Our Legislative & Public Policy team is pleased to provide its current edition of "Capital Snapshot," a monthly summary of the primary issues, events and timelines that will drive federal policy decisions up to the midterm elections. This month, we look at the policy and political timeline for the spring and the remaining 2022 Congressional Calendar, consider the policy interests of two Senators at the heart of the Build Back Better legislative debate, summarize the highest profile Supreme Court cases to be decided in the final days of this session, review the key Senate races six months before election day, and survey polling trends on the economy, the Ukrainian-Russian War, and the deteriorating confidence in American governmental institutions.

Download -Capital Snapshot: A Monthly Overview Of The Issues, Events And Timelines Driving Federal Policy Decisions (May 2022)

