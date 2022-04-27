ARTICLE

In the latest episode of the Government Contracts Legal Round-Up, Partner David Robbins, co-chair of Jenner & Block's Government Contracts Practice, discusses the Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs' new Contractor Portal, where contractors and subcontractors must register and certify their compliance with Affirmative Action Program requirements. He also explains the implications GSA's recently published Acquisition Letter, AL MV-22-02: Temporary Moratorium on EPA Clauses, and the government's decision to stop using Dun & Bradstreet's Data Universal Numbering System (DUNS) to identify government contractors.

