and expanding access through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law | Rose Garden
- Fact Sheet: President Biden and Vice President Harris Reduce High-Speed Internet Costs for Millions of Americans | May 9, 2022
2:45 p.m. ET – THE PRESIDENT signs into law S. 3522, the "Ukraine Democracy Defense Lend-Lease Act of 2022;" The Vice President attends | Oval Office
6:00 p.m. ET – THE PRESIDENT participates in a fundraising reception for the Democratic National Committee | Potomac, Maryland
Looking Ahead: The President will travel to Chicago, Illinois, on May 11. On May 20-21, The President will travel to Seoul, South Korea; and Tokyo, Japan, from May 22-24.VPOTUS' Schedule*
11:15 a.m. ET – THE VICE PRESIDENT will receive the President's Daily Brief | Oval Office
1:30 p.m. ET – THE PRESIDENT and THE VICE PRESIDENT deliver remarks on how the Biden-Harris Administration is lowering the cost of high-speed internet for millions of American families and expanding access through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law | Rose Garden
2:45 p.m. ET– THE VICE PRESIDENT will attend THE PRESIDENT'S bill signing of law S. 3522, the "Ukraine Democracy Defense Lend-Lease Act of 2022" | Oval Office
3:20 p.m. ET– THE VICE PRESIDENT will ceremonially swear in N. Nickolas Perry to be Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United States of America to Jamaica | Vice President's Ceremonial Office
White House Press Briefing Schedule*
3:00 p.m. ET – Press Briefing by Press Secretary Jen Psaki | James S. Brady Press Briefing Room
Recap of Friday-Sunday, May 6-8, 2022
The White House
May 8
- G7 Leaders' Statement
- Fact Sheet: United States and G7 Partners Impose Severe Costs for Putin's War Against Ukraine
- Transcript: Background Press Call by a Senior Administration Official on the U.S. and G7 Actions to Impose Additional Severe Costs for Putin's War Against Ukraine
May 7
- Remarks by Vice President Harris at the Tennessee State University 2022 Spring Undergraduate Commencement Ceremony
- Fact Sheet: The Biden Administration Responds to Early Wildfires in New Mexico
May 6
- Statement by President Biden on the April Jobs Report
- Remarks by President Biden on the Bipartisan Innovation Act
- Fact Sheet: Biden Administration Celebrates Launch of AM Forward and Calls on Congress to Pass Bipartisan Innovation Act
- Readout of President Biden's Call with Prime Minister Trudeau of Canada
- Statement by President Joe Biden on Additional Security Assistance to Ukraine
- Memorandum on the Delegation of Authority Under Section 506(a)(1) and Section 614(a)(1) of the Foreign Assistance Act of 1961
- Bill Signed into Law: S. 400
- Statement from President Joe Biden on the William T. Coleman, Jr. and Norman Y. Mineta Federal Building Act and Passing of Norman Mineta
- Nominations: President Biden Announces Key Nominees
- Transcript: Press Gaggle by Press Secretary Jen Psaki
- Proclamation on Mother's Day, 2022
- Proclamation on National Women's Health Week, 2022
Department of Defense (DOD)
- Statement by the Pentagon Press Secretary on $150 Million in Additional Security Assistance for Ukraine
- Transcript: Pentagon Press Secretary John F. Kirby Holds a Press Briefing
- Article: Intensity of Conflict Creates Unprecedented Need for Weapons, Munitions
- Remarks by Deputy Secretary of Defense Dr. Kathleen Hicks on the National Defense Strategy and Fiscal Year 2023 Budget Request at the Reagan Institute (D.C.) (As Delivered)
- Press Release: Denmark and U.S. Host Meeting on Situational Awareness in the Baltic Sea Region
- Article: Arctic Partnerships Vital to Regional, National Security, Commanders Say
- Press Release: Navy to Christen Future Littoral Combat Ship Beloit
- Article: 'Bloody Hundredth' B-17 Pilot Shares WWII Experiences
- Contracts for May 6, 2022
Department of State
- Daily Schedule | Monday, May 9
Europe, UKR, RUS
- May 8: Sanctions | Targeting Russia's Financial, Defense, and Marine Sectors and Promoting Accountability for Russian and Belarusian Military Officials
- May 8: Fact Sheet | State Department Actions to Promote Accountability and Impose Costs on the Russian Government for Putin's Aggression against Ukraine
- May 8: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Kuleba
- May 8: Advisory | Assistant Secretary of State for International Organization Affairs Michele J. Sison's Travel to Switzerland
- May 7: Readout | Deputy Secretary Sherman's Meeting with French, German, Italian, and UK Counterparts
- May 7: Statement | On the 77th Anniversary of Victory in Europe Day
- May 6: Statement | $150 Million in Additional U.S. Military Assistance for Ukraine
- May 7: Statement | Northern Ireland Assembly Elections Results
Asia-Pacific
- May 6: Readout | U.S.-Japan Economic Policy Consultative Committee Vice-Ministerial Meeting
- May 6: Sanctions | The Democratic People's Republic of Korea's Illicit Activities and Sanctions Evasion
South Asia
- May 6: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with Pakistani Foreign Minister Bhutto Zardari
Western Hemisphere
- May 6: Readout | Under Secretary Zeya's Travel to Chile
Middle East, North Africa
- Mary 7: Statement | The United States Condemns Terrorist Attack in Sinai, Egypt
Sub-Saharan Africa
- May 6: Readout | Deputy Secretary Sherman's Meeting with Gabonese President Ali Bongo Ondimba
- May 6: Readout | Deputy Secretary Sherman's Meeting with Gabonese Foreign Minister Michael Moussa Adamo
- May 6: Readout | Deputy Secretary Sherman's Meeting with Gabonese Defense Minister Ngoubili
Cyber
- May 6: Statement | Reward Offers for Information to Bring Conti Ransomware Variant Co-Conspirators to Justice
US Agency for International Development (USAID)
- Readout: Administrator Samantha Power's Meeting with Representatives of Ukrainian Civil Society, Including Representatives of the 5AM Coalition and Tribunal for Putin Coalition
- Readout: Administrator Samantha Power's Meeting with Prime Minister of Barbados Mia Mottley
- Readout: Deputy Administrator Isobel Coleman's Meeting with UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator for Afghanistan Ramiz Alakbarov
- Readout: Deputy Administrator Isobel Coleman's Meeting with United Nations Special Envoy to Burma Noeleen Heyzer
- Press Release: USAID Announces the Launch of its Updated Youth in Development Policy
US Mission to the United Nations (UN)
- Transcript: Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield's Interview with Jake Tapper on CNN's "State of the Union" | May 8, 2022
- Advisory: U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield Travels to Brussels (May 9-10)
- Statement by the President of the UN Security Council on Ukraine, May 6, 2022
- Remarks at a UN Security Council Arria-Formula Meeting Hosted by Russia on "Systematic and Mass Grave Violations of International Humanitarian Law" | May 6, 2022
- Transcript: Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield's Interview with Margaret Hoover of PBS "Firing Line" | May 6, 2022
- Transcript: Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield's Interview with Betül Yürük of Anadolu Agency, Turkey | May 6, 2022
- Readout of Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield's Meeting with Congolese Foreign Minister Jean-Claude Gakosso | May 6, 2022
- Readout of Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield's Meeting with Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi | May 6, 2022
Department of the Treasury
May 8
- Sanctions: U.S. Treasury Takes Sweeping Action Against Russia's War Efforts
- Sanctions List Updates: Russia-related Designations and Designations Updates; Issuance of Russia-related General Licenses, Publication of Russia-related Frequently Asked Questions
May 6
- Sanctions: U.S. Treasury Issues First-Ever Sanctions on a Virtual Currency Mixer, Targets DPRK Cyber Threats
- Statement from Secretaries Yellen, Fudge, McDonough, and Vilsack on Continued Efforts to Connect Homeowners to Pandemic Relief
Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC)
- Press Release: SEC Halts Fraudulent Cryptomining and Trading Scheme
- Press Release: SEC Issues Nearly $3.5 Million Award to Four Whistleblowers
- Press Release: SEC Charges NVIDIA Corporation with Inadequate Disclosures about Impact of Cryptomining
Department of Justice
- Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) | Daily Press Releases
- Speech: Deputy Attorney General Lisa O. Monaco Delivers Remarks at Chiefs of Police Executive Forum on Crime Guns at ATF Headquarters
- Readout: Justice Department Participates in the 21st Annual International Competition Network Conference in Berlin, Germany
- Press Release: CEO of Mining Capital Coin Indicted in $62 Million Cryptocurrency Fraud Scheme
- Press Release: Two Puerto Rico Mayors Arrested and Charged with Accepting Bribes
- Press Release: United States Settles Suit Against VoIP Service Providers for Facilitating Millions of Illegal Telemarketing Calls about COVID-19
Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/Customs and Border Protection (CBP)
- Press Release: RGV Agents Apprehend 685 Migrants in Four Large Groups (Texas)
- Press Release: Del Rio Sector Border Patrol Agents Arrest Sex Offender (Texas)
- Press Release: Body of Missing Child Found in Rio Grande (Texas)
Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)
- Link to daily press releases
Office of the US Trade Representative (USTR)
- Press Release: Week Ahead Guidance for the Week of May 9-13, 2022
US International Trade Commission (USITC)
- Press Release: USITC to Investigate Effects of Active Section 232 and 301 Tariffs on U.S. Industries
Federal Trade Commission (FTC)
- Press Release: FTC Joins Amicus Brief Opposing Liability Shield for Sloppy Credit Reports
- Press Release: FTC Acts to Shut Down 'The Credit Game' for Running a Bogus Credit Repair Scheme that Fleeced Consumers
Federal Communications Commission (FCC)
- Press Release: Simington at The Free State Foundation's Annual Policy Conference
Department of Agriculture (USDA)
- Statement from Secretaries Fudge, McDonough, Vilsack and Yellen on Continued Efforts to Connect Homeowners to Pandemic Relief
Department of Energy (DOE)
- Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration Announces Over $2.3 Billion Investment To Cut U.S. Carbon Pollution
Department of Interior (DOI)
- Press Release: Secretary Haaland Announces $61 Million to Increase Outdoor Access in Urban Spaces
Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)
- Press Release: EPA and Army Host Midwest-Focused Virtual Regional WOTUS Roundtable
- Link to other EPA press releases
Department of Transportation
- Statement from Secretary Pete Buttigieg on the Nomination of Kris Kolluri as CEO of the Gateway Development Commission
Department of Labor
- Statement by U.S. Secretary of Labor Walsh on April Jobs Report
- Report: April Jobs Report
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor, stakeholders sign partnership to train, protect workers from construction hazards at Wisconsin Center Expansion project
- Press Release: Federal court orders four Rhode Island medical practices, owners to pay $175K in wages, damages to 103 underpaid employees
Department of Education
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Education Announces Intent to Strengthen and Protect Rights for Students with Disabilities by Amending Regulations Implementing Section 504
Health & Human Services (HHS)
- Press Release: Biden Administration Launches an Initiative to Help Protect People's Health from Climate Events
- Press Release: HHS Launches New Maternal Mental Health Hotline
- Press Release: Secretary Becerra Celebrates Mother's Day, Applauds 12-month Postpartum Expansion in Tennessee and South Carolina
Food & Drug Administration (FDA)
- Press Release: FDA Roundup | May 6, 2022
Housing & Urban Development (HUD)
- Statement from Secretaries Fudge, McDonough, Vilsack and Yellen on continued efforts to connect homeowners to pandemic relief
- Press Release: HUD Announces Disaster Assistance for New Mexico Disaster Survivors
