This report provides a snapshot of the US Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day's press releases.
POTUS' Schedule*
10:15 a.m. ET - THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY deliver remarks; THE PRESIDENT, THE FIRST LADY, THE VICE PRESIDENT, and THE SECOND GENTLEMAN attend the 2022 White House Easter "EGGucation" Roll | South Lawn
1:45 p.m. ET - THE PRESIDENT receives the President's Daily Brief | Oval Office
VPOTUS' Schedule*
10:15 a.m. ET - THE PRESIDENT, THE FIRST LADY, THE VICE PRESIDENT, and THE SECOND GENTLEMAN will attend the 2022 White House Easter "EGGucation" Roll; THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY will give remarks | South Lawn
12:05 p.m. ET - THE VICE PRESIDENT and THE SECOND GENTLEMAN will depart Washington, D.C., en route Vandenberg Space Force Base
3:15 p.m. PT - THE VICE PRESIDENT will receive a briefing at the Combined Space Operations Center, Vandenberg Space Force Base; THE VICE PRESIDENT will be briefed on the work of U.S. Space Force and U.S. Space Command advancing our national security
4:30 p.m. PT - THE VICE PRESIDENT will meet with a group of service members and their families at Vandenberg Space Force Base
5:15 p.m. PT - THE VICE PRESIDENT will deliver remarks about our ongoing work to establish norms for space
5:55 p.m. PT - THE VICE PRESIDENT and the Second Gentleman will depart Vandenberg Space Force Base en route Los Angeles, California
8:10 p.m. PT - THE VICE PRESIDENT will deliver remarks at a Democratic National Committee fundraiser in Los Angeles, California
White House Press Briefing Schedule*
4:00 p.m. ET - Press Briefing by Press Secretary Jen Psaki | James S. Brady Press Briefing Room
*The US President (POTUS) and Vice President's (VPOTUS) daily schedules are subject to change, as is the White House press briefing schedule.
Recap of Friday-Sunday, April 15-17, 2022
Note: Bold hyperlinks spotlight COVID-19 developments.
The White House
April 17
- Statement by President Joe Biden on Easter
April 16
- Statement by Press Secretary Jen Psaki on U.S.-ASEAN Special Summit (May 12-13)
April 15
- Press Release: The President and Vice President release their 2021 tax returns
- Statement from President Biden on State Unemployment Rates
- Statement by President Joe Biden on Passover
- Readout of Vice President Harris's Call with Ray Chambers of the Partnership for Central America
- Readout of Vice President Harris' Meeting with President Hassan of Tanzania
- Remarks by Vice President Harris and President Samia Suluhu Hassan of Tanzania Before Bilateral Meeting
- Statement from President Biden on His Intent to Nominate Michael Barr to Serve as Vice Chair for Supervision of the Federal Reserve
- Nominations: President Biden Announces Key Nominees
- Proclamation on National Park Week, 2022
- Proclamation on National Volunteer Week, 2022
Department of Defense (DOD)
- Readout of Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III's Call With Christine Lambrecht, Federal Minister of Defense, Federal Republic of Germany
- Press Release: Acquisition and Sustainment Leadership Transition
- Advisory: Secretary Austin Hosts Philippines Secretary of National Defense (April 18)
- Publication: Department of Defense Equity Action Plan
- Contracts for April 15, 2022
U.S. National Guard
- Press Release: Nebraska National Guard battles wildfire by air and ground
U.S. Navy
- Press Release: Fleet Readiness Center East Commander Relieved Due To Loss of Confidence
U.S. Marine Corps
- Press Release: Exercise Caribbean Urban Warrior Concludes on MCB Camp Lejeune
U.S. Space Force
- Press Release: Space Force signs partnership with Howard University
Department of State
- Daily Schedule | Monday, April 18
Western Hemisphere
- April 15: Transcript | Secretary Blinken's Upcoming Travel to Panama
- April 15: Advisory | Secretary Blinken's Travel to Panama
Africa
- April 15: Statement | Delivery of Humanitarian Assistance in Tigray
Middle East
- April 15: Readout | U.S. Special Envoy for Yemen Lenderking Concludes Regional Trip
- April 15: Statement | Violence in Jerusalem
US Agency for International Development (USAID)
- Readout: Administrator Samantha Power's Call with Bulgarian Prime Minister Kiril Petkov
- Readout: Administrator Samantha Power's Meeting with Ukraine's Ambassador to the United States Oksana Markarova
- Readout: Administrator Samantha Power's Call with Ukraine's Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal
- Press Release: USAID Announces New Programs to Protect Our Ocean
- Press Release: Release of USAID Equity Action Plan
US Mission to the United Nations (UN)
- Remarks by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield at a Fireside Chat with the Brookings Institute
- Remarks by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield at a UN Security Council Briefing on Yemen
Department of the Treasury
- Press Release: Treasury International Capital Data for February
- Remarks by Assistant Secretary for Tax Policy Lily Batchelder on Global Corporate Tax at the Hutchins Center at Brookings Institute and the Urban-Brookings Tax Policy Center
- Press Release: Secretary Janet L. Yellen Highlights Year One Accomplishments on Treasury's Efforts to Promote an Equitable Recovery and Equitable Economic Growth
- Sanctions List Updates: North Korea Designation Update
Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC)
- Press Release: SEC Obtains TRO and Asset Freeze against Alleged Perpetrators of nearly $450 Million Ponzi Scheme
Department of Justice
- Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) | Daily Press Releases
- Press Release: California Man Convicted of COVID-19 Relief Fraud
- Press Release: Justice Department Files Suit Against Virginia Towing Company for Unlawfully Auctioning Off Servicemembers' Vehicles
- Press Release: Former Bank Employee Pleads Guilty to Manipulating U.S. Treasury Securities Prices
- Press Release: Gypsy Joker Outlaw Motorcycle Club Members Sentenced to Life in Prison for Kidnapping, Torturing, and Murdering Former Club Member
- Press Release: Former Oklahoma Supervisory Corrections Officer Convicted for Facilitating White Supremacist Assault on Black Inmates and Ordering Other Abuse
Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/Customs and Border Protection (CBP)
- Press Release: Secretary Mayorkas Designates Cameroon for Temporary Protected Status for 18 Months
- Press Release: DHS Releases First-Ever Equity Action Plan
- Press Release: CBP Issues Trade and Travel Report for Fiscal Year 2021 (Washington, D.C.)
- Press Release: RGV Agents Encounter Four Large Groups Within Several Days (Texas)
- Press Release: Border Patrol Agents Encounter Two Large Groups (Texas)
- Press Release: CBP Officers Seize Cocaine, Heroin and Marijuana at the El Paso Area Ports of Entry (Texas)
- Press Release: CBP Officers Seize over $350K in Cocaine at the Hidalgo International Bridge (Texas)
- Press Release: Over 400 Pounds of Meth, Cocaine and Heroin were Discovered in Toolboxes (California)
- Press Release: Wanted Murder Suspect Fleeing U.S. Captured by CBP and Nashville Police (Tennessee)
- Press Release: Houlton Border Patrol to Open Sign-Ups for 2022 Basic Explorer Academy (Maine)
Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)
- Link to daily press releases
Office of the US Trade Representative (USTR)
- Press Release: USTR Announces Reallocation of Unused Fiscal Year 2022 WTO Tariff-Rate Quota Volume for Raw Cane Sugar
- Press Release: USTR Releases Its Equity Action Plan
- Readout of Ambassador Katherine Tai's Trip to Oregon | April 13, 2022
Department of Commerce
- Press Release: ICYMI | Raimondo, Graves, Blanket Regional Media, Underscore Local Impact of Bipartisan Innovation Act
- Press Release: Commerce Department Identifies First Belarusian and More Russian Aircraft Exported to Belarus and Russia in Apparent Violation of U.S. Export Controls
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Commerce Appoints 27 Members to National AI Advisory Committee
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Commerce Releases Equity Action Plan
US International Trade Commission (USITC)
- Press Release: USITC Makes Determination In Five-Year (Sunset) Review Concerning Welded Stainless Steel Pressure Pipe from India
Federal Trade Commission (FTC)
- Press Release: FTC Refunded $4.86 Million to Victims of Abusive Debt Collectors in 2021
- Press Release: Federal Trade Commission Takes Action Against For-Profit Medical School for Using Deceptive Marketing to Lure Students
- Statement Regarding Texas Jury's Verdict that Former Owner Neeraj Jindal Obstructed FTC's Antitrust Investigation into Physical Therapy Staffing Company
Federal Communications Commission (FCC)
- Press Release: Federal Communications Commission Equity Action Plan
- Press Release: FCC To Hold Open Commission Meeting Thursday, April 21, 2022
US Export-Import Bank (EXIM)
- Press Release: EXIM Board of Directors Unanimously Approves Make More in America Initiative
Department of Agriculture (USDA)
- Press Release: President Biden, USDA Forest Service Announce more than $238 Million to Support Rural Schools, Roads, Other Services
- Press Release: USDA Announces Additional Farm Service Agency and Rural Development State Directors
- Press Release: Proposed Scientific Questions to Inform the Development of the Dietary Guidelines for Americans, 2025-2030 Available for Public Comment
- Press Release: USDA Releases Equity Action Plan
Department of Energy (DOE)
- Press Release: DOE Releases New Equity Action Plan, Unveils Investments to Strengthen HBCU Opportunities in Clean Energy
Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC)
- Press Release: FERC issues Equity Action Plan
- Press Release: Sunshine Notice | April Commission Meeting
- Press Release: FERC Staff Issues Henderson County Expansion Project (CP21-467-000) Draft Environmental Impact Statement
Department of Interior (DOI)
- Press Release: Interior Department Announces Significantly Reformed Onshore Oil and Gas Lease Sale
- Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration Announces $38 Million from Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to Protect Aquatic Species and Habitats
- Press Release: Interior Department Releases Action Plan, Outlines Steps to Advance Equity
Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)
- Joint Statement by Environment and Climate Change Canada and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency on the 50th Anniversary of the signing of the United States-Canada Great Lakes Water Quality Agreement
- Link to other EPA press releases
Department of Transportation
- Press Release: White House Initiative for HBCUs IIJA/BIL Monthly Series
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Transportation Announces up to $1.76 Billion Loan for the Purple Line Light Rail Transit Project in Maryland
- Press Release: Air Travel Consumer Report: January 2022 Numbers
- Press Release: Building a Better America Rural Infrastructure Tour – Tell City, Indiana
Federal Aviation Administration (FAA)
- Press Release: FAA Awards $4.4 Million in Drone Research Grants to Seven Universities
- Press Release: Application Process Opens to Modernize Small Town, Regional Air Traffic Towers Using Bipartisan Infrastructure Law Funds
Department of Labor
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor announces leadership, new members to advisory council on employee welfare, pension benefit plans for 2022
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor, AGC of South Dakota sign alliance to educate workers, employers on construction's deadly hazards
- Press Release: Ocean County landscaping company ordered to pay $220K in back wages, civil penalties after federal investigation, administrative law judge decision, order
- Readout: Secretary Walsh tours Alabama's Spanish Fort Water System, discusses department's efforts to protect workers from heat-related hazards
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor places El Paso metal fabricator in Severe Violator Program after 10th incident in 5 years
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor cites roofing and siding contractor for willfully exposing employees to fall hazards at Hampden, Maine worksite
- Press Release: Federal investigations find Pittsburgh-area homecare service provider denied workers overtime wages, recover $383K in back wages, damages
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor issues equity action plan highlighting progress, continued efforts to ensure access for all workers
- Press Release: Unemployment Insurance Weekly Claims Report
Department of Education
- Press Release: Department of Education Releases Equity Action Plan as Part of Biden-Harris Administration's Efforts to Advance Racial Equity and Support Underserved Communities
Health & Human Services (HHS)
- Readout of HHS Secretary Becerra's Black Maternal Health Discussion with State Leaders
- Press Release: ICYMI | HHS Takes Actions to Improve Maternal Health and Equity During Black Maternal Health Week 2022
- Press Release: HHS Announces $226.5 Million to Launch Community Health Worker Training Program
- Press Release: HHS Statements on New Plan to Advance Equity in the Delivery of Health and Human Services
- Press Release: Proposed Scientific Questions to Inform the Development of the Dietary Guidelines for Americans, 2025-2030 Available for Public Comment Starting April 15th
Food & Drug Administration (FDA)
- Press Release: FDA Roundup | April 15, 2022
- Press Release: FDA Authorizes First COVID-19 Diagnostic Test Using Breath Samples
Housing & Urban Development (HUD)
- Press Release: HUD Releases First Ever Equity Action Plan
