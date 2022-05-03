United States:
Capital Snapshot: A Monthly Overview Of The Issues, Events And Timelines Driving Federal Policy Decisions (May 2022)
03 May 2022
by
Kevin O'Neill
,
Mark Epley
,
Janice Bashford
,
Eugenia Pierson
,
David J.M. Skillman
,
Bobby McMillin
,
Marne Marotta
,
Amy Budner Smith
,
Amy Davenport
,
Jessica Monahan
,
Haley Nicholson
,
Scarlett Bickerton
,
Carly Sincavitch
,
Peter E. Duyshart
and
James V. Courtney, Jr.
Arnold & Porter
Our Legislative & Public Policy team is pleased to provide
its current edition of "Capital Snapshot," a monthly
summary of the primary issues, events and timelines that will drive
federal policy decisions up to the midterm elections. This month,
we look at the policy and political timeline for the spring and the
remaining 2022 Congressional Calendar, consider the policy
interests of two Senators at the heart of the Build Back Better
legislative debate, summarize the highest profile Supreme Court
cases to be decided in the final days of this session, review the
key Senate races six months before election day, and survey polling
trends on the economy, the Ukrainian-Russian War, and the
deteriorating confidence in American governmental institutions.
Download -Capital Snapshot: A Monthly Overview Of
The Issues, Events And Timelines Driving Federal Policy Decisions
(May 2022)
