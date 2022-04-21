This report provides a snapshot of the US Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day's press releases.

POTUS' Schedule*

10:15 a.m. ET – THE PRESIDENT receives the President's Daily Brief | Oval Office

4:00 p.m. ET – THE PRESIDENT meets with the Secretary of Defense, the Deputy Secretary of Defense, the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and the Combatant Commanders | Cabinet Room

5:30 p.m. ET – THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY host a dinner for the Secretary of Defense, the Deputy Secretary of Defense, the Joint Chiefs of Staff, the Combatant Commanders, and their spouses | Blue Room

Looking Ahead: The President will visit Portland, Oregon, on Thursday, April 21; he will visit Seattle, Washington, on Friday, April 22.

VPOTUS' Schedule*

The Vice President is in California this week. The White House did not release the Vice President's schedule for Wednesday.

Looking Ahead: On Thursday, the Vice President is set to deliver remarks about the maternal health crisis, after a tour of a health care facility at the University of California San Francisco, a part of her focus on Black maternal health care.

White House Press Briefing Schedule*

3:00 p.m. ET – Press Briefing by Press Secretary Jen Psaki | James S. Brady Press Briefing Room

Recap of Tuesday, April 19, 2022

The White House

Remarks by President Biden on Investments in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law | New Hampshire

Report on the U.S. Strategy for Addressing the Root causes of Migration in Central America

Fact Sheet: Update on the U.S. Strategy for Addressing the Root Causes of Migration in Central America

Statement by NSC Spokesperson Adrienne Watson on U.S. Consultations with Australia, Japan, and New Zealand in Honolulu

Readout of White House Meeting on Reproductive Health and Rights with State Legislators from Missouri, Nebraska, and Oklahoma

Transcript: Press Gaggle by Press Secretary Jen Psaki, April 19, 2022

Readout of the President's Call with Allies and Partners

Bills Signed into Law:

H.R. 3197, the "Save the Liberty Theater Act of 2021," which directs the Secretary of the Interior to convey to the City of Eunice, Louisiana, by quitclaim deed and without consideration, all right, title, and interest of the United States in and to specified parcels of land; and H.R. 5681, the "Shadow Wolves Enhancement Act," which authorizes U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to reclassify officers assigned to the tactical patrol unit on Tohono O'odham Nation land, commonly known as Shadow Wolves, as ICE special agents.



Department of Defense (DOD)

Transcript: Pentagon Press Secretary John F. Kirby Holds a Press Briefing

Article: DOD | U.S. Security Assistance to Ukraine Provides What's Needed, as Needed

Transcript: Senior Defense Officials Hold a Background Briefing, April 19, 2022

Article: DOD Official Describes How Security Assistance Gets to Ukraine

Readout of Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III's Call With Spanish Minister of Defense Margarita Robles

Remarks by Deputy Secretary of Defense Dr. Kathleen H. Hicks on the New U.S. Commitment Not to Conduct Destructive Direct-Ascent Anti-Satellite Missile Testing at Vandenberg Space Force Base (As Prepared)

Contracts for April 19, 2022

U.S. National Guard

Press Release: Wisconsin Army Guard unit returns from Eastern Europe

Press Release: New York's 109th Airlift Wing preps for Greenland missions

Press Release: Norway, Minnesota Guard celebrate 49th troop exchange

Press Release: Airmen lead way in F-35 transition for 115th Fighter Wing

U.S. Navy

Press Release: Coalition Task Force Completes Exercise Sentinel Shield

U.S. Marine Corps

Press Release: Camp Pendleton Takes Big Step Toward Wildlife Preservation

U.S. Air Force

Press Release: Spark Tank idea comes to life through AFRL engineers

Department of State

Daily Schedule | Wednesday, April 20

U.S. Secretary Antony Blinken is on travel to Panama from April 19-20.

Western Hemisphere

April 19: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Meeting with Panamanian President Cortizo and Foreign Minister Mouynes

April 19: Statement | The United States and Panama Advance Migration Cooperation

April 19: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken And Transparency International Panama Chapter Executive Director Olga de Obaldía Opening Remarks at Meeting with Anticorruption and Transparency Advocates

April 19: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken and Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas Opening Remarks at the Ministerial Conference on Migration and Protection Reception

April 19: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken at a Meet and Greet for Embassy Staff | Panama

Europe

April 19: Advisory | Deputy Secretary Sherman to Participate in a Conversation Hosted by Friends of Europe (April 21)

Middle East, Near East

April 19: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with Israeli Foreign Minister and Alternate Prime Minister Lapid

April 19: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with Palestinian President Abbas

April 19: Statement | Attacks on Education Institutions in Kabul

April 19: Advisory | Acting Assistant Secretary Lempert's Travel to Jordan, Israel, the West Bank and Egypt

Other Matters

April 19: Statement | United States Pledges $600 Million to Combat Global Environmental Threats

US Agency for International Development (USAID)

Transcript: Administrator Samantha Power at a Discussion with Representatives of the Moldovan Diaspora Community

US Mission to the United Nations (UN)

Remarks by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield at a UN Security Council Briefing on the Humanitarian Situation in Ukraine

Readout: Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield's Meeting with Foreign Minister of Kosovo Donika Gërvalla-Schwarz

Readout: Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield's Meeting with Foreign Minister of Ireland Simon Coveney

Transcript: Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield's Interview with Jim Sciutto of CNN

Department of the Treasury

Readout: Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen's "Tackling Food Insecurity – The Challenge and Call to Action" Meeting

Remarks by Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen at Treasury's "Tackling Food Insecurity: The Challenge and Call to Action" Event

Fact Sheet: U.S. Treasury Issues Fact Sheet on Food and Humanitarian Sanctions Authorizations

Remarks by Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen at the Coalition of Finance Ministers for Climate Action

Press Release: United States Pledges $600 Million to Combat Global Environmental Threats

Readout: Deputy Secretary Wally Adeyemo's Meeting with Singapore Finance Minister Lawrence Wong and Monetary Authority of Singapore Managing Director Ravi Menon

Readout: Under Secretary Brian Nelson's Meeting with Iraqi Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, Ali Allawi

Publication: Fact Sheet on Preserving Agricultural Trade, Access to Communication, and Other Support to Those Impacted by Russia's War Against Ukraine; Issuance of Russia-related General License 27

Department of Justice

Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) | Daily Press Releases

Speech: Associate Attorney General Vanita Gupta Delivers Remarks at the Elder Justice Decision-Making Capacity Symposium

Press Release: Justice Department Issues Statement on Ruling in Health Freedom Defense Fund Inc, et. al. v. Biden, et. al.

Press Release: Florida Man Pleads Guilty to Federal Charges for Hate-Motivated Threats Against a U.S. Member of Congress

Press Release: Statement from Attorney General Merrick B. Garland on the 27th Anniversary of the Oklahoma City Bombing

Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA)/Customs and Border Protection (CBP)

Press Release: DHS S&T Awards $259M to Counter-Unmanned Aircraft System Threats

Press Release: Del Rio Sector Continues Steady Apprehensions of Sex Offenders (Texas)

Press Release: Child Predators Arrested by USBP Agents (Texas)

Press Release: Two Human Stash Houses and Large Groups Encountered in RGV (Texas)

Video Release: Air and Marine Operations Black Hawk Rescue from the Baboquivari Mountains (Arizona)

Press Release: Marijuana Seized at the Port of Buffalo Valued at a Quarter of a Million Dollars (New York)

Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)

Department of Commerce

Readout of the U.S. Commerce Department's U.S.-EU Trade and Technology Council U.S. Stakeholder Roundtable

Readout of Secretary Raimondo's Meeting with Philippine Secretary of Trade and Industry Ramon Lopez

Readout of Deputy Secretary Graves' Meeting with Brazilian Deputy Minister of Economy for Foreign Trade and International Affairs Roberto Fendt

Statement from Deputy Secretary Graves on Direct-Ascent Anti-Satellite Missile Tests

Federal Trade Commission (FTC)

Press Release: Federal Trade Commission Cracks Down on Warrior Trading For Misleading Consumers With False Investment Promises

Press Release: Federal Trade Commission Preserves Competition for Development and Marketing of Steroid Injectable Drug

Federal Communications Commission (FCC)

Press Release: Revised Procedure For State Department Review of Subcable Applications

Press Release: FCC Commits $37M In Emergency Connectivity Funding

Press Release: FCC Dismisses and Denies Application For Review Filed By Positive Hope

Press Release: FCC Tentatively Selects Tribal Applicant for Noncommercial FM Permit

Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB)

Press Release: CFPB Releases Report on Financial Challenges Facing Rural Communities

US Export-Import Bank (EXIM)

Press Release: U.S. Export-Import Bank Chair Lewis Tours Ohio Manufacturing Facilities with Ohio Sen. Sherrod Brown

Department of Energy (DOE)

Press Release: DOE Launches $84 Million Program to Demonstrate Enhanced Geothermal Energy Systems

Department of Interior (DOI)

Press Release: In Alaska, Secretary Haaland Highlights Historic Funding from President Biden's Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to Bolster Resilience, Create Jobs

Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)

Press Release: The Biden-Harris Administration and EPA Continue Progress Cutting Super-Pollutants, Barring Illegal Imports, and Speeding Transition to Cleaner New Technologies to Fight Climate Change and Save Money

Department of Transportation

Press Release: New Marine Highway Route, Two New Marine Highway Designations, and A Project Designation Extension Support Supply Chain Resiliency

Press Release: White House Initiative for HBCUs IIJA/BIL Monthly Series

Federal Aviation Administration (FAA)

Press Release: President Biden, Federal Aviation Administration Deliver Historic Investments to Airport in Augusta, Kansas

Press Release: Pilots Now Able to Track Medical Applications in Real-Time

Department of Labor

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor seeks public comment on proposed changes to help states' improve unemployment insurance processing, other services

Press Release: Federal court orders Delaware landscaper to pay $50K in liquidated damages after U.S. Labor Department investigation, litigation

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor recovers $11K for 45 workers after investigation finds Tunica seafood processor violated federal wage laws

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor finds Illinois contractor exposed roofing workers to deadly fall hazards twice in 10 days at separate job sites

Press Release: Investigation recovers $18K for 58 workers illegally denied full overtime wages by North Miami Beach restaurants' operator

Department of Education

Press Release: Department of Education Announces Actions to Fix Longstanding Failures in the Student Loan Programs

Health & Human Services (HHS)

Press Release: As Part of President Biden's Mental Health Strategy, HHS Awards Nearly $105 Million to States and Territories to Strengthen Crisis Call Center Services in Advance of July Transition to 988

Food & Drug Administration (FDA)

Press Release: FDA Roundup | April 19, 2022

Press Release: FDA Warns of Risks Associated with Non-Invasive Prenatal Screening Tests

Housing & Urban Development (HUD)

Press Release: HUD Approves Agreement with Bank of America Resolving Claims of Familial Status and Sex Discrimination

