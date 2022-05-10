This report provides a snapshot of the US Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day's press releases.

POTUS' Schedule*

8:55 a.m. ET – THE PRESIDENT departs New Castle, Delaware, en route the White House

9:50 a.m. ET – THE PRESIDENT arrives at the White House | South Lawn

11:15 a.m. ET – THE PRESIDENT and THE VICE PRESIDENT receive the President's Daily Brief | Oval Office

1:30 p.m. ET – THE PRESIDENT and THE VICE PRESIDENT deliver remarks on how the Biden-Harris Administration is lowering the cost of high-speed internet for millions of American families and expanding access through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law | Rose Garden

  • Fact Sheet: President Biden and Vice President Harris Reduce High-Speed Internet Costs for Millions of Americans | May 9, 2022

2:45 p.m. ET – THE PRESIDENT signs into law S. 3522, the "Ukraine Democracy Defense Lend-Lease Act of 2022;" The Vice President attends | Oval Office

6:00 p.m. ET – THE PRESIDENT participates in a fundraising reception for the Democratic National Committee | Potomac, Maryland

Looking Ahead: The President will travel to Chicago, Illinois, on May 11.  On May 20-21, The President will travel to Seoul, South Korea; and Tokyo, Japan, from May 22-24.

VPOTUS' Schedule*

11:15 a.m. ET – THE VICE PRESIDENT will receive the President's Daily Brief | Oval Office

1:30 p.m. ET – THE PRESIDENT and THE VICE PRESIDENT deliver remarks on how the Biden-Harris Administration is lowering the cost of high-speed internet for millions of American families and expanding access through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law | Rose Garden

2:45 p.m. ET– THE VICE PRESIDENT will attend THE PRESIDENT'S bill signing of law S. 3522, the "Ukraine Democracy Defense Lend-Lease Act of 2022" | Oval Office

3:20 p.m. ET– THE VICE PRESIDENT will ceremonially swear in N. Nickolas Perry to be Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United States of America to Jamaica | Vice President's Ceremonial Office

White House Press Briefing Schedule*

3:00 p.m. ET – Press Briefing by Press Secretary Jen Psaki | James S. Brady Press Briefing Room

Recap of Friday-Sunday, May 6-8, 2022

The White House

May 8

  • G7 Leaders' Statement
  • Fact Sheet: United States and G7 Partners Impose Severe Costs for Putin's War Against Ukraine
  • Transcript: Background Press Call by a Senior Administration Official on the U.S. and G7 Actions to Impose Additional Severe Costs for Putin's War Against Ukraine

May 7

  • Remarks by Vice President Harris at the Tennessee State University 2022 Spring Undergraduate Commencement Ceremony
  • Fact Sheet: The Biden Administration Responds to Early Wildfires in New Mexico

May 6

  • Statement by President Biden on the April Jobs Report
  • Remarks by President Biden on the Bipartisan Innovation Act
  • Fact Sheet: Biden Administration Celebrates Launch of AM Forward and Calls on Congress to Pass Bipartisan Innovation Act
  • Readout of President Biden's Call with Prime Minister Trudeau of Canada
  • Statement by President Joe Biden on Additional Security Assistance to Ukraine
  • Memorandum on the Delegation of Authority Under Section 506(a)(1) and Section 614(a)(1) of the Foreign Assistance Act of 1961
  • Bill Signed into Law: S. 400
  • Statement from President Joe Biden on the William T. Coleman, Jr. and Norman Y. Mineta Federal Building Act and Passing of Norman Mineta
  • Nominations: President Biden Announces Key Nominees
  • Transcript: Press Gaggle by Press Secretary Jen Psaki
  • Proclamation on Mother's Day, 2022
  • Proclamation on National Women's Health Week, 2022

Department of Defense (DOD)

  • Statement by the Pentagon Press Secretary on $150 Million in Additional Security Assistance for Ukraine
  • Transcript: Pentagon Press Secretary John F. Kirby Holds a Press Briefing
  • Article: Intensity of Conflict Creates Unprecedented Need for Weapons, Munitions
  • Remarks by Deputy Secretary of Defense Dr. Kathleen Hicks on the National Defense Strategy and Fiscal Year 2023 Budget Request at the Reagan Institute (D.C.) (As Delivered)
  • Press Release: Denmark and U.S. Host Meeting on Situational Awareness in the Baltic Sea Region
  • Article: Arctic Partnerships Vital to Regional, National Security, Commanders Say
  • Press Release: Navy to Christen Future Littoral Combat Ship Beloit
  • Article: 'Bloody Hundredth' B-17 Pilot Shares WWII Experiences
  • Contracts for May 6, 2022

Department of State

Europe, UKR, RUS

  • May 8: Sanctions | Targeting Russia's Financial, Defense, and Marine Sectors and Promoting Accountability for Russian and Belarusian Military Officials
  • May 8: Fact Sheet | State Department Actions to Promote Accountability and Impose Costs on the Russian Government for Putin's Aggression against Ukraine
  • May 8: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Kuleba
  • May 8: Advisory | Assistant Secretary of State for International Organization Affairs Michele J. Sison's Travel to Switzerland
  • May 7: Readout | Deputy Secretary Sherman's Meeting with French, German, Italian, and UK Counterparts
  • May 7: Statement | On the 77th Anniversary of Victory in Europe Day
  • May 6: Statement | $150 Million in Additional U.S. Military Assistance for Ukraine
  • May 7: Statement | Northern Ireland Assembly Elections Results

Asia-Pacific

  • May 6: Readout | U.S.-Japan Economic Policy Consultative Committee Vice-Ministerial Meeting
  • May 6: Sanctions | The Democratic People's Republic of Korea's Illicit Activities and Sanctions Evasion

South Asia

  • May 6: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with Pakistani Foreign Minister Bhutto Zardari

Western Hemisphere

  • May 6: Readout | Under Secretary Zeya's Travel to Chile

Middle East, North Africa

  • Mary 7: Statement | The United States Condemns Terrorist Attack in Sinai, Egypt

Sub-Saharan Africa

  • May 6: Readout | Deputy Secretary Sherman's Meeting with Gabonese President Ali Bongo Ondimba
  • May 6: Readout | Deputy Secretary Sherman's Meeting with Gabonese Foreign Minister Michael Moussa Adamo
  • May 6: Readout | Deputy Secretary Sherman's Meeting with Gabonese Defense Minister Ngoubili

Cyber

  • May 6: Statement | Reward Offers for Information to Bring Conti Ransomware Variant Co-Conspirators to Justice

US Agency for International Development (USAID)

  • Readout: Administrator Samantha Power's Meeting with Representatives of Ukrainian Civil Society, Including Representatives of the 5AM Coalition and Tribunal for Putin Coalition
  • Readout: Administrator Samantha Power's Meeting with Prime Minister of Barbados Mia Mottley
  • Readout: Deputy Administrator Isobel Coleman's Meeting with UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator for Afghanistan Ramiz Alakbarov
  • Readout: Deputy Administrator Isobel Coleman's Meeting with United Nations Special Envoy to Burma Noeleen Heyzer
  • Press Release: USAID Announces the Launch of its Updated Youth in Development Policy

US Mission to the United Nations (UN)

  • Transcript: Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield's Interview with Jake Tapper on CNN's "State of the Union" | May 8, 2022
  • Advisory: U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield Travels to Brussels (May 9-10)
  • Statement by the President of the UN Security Council on Ukraine, May 6, 2022
  • Remarks at a UN Security Council Arria-Formula Meeting Hosted by Russia on "Systematic and Mass Grave Violations of International Humanitarian Law" | May 6, 2022
  • Transcript: Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield's Interview with Margaret Hoover of PBS "Firing Line" | May 6, 2022
  • Transcript: Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield's Interview with Betül Yürük of Anadolu Agency, Turkey | May 6, 2022
  • Readout of Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield's Meeting with Congolese Foreign Minister Jean-Claude Gakosso | May 6, 2022
  • Readout of Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield's Meeting with Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi | May 6, 2022

Department of the Treasury

May 8

  • Sanctions: U.S. Treasury Takes Sweeping Action Against Russia's War Efforts
  • Sanctions List Updates: Russia-related Designations and Designations Updates; Issuance of Russia-related General Licenses, Publication of Russia-related Frequently Asked Questions

May 6

  • Sanctions: U.S. Treasury Issues First-Ever Sanctions on a Virtual Currency Mixer, Targets DPRK Cyber Threats
  • Statement from Secretaries Yellen, Fudge, McDonough, and Vilsack on Continued Efforts to Connect Homeowners to Pandemic Relief

Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC)

  • Press Release: SEC Halts Fraudulent Cryptomining and Trading Scheme
  • Press Release: SEC Issues Nearly $3.5 Million Award to Four Whistleblowers
  • Press Release: SEC Charges NVIDIA Corporation with Inadequate Disclosures about Impact of Cryptomining

Department of Justice

  • Speech: Deputy Attorney General Lisa O. Monaco Delivers Remarks at Chiefs of Police Executive Forum on Crime Guns at ATF Headquarters
  • Readout: Justice Department Participates in the 21st Annual International Competition Network Conference in Berlin, Germany
  • Press Release: CEO of Mining Capital Coin Indicted in $62 Million Cryptocurrency Fraud Scheme
  • Press Release: Two Puerto Rico Mayors Arrested and Charged with Accepting Bribes
  • Press Release: United States Settles Suit Against VoIP Service Providers for Facilitating Millions of Illegal Telemarketing Calls about COVID-19

Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/Customs and Border Protection (CBP)

  • Press Release: RGV Agents Apprehend 685 Migrants in Four Large Groups (Texas)
  • Press Release: Del Rio Sector Border Patrol Agents Arrest Sex Offender (Texas)
  • Press Release: Body of Missing Child Found in Rio Grande (Texas)

Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)

Office of the US Trade Representative (USTR)

  • Press Release: Week Ahead Guidance for the Week of May 9-13, 2022

US International Trade Commission (USITC)

  • Press Release: USITC to Investigate Effects of Active Section 232 and 301 Tariffs on U.S. Industries

Federal Trade Commission (FTC)

  • Press Release: FTC Joins Amicus Brief Opposing Liability Shield for Sloppy Credit Reports
  • Press Release: FTC Acts to Shut Down 'The Credit Game' for Running a Bogus Credit Repair Scheme that Fleeced Consumers

Federal Communications Commission (FCC)

  • Press Release: Simington at The Free State Foundation's Annual Policy Conference

Department of Agriculture (USDA)

  • Statement from Secretaries Fudge, McDonough, Vilsack and Yellen on Continued Efforts to Connect Homeowners to Pandemic Relief

Department of Energy (DOE)

  • Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration Announces Over $2.3 Billion Investment To Cut U.S. Carbon Pollution

Department of Interior (DOI)

  • Press Release: Secretary Haaland Announces $61 Million to Increase Outdoor Access in Urban Spaces

Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)

  • Press Release: EPA and Army Host Midwest-Focused Virtual Regional WOTUS Roundtable
Department of Transportation

  • Statement from Secretary Pete Buttigieg on the Nomination of Kris Kolluri as CEO of the Gateway Development Commission

Department of Labor

  • Statement by U.S. Secretary of Labor Walsh on April Jobs Report
  • Report: April Jobs Report
  • Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor, stakeholders sign partnership to train, protect workers from construction hazards at Wisconsin Center Expansion project
  • Press Release: Federal court orders four Rhode Island medical practices, owners to pay $175K in wages, damages to 103 underpaid employees

Department of Education

  • Press Release: U.S. Department of Education Announces Intent to Strengthen and Protect Rights for Students with Disabilities by Amending Regulations Implementing Section 504

Health & Human Services (HHS)

  • Press Release: Biden Administration Launches an Initiative to Help Protect People's Health from Climate Events
  • Press Release: HHS Launches New Maternal Mental Health Hotline
  • Press Release: Secretary Becerra Celebrates Mother's Day, Applauds 12-month Postpartum Expansion in Tennessee and South Carolina

  • Statement from Secretaries Fudge, McDonough, Vilsack and Yellen on continued efforts to connect homeowners to pandemic relief
  • Press Release: HUD Announces Disaster Assistance for New Mexico Disaster Survivors

