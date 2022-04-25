This report provides a snapshot of the US Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day's press releases.

POTUS' Schedule*

April 22, 2022

12:00 p.m. EDT - THE PRESIDENT receives the President's Daily Brief

1:30 p.m. EDT - THE PRESIDENT delivers remarks on Earth Day making the case for his bold agenda to tackle the climate crisis, safeguard our nation's forests, and bolster our resilience in the face of threats like wildfire

Fact Sheet: President Biden Signs Executive Order to Strengthen America's Forests, Boost Wildfire Resilience, and Combat Global Deforestation

3:30 p.m. EDT - THE PRESIDENT delivers remarks on his recent actions to lower costs and give families more breathing room, and will call on Congress to pass his plan to lower health care and energy costs

5:15 p.m. EDT - THE PRESIDENT departs Auburn, Washington, en route Seattle, Washington

5:35 p.m. EDT - THE PRESIDENT departs Seattle, Washington, en route Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

10:15 p.m. EDT - THE PRESIDENT arrives in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

10:40 p.m. EDT - THE PRESIDENT arrives in New Castle, Delaware

April 21, 2022

9:00 a.m. EDT - THE PRESIDENT receives the President's Daily Brief | The White House

9:45 a.m. EDT - THE PRESIDENT provides an update on Russia and Ukraine | Roosevelt Room

10:20 EDT - THE PRESIDENT departs the White House en route Joint Base Andrews

10:40 EDT - THE PRESIDENT departs Joint Base Andrews en route Portland, Oregon

3:40 p.m. EDT - THE PRESIDENT arrives in Portland, Oregon (12:40 PM Local) | Portland Air National Guard Base, Oregon

4:05 p.m. EDT - THE PRESIDENT visits Portland International Airport to highlight critical investments that will ensure stronger, more resilient infrastructure, such as an earthquake-resilient runway at PDX (1:05 PM Local)

5:10 p.m. EDT - THE PRESIDENT delivers remarks on the investment that has been made at Portland International Airport thanks in part to the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (2:10 PM Local)

6:30 p.m. EDT - THE PRESIDENT participates in a fundraiser for the Democratic National Committee (3:30 PM Local) | Portland Yacht Club, Oregon

7:25 p.m. EDT - THE PRESIDENT departs Portland, Oregon, en route Seattle, Washington (4:25 PM Local)

8:15 p.m. EDT - THE PRESIDENT arrives in Seattle, Washington (5:15 PM Local) | Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, Washington

9:30 p.m. EDT - THE PRESIDENT participates in a fundraiser for the Democratic National Committee (6:30 PM Local) | Seattle, Washington

VPOTUS' Schedule*

April 22, 2022

The Vice President is in California. The White House had yet to release the Vice President's schedule for Friday.

April 21, 2022

10:15 a.m. PDT - THE VICE PRESIDENT will depart Los Angeles, en route San Francisco, California

12:50 p.m. PDT - THE VICE PRESIDENT will meet with current and former maternal health patients, and speak with members of the maternal health care workforce | William J. Rutter Center at the University of California, San Francisco Mission Bay

2:30 p.m. PDT - THE VICE PRESIDENT will deliver remarks on the Biden-Harris Administration's commitment to improve maternal health | William J. Rutter Center

7:55 p.m. PDT - THE VICE PRESIDENT will depart San Francisco, California, en route Los Angeles International

White House Press Briefing Schedule*

12:00 p.m. EDT - Principal Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre will gaggle aboard Air Force One en route Portland, Oregon

Recap of Wednesday-Thursday, April 20-21, 2022

The White House

April 21

Remarks By President Biden Providing an Update on Russia and Ukraine

Readout of President Biden's Meeting with Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal of Ukraine

Proclamation on the Declaration of National Emergency and Invocation of Emergency Authority Relating to the Regulation of the Anchorage and Movement of Russian-Affiliated Vessels to United States Ports

Letter to Congress on the Declaration of National Emergency and Invocation of Emergency Authority Relating to the Regulation of the Anchorage and Movement of Russian-Affiliated Vessels to United States Ports

Memorandum on the Delegation of Authority Under Section 506(a)(1) of the Foreign Assistance Act of 1961 (re: UKR military assistance)

Letter to Congress on Providing Notice of Intent to Designate Colombia as a Major Non-NATO Ally

Statement by President Biden on Veterans Unemployment Matching Historic Low

Remarks by Vice President Harris During a Tour of the William J. Rutter Center

Remarks by Vice President Harris on the Administration's Commitment to Improve Maternal Health

Remarks by Vice President Harris After Air Force Two Arrival

Readout of National Security Advisor Sullivan's Meeting with Finance Minister Wong of Singapore

Statement from Jen Psaki on Awarding First Barrels from Historic Strategic Petroleum Reserve Release

Fact Sheet: Biden Administration Responds to Putin's Price Hike by Awarding First Barrels from Historic Strategic Petroleum Reserve Release & Deploying Affordable Clean Energy

Fact Sheet: White House Announces Additional $385 Million to Lower Home Energy Bills for American Families

Fact Sheet: White House Releases 2022 National Drug Control Strategy that Outlines Comprehensive Path Forward to Address Addiction and the Overdose Epidemic

Statement by White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki on the Bilateral Meeting between President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis of Greece (May 16)

Transcript: Press Gaggle by Principal Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, April 21, 2022

Proclamation on Earth Day, 2022

April 20

Remarks by President Biden Before Meeting with the Secretary of Defense, Deputy Secretary of Defense, Joint Chiefs of Staff, and Combatant Commanders

Remarks on a Modern American Industrial Strategy By NEC Director Brian Deese

Fact Sheet: Biden-?Harris Administration Creates Cost-Saving Clean Energy Opportunities to Combat Climate Crisis

Fact Sheet: Biden-?Harris Administration Announces the Rural Partners Network to Empower Rural Communities to Access Federal Resources

Fact Sheet: Update on the Collaborative Migration Management Strategy

Readout of National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan's Meeting with President David Panuelo of the Federated States of Micronesia

Transcript: Press Briefing by Press Secretary Jen Psaki, April 20, 2022

Department of Defense (DOD)

April 20

Statement on $800 Million in Additional Security Assistance for Ukraine

Article: President Biden Announces New $800M in Military Assistance to Ukraine

Readout of Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin's Meeting With Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal

Remarks from Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III Welcoming Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal to the Pentagon

Article: Austin to Host Meeting in Germany to Discuss Ukraine's Long-Term Defense Needs

Article: More Howitzers, Artillery Rounds, UAVs Headed to Ukraine

Article: Ukraine Grateful for U.S. Military Assistance, Welcomes More

Readout of Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin's Meeting With Czech Republic's Minister of Defence, Jana Cernochova

Remarks from Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III Welcoming Czech Defense Minister Jana Cernochová to the Pentagon

Article: Czech Republic Hopes to Deepen Military Ties With the U.S.

Readout of Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III's Call With French Minister of Armed Forces Florence Parly

Readout of Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III's Call With German Federal Minister of Defense Christine Lambrecht

Readout of Under Secretary of Defense for Policy Dr. Colin Kahl Meeting With Iceland Minister for Foreign Affairs Thordis Gylfadottir

Press Release: DIU and Partners Open Defense Innovation Office in Chicago to Tap Into Midwest Technology and Talent

Contracts for April 21, 2022

April 21

Statement from Pentagon Press Secretary John F. Kirby Regarding Russian ICBM

Article: Russia Notified U.S. of ICBM Test Launch

Readout of Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III's Meeting With Polish Minister of National Defence Mariusz Blaszczak

Article: Poland Will Increase Defense Spending

Remarks by Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III Welcoming Polish Minister of National Defence Mariusz Blaszczak to the Pentagon

Readout of Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III Call with the People's Republic of China Minister of National Defense General Wei Fenghe

Press Release: DoD Awards Texas A&M University for Applied Hypersonics Research

Press Release: DoD Awards University of Notre Dame for Applied Hypersonics Research

Article: DOD Aims to Close Gap in Bringing U.S. Tech Innovation to Market

Press Release: Defense Acquisition University Offers Free Webinar on the Online Cyber Resilient Weapon Systems Body of Knowledge

Contracts for April 20, 2022

U.S. Army

Press Release: U.S. Army Corps of Engineers construction project in Poland will further enhance NATO readiness in region

Press Release: Exercise showcases multinational effort to bolster 'Ready Garrison' security in Europe

U.S. National Guard

Press Release: Nevada, Arizona Guard train for hazardous situations

U.S. Navy

Press Release: Naval Air Station Corpus Christi named US Navy's top base

U.S. Marine Corps

Press Release: MFR-D and the Australian 1st Brigade Welcomes the Commandant of the Marine Corps

U.S. Air Force

Press Release: Kendall says budget request meets current needs while opening path to the future

Department of State

Daily Schedule | Friday, April 22

Europe, Ukraine, Russia

April 21: Statement | $800 Million in Additional U.S. Security Assistance for Ukraine

April 20: Statement | Promoting Accountability for Human Rights Abuses in Russia and Belarus and Taking Action Against Sanctions Evaders

April 21: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with Slovenian Prime Minister Jansa

April 21: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with Greek Prime Minister Mitsotakis

April 21: Readout | Deputy Secretary Sherman's Call with French, German, Italian, and UK Counterparts

April 21: Readout | Deputy Secretary Sherman's Meeting with European External Action Service Secretary General Sannino

April 21: Readout | Deputy Secretary Sherman's Meeting with Head of Cabinet of the European Commission President Seibert

April 21: Statement | Opening of U.S.-Czech Republic Defense Cooperation Agreement Negotiations

April 21: Advisory | Assistant Secretary Donfried's Travel to the Western Balkans

April 20: Readout | Deputy Secretary Sherman's Meeting with NATO Deputy Secretary General Geoana

April 20: Readout | Deputy Secretary Sherman's Meeting with NATO Permanent Representatives

April 20: Readout | Deputy Secretary Sherman's Meeting with NATO Deputy Secretary General Geoana and European External Action Service (EEAS) Secretary General Stefano Sannino

Asia-Pacific

April 20: Statement | Biennial Review Under the United States-Singapore Memorandum of Intent on Environmental Cooperation: Public Session

April 21: Statement | Timor-Leste Presidential Election

April 21: Statement | Anzac Day

Western Hemisphere

April 21: Statement | Suspension of Russia's Permanent Observer Status at the Organization of American States

April 21: Readout | Migration Talks with the Government of Cuba

April 21: Readout | Third Senior-Level International Partners Meeting on Haiti

April 21: Advisory | Under Secretary Fernandez's Travel to Chile

April 20: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken and Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, Panamanian Foreign Minister Erika Mouynes, and Panamanian Public Security Minister Juan Manuel Pino Forero at a Joint Press Availability

April 20: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken with Panamanian President Laurentino Cortizo Cohen and Panamanian Foreign Minister Erika Mouynes at the Ministerial Conference on Migration and Protection Session on Stabilization of Communities and Post-COVID Recovery

Middle East

April 21: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with Yemeni Presidential Leadership Council President Al-Alimi

Our Ocean Conference

April 20: Readout | Our Ocean Conference Closes in Palau with more than 400 Commitments to Protect Ocean Health and Security

April 21: Fact Sheet | United States Announces Commitments at Seventh Our Ocean Conference

Other Matters

April 21: Transcript | Department Press Briefing

US Agency for International Development (USAID)

April 21

Press Release: USAID Announces $7.2 Million Joint Initiative for a Sustainable, Climate-Resilient Cocoa Industry in Indonesia

Readout: Administrator Samantha Power Meets with Andry Rajoelina, President of Madagascar

Press Release: The United States Provides Nearly $313 Million in Additional Humanitarian Assistance to People in Northern Ethiopia

Readout: Deputy Administrator Isobel Coleman's Meeting with Tunisia's Minister of Economy and Planning Samir Saied

Press Release: USAID Commemorates Earth Day with Launch of New Climate Strategy

April 20

Press Release: United States Contributes $500 Million to World Bank Multi-Donor Trust Fund to Help Government of Ukraine Sustain Operations

Readout: Administrator Samantha Power's Meeting with the CEO of Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance Dr. Seth Berkley

Readout: Administrator Samantha Power and Moldovan President Maia Sandu Meet with Moldovan Americans

Readout: Administrator Power's Meeting with Executive Director of Mexican Agency for International Development Cooperation Dr. Laura Elena Carrillo

US Mission to the United Nations (UN)

April 21

Remarks at a UN Security Council Arria-Formula Meeting on Conflict and Hunger

Remarks by Ambassador Thomas-Greenfield at Howard University's King Lecture Series with Donna Brazile, Justin Hansford, J.D., and Dr. Anthony Wutoh

Remarks by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield at the UN Security Council Briefing on Sudan and South Sudan

April 20

Remarks at a UN Security Council Briefing on Kosovo

Transcript: Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield's Interview with Sherwin Bryce-Pease of SABC News

Department of the Treasury

April 21

Readout: S. Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen's Meeting with Swiss Finance Minister and Federal Councillor Ueli Maurer and Swiss National Bank Chairman Thomas Jordan

Transcript of Press Conference from Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen as Part of 2022 IMF-World Bank Spring Meetings, G7 and G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors Meetings

Readout: Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Wally Adeyemo's Meeting with Chilean Finance Minister Mario Marcel

Readout: Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Wally Adeyemo's Meeting with Estonian Central Bank

Press Release: Settlement Agreements between the U.S. Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control and Newmont Corporation and Chisu International Corporation

April 20

Sanctions: U.S. Treasury Designates Facilitators of Russian Sanctions Evasion

Sanctions List Updates: Russia-related Designations and Designation Update; Issuance of Russia-related General Licenses

Publication of Russia-related Frequently Asked Question

Readout: Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen's Meeting with German Finance Minister Christian Lindner

Readout: Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen's Meeting with Italian Finance Minister Daniele Franco

Readout of Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen's Meeting with Canadian Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland

Readout: Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen's Meeting with South African Minister of Finance Enoch Godongwana

Readout: Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen's Meeting with Indonesian Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati

Readout: Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen's Virtual Meeting with Saudi Arabian Minister of Finance H.E. Mr. Mohammed Al-Jadaan

Readout: Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Wally Adeyemo's Anti-Corruption Roundtable

Statement: Joint IMFC and Development Committee Statement by Treasury Secretary Janet L. Yellen

Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC)

Press Release: Former Domino's Pizza Accountant to Pay Nearly $2 Million Penalty for Insider Trading

Department of Justice

April 21

Speech: Attorney General Merrick B. Garland Delivers Remarks Announcing Charges Against Juan Orlando Hernandez, Former President of Honduras

Speech: Assistant Attorney General Jonathan Kanter Delivers Keynote at the University of Chicago Stigler Center

Press Release: Juan Orlando Hernández, Former President of Honduras, Indicted on Drug-Trafficking and Firearms Charges, Extradited to the United States from Honduras

Press Release: Justice Department and Baltimore Police Department Provide Progress Report Five Years After Consent Decree

Press Release: Former Nevada Business Owner and Salesman Sentenced for Conspiring to Defraud the United States

Press Release: Individual Sentenced on Kidnapping and Weapons Charges Connected to Murder in Indian Country

Press Release: New Jersey Pawn Shop and its Owner Settle False Claims Act Allegations Relating to Paycheck Protection Program Loan

Press Release: Physician Indicted in $10 Million Health Care Fraud Scheme

Press Release: Texas Tax Preparer Charged With False Returns

April 20

Speech: Assistant Attorney General Todd Kim of the Justice Department's Environment and Natural Resources Division Delivers Keynote at INTERPOL's 25th Annual Pollution Crime Working Group Meeting

Speech: Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke Delivers Remarks on Findings that Conditions at Mississippi State Penitentiary Violate the Constitution

Press Release: Justice Department Finds Conditions at Mississippi State Penitentiary Violate the Constitution

Press Release: Justice Department Announces Nationwide Coordinated Law Enforcement Action to Combat Health Care-Related COVID-19 Fraud

Press Release: Wisconsin Man Charged with Seeking to Intimidate and Interfere with Housing Rights Following Racially-Motivated Incidents

Press Release: New Jersey Man Charged with Federal Hate Crimes for String of Violent Assaults on Members of Orthodox Jewish Community

Press Release: Stericycle Agrees to Pay Over $84 Million in Coordinated Foreign Bribery Resolution

Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA)/Customs and Border Protection (CBP)

Press Release: DHS Extends COVID-19 Vaccination Requirements for Non-U.S. Travelers Entering the United States via Land Ports of Entry and Ferry Terminals

Press Release: President Biden to Announce Uniting for Ukraine, a New Streamlined Process to Welcome Ukrainians Fleeing Russia's Invasion of Ukraine

Transcript: Secretary Mayorkas Delivers Remarks at a Joint Media Availability with Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken

Readout of Secretary Mayorkas's Trip to Panama

Press Release: CISA, FBI, NSA, and International Partners Issue Advisory on Demonstrated Threats and Capabilities of Russian State-Sponsored and Cyber Criminal Actors

Press Release: CISA Expands the Joint Cyber Defense Collaborative to include Industrial Control Systems Industry Expertise

Press Release: Border Patrol Agents Arrest Criminal Sex Offenders and Gang Members in RGV (Texas)

Press Release: RGV Agents Interdict Five Migrant Smuggling Events (Texas)

Press Release: Laredo Sector Border Patrol Culminates the Youth of the Month Program, Proudly Presents April and May Youth of the Month Honorees (Texas)

Press Release: Border Patrol Agents Arrest Convicted Murderer (Texas)

Press Release: Migrants Rescued From Hidden Compartment by RGV Agents (Texas)

Press Release: Unaccompanied Toddler Abandoned at Border in Rio Grande Valley (Texas)

Press Release: Area Port of Cleveland Sees Record Number of Drugs & Counterfeits 16,000 Pounds of Narcotics and $252 Million of Counterfeits Seized by CBP (Ohio)

Press Release: Dulles CBP Weed Seizures Crush Brits 420 Day Kush (Virginia)

Press Release: Effective Law Enforcement Partnership Leads to the Arrest of a Convicted Human Smuggler along with 21 other Non-citizens in Rangeley (Maine)

Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)

Office of the US Trade Representative (USTR)

Readout of Ambassador Katherine Tai's Meeting with Dutch Minister for Foreign Trade and Development Cooperation Liesje Schreinemacher

Advisory: Ambassador Katherine Tai to Travel to the United Kingdom for the U.S. - UK Dialogues on the Future of Atlantic Trade

Readout: United States and Vietnam Hold First Meeting of the Timber Working Group

Department of Commerce

Sanctions: BIS Takes Enforcement Action Against Russian Cargo Airline Operating in Violation of U.S. Export Controls

Readout of Secretary Gina M. Raimondo's Meeting with European Commission Executive Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis

Readout of Secretary Raimondo's Meeting with Singapore Finance Minister Lawrence Wong

Statement by Commerce Secretary Raimondo on Establishment of the Global Cross-Border Privacy Rules (CBPR) Forum

Federal Trade Commission (FTC)

Press Release: FTC Announces Tentative Agenda for April 28 Open Commission Meeting

Press Release: FTC Requires Prince and Ferro to Sell Off Three Facilities amid Concerns that Deal would Increase Concentration in North American Market for Porcelain Enamel Frit

Federal Communications Commission (FCC)

Press Release: FCC Launches Proceeding on Promoting Receiver Performance

Press Release: FCC Proposes Public Wireless Emergency Alerts Performance Reporting

Press Release: FCC Proposes $660K Fine Against Truphone in Foreign Ownership Case

Press Release: FCC Seeks Partners for Local Wireless Emergency Alert Tests

Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB)

Press Release: CFPB and NY Attorney General Sue Repeat Offender MoneyGram For Leaving Families High and Dry

Press Release: CFPB Report Spotlights Medical Billing Challenges

US Export-Import Bank (EXIM)

Press Release: Export-Import Bank of the United States Chair Reta Jo Lewis Hosts Delegations from Guyana, Ghana, Iraq and Poland

Department of Agriculture (USDA)

Press Release: President Biden, USDA Announce $420 Million Investment in Watershed Infrastructure Projects to Benefit Rural and Historically Underserved Communities

Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration Launches Nationwide Network of Partners to Tap Resources for Rural America

Department of Energy (DOE)

Press Release: DOE Announces Sales From Strategic Petroleum Reserve to Combat Putin's Price Hike

Press Release: DOE Announces $12 Million to Enhance Cybersecurity of America's Energy Systems

Press Release: President Biden, Department of Energy Establish Bipartisan Infrastructure Law's $20 Million Rebate Programs to Upgrade Grid and Commercial Equipment

Press Release: ICYMI: Secretary Granholm Traveled to Arizona and Nevada to Highlight Rural Investments in Clean Energy

Department of Interior (DOI)

Press Release: Interior Department to Open 27 Million Acres of Federal Land to Selection by Alaska Native Vietnam-era Veterans

Press Release: Interior Department Announces Additional Biden-Harris Appointees

Press Release: Alaska's Outdoor Economy to Receive Nearly $57 Million for Infrastructure Modernization in Fiscal Year 2022

Press Release: Interior Department Outlines Roadmap for Continued Renewable Energy Progress on Public Lands

Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)

Press Release: EPA Releases White Paper on Reducing Climate Pollution from New Gas-Fired Turbines

Press Release: EPA, DOE Report Catalogs Benefits for Consumers, Appliance Industry and Environment since 2009

Readout: EPA Administrator Regan Highlights Investments for Rural Water Infrastructure in Wisconsin, Promise of President Biden's Bipartisan Infrastructure Law for Rural America

Advisory: Administrator Regan to Join Secretary Raimondo, Congressman Clyburn, and Infrastructure Implementation Coordinator Landrieu, to Highlight Infrastructure Needs in Rural South Carolina (April 22)

Department of Transportation

Press Release: President Biden, USDOT Announce New Guidance and $6.4 Billion to Help States Reduce Carbon Emissions Under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law

Federal Aviation Administration (FAA)

Press Release: FAA Downgrades Russian Air Safety Rating

Press Release: President Biden, Federal Aviation Administration Deliver Historic Investments to Airport in Denton, Texas

Press Release: Pilots Now Able to Track Medical Applications in Real-Time

Press Release: FAA: Zero-Tolerance Policy Against Unruly Passengers Here to Stay

Department of Labor

Press Release: Unemployment Insurance Weekly Claims Report

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor obtains court order to stop New Jersey employer's retaliation against workers who assert their wage rights

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor recovers $107K in back wages, damages for 29 Fort Myers security company workers that denied them overtime wages

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor recovers more than $142K for workers after investigation finds employer's pay practices denied employees overtime wages

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor emphasis program seeks to identify, reduce silica dust hazards in Denver's cut stone, stone products industry

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor renews 'Star Level' designation of Raytheon Global Headquarters for workplace safety, health achievements

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor announces streamlined claims process for federal firefighters with certain occupational illnesses

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor recovers $348K in overtime for workers at 7 Oklahoma City Fuzzy's Taco Shops

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor recovers $25K in back wages for six workers after Fayetteville restaurant violated minimum wage, overtime laws

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor announces proposal to reconsider, revoke final approval of Arizona's State OSHA Plan after pattern of failures

Health & Human Services (HHS)

Press Release: HHS Awards Over $385 Million to Help Households Lower Cooling and Heating Costs

Press Release: HHS Announces $90 Million to Support New Data-Driven Approaches for Health Centers to Identify and Reduce Health Disparities

Press Release: In Nevada, Secretary Becerra Highlighted the Importance of Strengthening the Health Care Workforce, Launching 988, Access to Cancer Screening, and Investing in Youth Mental Health

Press Release: HHS Releases New Data and Report on Hospital and Nursing Home Ownership

Food & Drug Administration (FDA)

Press Release: FDA Considers New Approach to Improve Safe Disposal of Prescription Opioid Analgesics, Decrease Unnecessary Exposure to Unused Medication

Housing & Urban Development (HUD)

Press Release: Federal Housing Administration Insures $65.5 Million Mortgage for Energy Efficient Transit-Oriented Development in Roselle, Illinois

Press Release: HUD Issues New Civil Rights Guidance on Marketing and Application Requirements for Subsidized Multifamily Properties

Press Release: HUD Announces $10.3 Million Loan Guarantee for Los Angeles County for Vermont Manchester Commercial Project

Press Release: HUD Announces Disaster Assistance for Massachusetts Disaster Survivors

