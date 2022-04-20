This report provides a snapshot of the US Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day's press releases.

POTUS' Schedule*

10:15 a.m. ET - THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY deliver remarks; THE PRESIDENT, THE FIRST LADY, THE VICE PRESIDENT, and THE SECOND GENTLEMAN attend the 2022 White House Easter "EGGucation" Roll | South Lawn

1:45 p.m. ET - THE PRESIDENT receives the President's Daily Brief | Oval Office

VPOTUS' Schedule*

10:15 a.m. ET - THE PRESIDENT, THE FIRST LADY, THE VICE PRESIDENT, and THE SECOND GENTLEMAN will attend the 2022 White House Easter "EGGucation" Roll; THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY will give remarks | South Lawn

12:05 p.m. ET - THE VICE PRESIDENT and THE SECOND GENTLEMAN will depart Washington, D.C., en route Vandenberg Space Force Base

3:15 p.m. PT - THE VICE PRESIDENT will receive a briefing at the Combined Space Operations Center, Vandenberg Space Force Base; THE VICE PRESIDENT will be briefed on the work of U.S. Space Force and U.S. Space Command advancing our national security

4:30 p.m. PT - THE VICE PRESIDENT will meet with a group of service members and their families at Vandenberg Space Force Base

5:15 p.m. PT - THE VICE PRESIDENT will deliver remarks about our ongoing work to establish norms for space

5:55 p.m. PT - THE VICE PRESIDENT and the Second Gentleman will depart Vandenberg Space Force Base en route Los Angeles, California

8:10 p.m. PT - THE VICE PRESIDENT will deliver remarks at a Democratic National Committee fundraiser in Los Angeles, California

White House Press Briefing Schedule*

4:00 p.m. ET - Press Briefing by Press Secretary Jen Psaki | James S. Brady Press Briefing Room

Recap of Friday-Sunday, April 15-17, 2022

The White House

April 17

Statement by President Joe Biden on Easter

April 16

Statement by Press Secretary Jen Psaki on U.S.-ASEAN Special Summit (May 12-13)

April 15

Press Release: The President and Vice President release their 2021 tax returns

Statement from President Biden on State Unemployment Rates

Statement by President Joe Biden on Passover

Readout of Vice President Harris's Call with Ray Chambers of the Partnership for Central America

Readout of Vice President Harris' Meeting with President Hassan of Tanzania

Remarks by Vice President Harris and President Samia Suluhu Hassan of Tanzania Before Bilateral Meeting

Statement from President Biden on His Intent to Nominate Michael Barr to Serve as Vice Chair for Supervision of the Federal Reserve

Nominations: President Biden Announces Key Nominees

Proclamation on National Park Week, 2022

Proclamation on National Volunteer Week, 2022

Department of Defense (DOD)

Readout of Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III's Call With Christine Lambrecht, Federal Minister of Defense, Federal Republic of Germany

Press Release: Acquisition and Sustainment Leadership Transition

Advisory: Secretary Austin Hosts Philippines Secretary of National Defense (April 18)

Publication: Department of Defense Equity Action Plan

Contracts for April 15, 2022

U.S. National Guard

Press Release: Nebraska National Guard battles wildfire by air and ground

U.S. Navy

Press Release: Fleet Readiness Center East Commander Relieved Due To Loss of Confidence

U.S. Marine Corps

Press Release: Exercise Caribbean Urban Warrior Concludes on MCB Camp Lejeune

U.S. Space Force

Press Release: Space Force signs partnership with Howard University

Department of State

Daily Schedule | Monday, April 18

Western Hemisphere

April 15: Transcript | Secretary Blinken's Upcoming Travel to Panama

April 15: Advisory | Secretary Blinken's Travel to Panama

Africa

April 15: Statement | Delivery of Humanitarian Assistance in Tigray

Middle East

April 15: Readout | U.S. Special Envoy for Yemen Lenderking Concludes Regional Trip

April 15: Statement | Violence in Jerusalem

US Agency for International Development (USAID)

Readout: Administrator Samantha Power's Call with Bulgarian Prime Minister Kiril Petkov

Readout: Administrator Samantha Power's Meeting with Ukraine's Ambassador to the United States Oksana Markarova

Readout: Administrator Samantha Power's Call with Ukraine's Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal

Press Release: USAID Announces New Programs to Protect Our Ocean

Press Release: Release of USAID Equity Action Plan

US Mission to the United Nations (UN)

Remarks by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield at a Fireside Chat with the Brookings Institute

Remarks by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield at a UN Security Council Briefing on Yemen

Department of the Treasury

Press Release: Treasury International Capital Data for February

Remarks by Assistant Secretary for Tax Policy Lily Batchelder on Global Corporate Tax at the Hutchins Center at Brookings Institute and the Urban-Brookings Tax Policy Center

Press Release: Secretary Janet L. Yellen Highlights Year One Accomplishments on Treasury's Efforts to Promote an Equitable Recovery and Equitable Economic Growth

Sanctions List Updates: North Korea Designation Update

Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC)

Press Release: SEC Obtains TRO and Asset Freeze against Alleged Perpetrators of nearly $450 Million Ponzi Scheme

Department of Justice

Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) | Daily Press Releases

Press Release : California Man Convicted of COVID-19 Relief Fraud

: California Man Convicted of COVID-19 Relief Fraud Press Release: Justice Department Files Suit Against Virginia Towing Company for Unlawfully Auctioning Off Servicemembers' Vehicles

Press Release: Former Bank Employee Pleads Guilty to Manipulating U.S. Treasury Securities Prices

Press Release: Gypsy Joker Outlaw Motorcycle Club Members Sentenced to Life in Prison for Kidnapping, Torturing, and Murdering Former Club Member

Press Release: Former Oklahoma Supervisory Corrections Officer Convicted for Facilitating White Supremacist Assault on Black Inmates and Ordering Other Abuse

Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/Customs and Border Protection (CBP)

Press Release: Secretary Mayorkas Designates Cameroon for Temporary Protected Status for 18 Months

Press Release: DHS Releases First-Ever Equity Action Plan

Press Release: CBP Issues Trade and Travel Report for Fiscal Year 2021 (Washington, D.C.)

Press Release: RGV Agents Encounter Four Large Groups Within Several Days (Texas)

Press Release: Border Patrol Agents Encounter Two Large Groups (Texas)

Press Release: CBP Officers Seize Cocaine, Heroin and Marijuana at the El Paso Area Ports of Entry (Texas)

Press Release: CBP Officers Seize over $350K in Cocaine at the Hidalgo International Bridge (Texas)

Press Release: Over 400 Pounds of Meth, Cocaine and Heroin were Discovered in Toolboxes (California)

Press Release: Wanted Murder Suspect Fleeing U.S. Captured by CBP and Nashville Police (Tennessee)

Press Release: Houlton Border Patrol to Open Sign-Ups for 2022 Basic Explorer Academy (Maine)

Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)

Link to daily press releases

Office of the US Trade Representative (USTR)

Press Release: USTR Announces Reallocation of Unused Fiscal Year 2022 WTO Tariff-Rate Quota Volume for Raw Cane Sugar

Press Release: USTR Releases Its Equity Action Plan

Readout of Ambassador Katherine Tai's Trip to Oregon | April 13, 2022

Department of Commerce

Press Release: ICYMI | Raimondo, Graves, Blanket Regional Media, Underscore Local Impact of Bipartisan Innovation Act

Press Release: Commerce Department Identifies First Belarusian and More Russian Aircraft Exported to Belarus and Russia in Apparent Violation of U.S. Export Controls

Press Release: U.S. Department of Commerce Appoints 27 Members to National AI Advisory Committee

Press Release: U.S. Department of Commerce Releases Equity Action Plan

US International Trade Commission (USITC)

Press Release: USITC Makes Determination In Five-Year (Sunset) Review Concerning Welded Stainless Steel Pressure Pipe from India

Federal Trade Commission (FTC)

Press Release: FTC Refunded $4.86 Million to Victims of Abusive Debt Collectors in 2021

Press Release: Federal Trade Commission Takes Action Against For-Profit Medical School for Using Deceptive Marketing to Lure Students

Statement Regarding Texas Jury's Verdict that Former Owner Neeraj Jindal Obstructed FTC's Antitrust Investigation into Physical Therapy Staffing Company

Federal Communications Commission (FCC)

Press Release: Federal Communications Commission Equity Action Plan

Press Release: FCC To Hold Open Commission Meeting Thursday, April 21, 2022

US Export-Import Bank (EXIM)

Press Release: EXIM Board of Directors Unanimously Approves Make More in America Initiative

Department of Agriculture (USDA)

Press Release: President Biden, USDA Forest Service Announce more than $238 Million to Support Rural Schools, Roads, Other Services

Press Release: USDA Announces Additional Farm Service Agency and Rural Development State Directors

Press Release: Proposed Scientific Questions to Inform the Development of the Dietary Guidelines for Americans, 2025-2030 Available for Public Comment

Press Release: USDA Releases Equity Action Plan

Department of Energy (DOE)

Press Release: DOE Releases New Equity Action Plan, Unveils Investments to Strengthen HBCU Opportunities in Clean Energy

Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC)

Press Release: FERC issues Equity Action Plan

Press Release: Sunshine Notice | April Commission Meeting

Press Release: FERC Staff Issues Henderson County Expansion Project (CP21-467-000) Draft Environmental Impact Statement

Department of Interior (DOI)

Press Release: Interior Department Announces Significantly Reformed Onshore Oil and Gas Lease Sale

Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration Announces $38 Million from Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to Protect Aquatic Species and Habitats

Press Release: Interior Department Releases Action Plan, Outlines Steps to Advance Equity

Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)

Joint Statement by Environment and Climate Change Canada and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency on the 50th Anniversary of the signing of the United States-Canada Great Lakes Water Quality Agreement

Link to other EPA press releases

Department of Transportation

Press Release: White House Initiative for HBCUs IIJA/BIL Monthly Series

Press Release: U.S. Department of Transportation Announces up to $1.76 Billion Loan for the Purple Line Light Rail Transit Project in Maryland

Press Release: Air Travel Consumer Report: January 2022 Numbers

Press Release: Building a Better America Rural Infrastructure Tour – Tell City, Indiana

Federal Aviation Administration (FAA)

Press Release: FAA Awards $4.4 Million in Drone Research Grants to Seven Universities

Press Release: Application Process Opens to Modernize Small Town, Regional Air Traffic Towers Using Bipartisan Infrastructure Law Funds

Department of Labor

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor announces leadership, new members to advisory council on employee welfare, pension benefit plans for 2022

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor, AGC of South Dakota sign alliance to educate workers, employers on construction's deadly hazards

Press Release: Ocean County landscaping company ordered to pay $220K in back wages, civil penalties after federal investigation, administrative law judge decision, order

Readout: Secretary Walsh tours Alabama's Spanish Fort Water System, discusses department's efforts to protect workers from heat-related hazards

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor places El Paso metal fabricator in Severe Violator Program after 10th incident in 5 years

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor cites roofing and siding contractor for willfully exposing employees to fall hazards at Hampden, Maine worksite

Press Release: Federal investigations find Pittsburgh-area homecare service provider denied workers overtime wages, recover $383K in back wages, damages

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor issues equity action plan highlighting progress, continued efforts to ensure access for all workers

Press Release: Unemployment Insurance Weekly Claims Report

Department of Education

Press Release: Department of Education Releases Equity Action Plan as Part of Biden-Harris Administration's Efforts to Advance Racial Equity and Support Underserved Communities

Health & Human Services (HHS)

Readout of HHS Secretary Becerra's Black Maternal Health Discussion with State Leaders

Press Release: ICYMI | HHS Takes Actions to Improve Maternal Health and Equity During Black Maternal Health Week 2022

Press Release: HHS Announces $226.5 Million to Launch Community Health Worker Training Program

Press Release: HHS Statements on New Plan to Advance Equity in the Delivery of Health and Human Services

Press Release: Proposed Scientific Questions to Inform the Development of the Dietary Guidelines for Americans, 2025-2030 Available for Public Comment Starting April 15th

Food & Drug Administration (FDA)

Press Release: FDA Roundup | April 15, 2022

Press Release: FDA Authorizes First COVID-19 Diagnostic Test Using Breath Samples

Housing & Urban Development (HUD)

Press Release: HUD Releases First Ever Equity Action Plan

