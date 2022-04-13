This report provides a snapshot of the US Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day's press releases.
POTUS' Schedule*
10:00 a.m. ET – THE PRESIDENT receives the President's Daily Brief | The White House
11:15 a.m. ET – THE PRESIDENT departs the White House en route Joint Base Andrews
11:45 a.m. ET – THE PRESIDENT departs Joint Base Andrews en route Des Moines, Iowa
2:05 p.m. ET – THE PRESIDENT arrives in Des Moines, Iowa (1:05 p.m. local)
3:15 p.m. ET – THE PRESIDENT visits POET Bioprocessing – Menlo (2:15 p.m. local) | Menlo, IA
3:45 p.m. ET – THE PRESIDENT makes an announcement on his Administration's actions to lower costs for working families, reduce the impact of Putin's Price Hike, and Build a Better America with Bipartisan Infrastructure Law investments in rural communities (2:45 p.m. local) | Menlo, IA
6:10 p.m. ET – THE PRESIDENT departs Des Moines, Iowa, en route Joint Base Andrews (5:10 p.m. local)
8:10 p.m. ET – THE PRESIDENT arrives at Joint Base Andrews
8:40 p.m. ET – THE PRESIDENT arrives at the White House
- Fact Sheet: Using Homegrown Biofuels to Address Putin's Price Hike at the Pump and Lower Costs for American Families | April 12, 2022
VPOTUS' Schedule*
10:35 a.m. ET – THE VICE PRESIDENT will depart Washington, D.C., en route Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
5:00 p.m. ET – THE VICE PRESIDENT will deliver remarks to highlight the Biden-Harris Administration's historic commitment to worker organizing and empowerment; Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh will also deliver remarks | Sheet Metal Workers Local 19 Training Center
6:00 p.m. ET – THE VICE PRESIDENT will depart Philadelphia, PA en route Washington, D.C.
White House Press Briefing Schedule*
11:45 a.m. ET – Press Secretary Jen Psaki will gaggle aboard Air Force One en route Des Moines, Iowa
Recap of Monday, April 11, 2022
The White House
- Fact Sheet: The Biden Administration Cracks Down on Ghost Guns, Ensures That ATF Has the Leadership it Needs to Enforce Our Gun Laws
- Remarks by President Biden Announcing Actions to Fight Gun Crime and His Nominee for ATF Director, Steve Dettelbach
- Press Release: Biden Administration Releases Rural Playbook, Launches Building A Better America Rural Infrastructure Tour to Highlight Impact of Bipartisan Infrastructure Law on Rural America
- Statement by President Joe Biden on the Rural Infrastructure Tour
- Readout of President Biden's Call with Prime Minister Modi of India
- Remarks by President Biden and Prime Minister Modi of India Before Bilateral Meeting
- Transcript: Background Press Call by a Senior Administration Official on President Biden's Virtual Meeting with Prime Minister Modi of India
- Fact Sheet: The Biden Administration Announces New Actions to Lessen the Burden of Medical Debt and Increase Consumer Protection
- Statement by Press Secretary Jen Psaki on President Biden's Selection of Special Advisors for the Summit of the Americas
- Press Release: First Lady Jill Biden Leads Administration Officials in Call for Puerto Rican Families to Sign Up for the American Rescue Plan's Expanded Child Tax Credit
- Proclamation on Education and Sharing Day, USA, 2022
Department of Defense (DOD)
- Transcript: Pentagon Press Secretary John F. Kirby Holds a Press Briefing
- Transcript: Senior Defense Official Holds a Background Briefing (UKR, RUS)
- Article: Security Assistance to Ukraine Continues Unabated
- Article: Russians Shifting Their Fighting Focus to Eastern Ukraine, Says DOD Official
- Readout of U.S.-India 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue
- Article: U.S., India Take Steps to Increase Cooperation, Ties Between 2 Largest Democracies
- Remarks: Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III Welcomes Indian Minister of Defense Rajnath Singh to the Pentagon
- Article: Austin Hosts India's Singh for Pentagon Discussions
- Press Release: DOD Launches STEP FORWARD Campaign During National Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month
- Article: Leaders Update Special Ops Vision, Strategy
- Article: Medal of Honor Monday: Navy Lt. Thomas R. Norris
- Contracts for April 11, 2022
U.S. Army
- Press Release: U.S. Army Soldiers tour former top secret Soviet nuclear bunker
U.S. National Guard
- Press Release: SPP partner Niger, 138th Regiment complete training
- Press Release: NDNG Soldiers serving at Southwest border rescue migrants
Department of State
- Daily Schedule | Tuesday, April 12
Asia-Pacific
- April 11: Statement | Fourth Annual U.S.-India 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue
- April 11: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, Indian Minister of External Affairs Dr. S. Jaishankar, and Indian Minister of Defense Rajnath Singh At a Joint Press Availability
- April 11: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, Indian Minister of External Affairs Dr. S. Jaishankar and Indian Minister of Defense Rajnath Singh Opening Remarks at the U.S.-India 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue
- April 11: Statement | Burma New Year 2022 – Thingyan Festival
Europe
- April 11: Advisory | Assistant Secretary Noyes Travel to Moldova and Poland
- April 11: Readout | Deputy Secretary Sherman's Meeting with UK Minister for Europe and North America Cleverly
- April 11: Sanctions | Public Designation of Former Officials of the Republic of North Macedonia and Bosnia and Herzegovina Due to Involvement in Significant Corruption
Other Matters
- April 11: Advisory | Secretary Blinken to Release the 2021?Human Rights Report (Apr. 12)
- April 11: Readout | Deputy Secretary McKeon's Meeting with United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees Grandi
US Agency for International Development (USAID)
- Press Release: USAID Signs Memorandum of Understanding with Alcorn State University
US Mission to the United Nations (UN)
- Remarks by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield at a UN Security Council Briefing on Vaccine Access in Conflict-Affected Areas
- Remarks by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield at a UN Security Council Briefing on the Role of Women in Maintaining Peace and Security in Ukraine
Department of the Treasury
- Sanctions: Treasury Sanctions Notorious Kinahan Organized Crime Group
- Sanctions: Treasury Targets Actors for Destabilizing Behavior Throughout the Western Balkans
Department of Justice
- Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) | Daily Press Releases
- Speech: Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco Delivers Remarks on Frame and Receiver Rule at the White House Rose Garden
- Press Release: Justice Department Announces New Rule to Modernize Firearm Definitions
- Press Release: Former Department of Homeland Security Employee Convicted of Scheme to Defraud the United States
- Press Release: Justice Department Secures Agreement with CVS Pharmacy Inc., to Make Online COVID-19 Vaccine Registration Accessible for People with Disabilities
- Press Release: Former Caltrans Contract Manager Pleads Guilty to Bid Rigging and Bribery
Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/Customs and Border Protection (CBP)
- Press Release: Border Patrol Personnel Rescue Family from House Fire (Texas)
- Press Release: Laredo Field Office Ports of Entry Prepare, Implement Facilitation Measures in Light of Increased Holiday Traffic (Texas)
- Press Release: RGV Apprehends 754 Migrants in Four Large Groups (Texas)
- Press Release: Multiple Criminal Migrants and Gang Members Arrested (Texas)
Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)
- Link to daily press releases
Office of the US Trade Representative (USTR)
Tuesday's Schedule:
- Ambassador Katherine Tai will meet with Germany's State Secretary for International and EU Affairs and G7/G20 Sherpa Dr. Jörg Kukies
- Ambassador Tai will meet with India's Minister of External Affairs Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar
- Ambassador Tai will meet with Austria's Minister for Digital and Economic Affairs Margarete Schramböck
Department of Agriculture (USDA)
- Press Release: Biden Administration Announces Bipartisan Infrastructure Law Wildfire Mitigation Investments in Colorado
Department of Energy (DOE)
- Press Release: DOE Announces Bipartisan Infrastructure Law Opportunities for Rural America
Department of Interior (DOI)
- Press Release: Secretary Haaland Highlights Bipartisan Infrastructure Law Wildfire Response Investments in Colorado
- Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration Announces Bipartisan Infrastructure Law Funding to Build Climate Resilience in Tribal Communities
Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)
- Press Release: District Court Upholds EPA Right to Enforce Against Illegal Imports from Chinese Vehicle Makers
- Link to other EPA press releases
Health & Human Services (HHS)
- Remarks by HHS Secretary Becerra at the White House Medical Debt Event with Vice President Harris
- Press Release: HHS Takes Actions to Promote Safety and Quality in Nursing Homes
- Press Release: Secretary Becerra and HHS Leaders Celebrate Black Maternal Health Week 2022
Housing & Urban Development (HUD)
- Press Release: HUD Announces Key Staff Appointments
- Fact Sheet: National Community Development Week
- Fact Sheet: On the 54th Anniversary of the Fair Housing Act, HUD Underscores its Commitment and Progress Toward Advancing Fairness and Equity in Housing
