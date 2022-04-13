This report provides a snapshot of the US Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day's press releases.

POTUS' Schedule*

10:00 a.m. ET – THE PRESIDENT receives the President's Daily Brief | The White House

11:15 a.m. ET – THE PRESIDENT departs the White House en route Joint Base Andrews

11:45 a.m. ET – THE PRESIDENT departs Joint Base Andrews en route Des Moines, Iowa

2:05 p.m. ET – THE PRESIDENT arrives in Des Moines, Iowa (1:05 p.m. local)

3:15 p.m. ET – THE PRESIDENT visits POET Bioprocessing – Menlo (2:15 p.m. local) | Menlo, IA

3:45 p.m. ET – THE PRESIDENT makes an announcement on his Administration's actions to lower costs for working families, reduce the impact of Putin's Price Hike, and Build a Better America with Bipartisan Infrastructure Law investments in rural communities (2:45 p.m. local) | Menlo, IA

6:10 p.m. ET – THE PRESIDENT departs Des Moines, Iowa, en route Joint Base Andrews (5:10 p.m. local)

8:10 p.m. ET – THE PRESIDENT arrives at Joint Base Andrews

8:40 p.m. ET – THE PRESIDENT arrives at the White House

Fact Sheet: Using Homegrown Biofuels to Address Putin's Price Hike at the Pump and Lower Costs for American Families | April 12, 2022

VPOTUS' Schedule*

10:35 a.m. ET – THE VICE PRESIDENT will depart Washington, D.C., en route Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

5:00 p.m. ET – THE VICE PRESIDENT will deliver remarks to highlight the Biden-Harris Administration's historic commitment to worker organizing and empowerment; Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh will also deliver remarks | Sheet Metal Workers Local 19 Training Center

6:00 p.m. ET – THE VICE PRESIDENT will depart Philadelphia, PA en route Washington, D.C.

White House Press Briefing Schedule*

11:45 a.m. ET – Press Secretary Jen Psaki will gaggle aboard Air Force One en route Des Moines, Iowa

Recap of Monday, April 11, 2022

The White House

Fact Sheet: The Biden Administration Cracks Down on Ghost Guns, Ensures That ATF Has the Leadership it Needs to Enforce Our Gun Laws

Remarks by President Biden Announcing Actions to Fight Gun Crime and His Nominee for ATF Director, Steve Dettelbach

Press Release: Biden Administration Releases Rural Playbook, Launches Building A Better America Rural Infrastructure Tour to Highlight Impact of Bipartisan Infrastructure Law on Rural America

Statement by President Joe Biden on the Rural Infrastructure Tour

Readout of President Biden's Call with Prime Minister Modi of India

Remarks by President Biden and Prime Minister Modi of India Before Bilateral Meeting

Transcript: Background Press Call by a Senior Administration Official on President Biden's Virtual Meeting with Prime Minister Modi of India

Fact Sheet: The Biden Administration Announces New Actions to Lessen the Burden of Medical Debt and Increase Consumer Protection

Statement by Press Secretary Jen Psaki on President Biden's Selection of Special Advisors for the Summit of the Americas

Press Release: First Lady Jill Biden Leads Administration Officials in Call for Puerto Rican Families to Sign Up for the American Rescue Plan's Expanded Child Tax Credit

Proclamation on Education and Sharing Day, USA, 2022

Department of Defense (DOD)

Transcript: Pentagon Press Secretary John F. Kirby Holds a Press Briefing

Transcript: Senior Defense Official Holds a Background Briefing (UKR, RUS)

Article: Security Assistance to Ukraine Continues Unabated

Article: Russians Shifting Their Fighting Focus to Eastern Ukraine, Says DOD Official

Readout of U.S.-India 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue

Article: U.S., India Take Steps to Increase Cooperation, Ties Between 2 Largest Democracies

Remarks: Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III Welcomes Indian Minister of Defense Rajnath Singh to the Pentagon

Article: Austin Hosts India's Singh for Pentagon Discussions

Press Release: DOD Launches STEP FORWARD Campaign During National Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month

Article: Leaders Update Special Ops Vision, Strategy

Article: Medal of Honor Monday: Navy Lt. Thomas R. Norris

Contracts for April 11, 2022

U.S. Army

Press Release: U.S. Army Soldiers tour former top secret Soviet nuclear bunker

U.S. National Guard

Press Release: SPP partner Niger, 138th Regiment complete training

Press Release: NDNG Soldiers serving at Southwest border rescue migrants

Department of State

Daily Schedule | Tuesday, April 12

Asia-Pacific

April 11: Statement | Fourth Annual U.S.-India 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue

April 11: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, Indian Minister of External Affairs Dr. S. Jaishankar, and Indian Minister of Defense Rajnath Singh At a Joint Press Availability

April 11: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, Indian Minister of External Affairs Dr. S. Jaishankar and Indian Minister of Defense Rajnath Singh Opening Remarks at the U.S.-India 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue

April 11: Statement | Burma New Year 2022 – Thingyan Festival

Europe

April 11: Advisory | Assistant Secretary Noyes Travel to Moldova and Poland

April 11: Readout | Deputy Secretary Sherman's Meeting with UK Minister for Europe and North America Cleverly

April 11: Sanctions | Public Designation of Former Officials of the Republic of North Macedonia and Bosnia and Herzegovina Due to Involvement in Significant Corruption

Other Matters

April 11: Advisory | Secretary Blinken to Release the 2021?Human Rights Report (Apr. 12)

April 11: Readout | Deputy Secretary McKeon's Meeting with United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees Grandi

US Agency for International Development (USAID)

Press Release: USAID Signs Memorandum of Understanding with Alcorn State University

US Mission to the United Nations (UN)

Remarks by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield at a UN Security Council Briefing on Vaccine Access in Conflict-Affected Areas

Remarks by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield at a UN Security Council Briefing on the Role of Women in Maintaining Peace and Security in Ukraine

Department of the Treasury

Sanctions: Treasury Sanctions Notorious Kinahan Organized Crime Group

Sanctions: Treasury Targets Actors for Destabilizing Behavior Throughout the Western Balkans

Department of Justice

Speech: Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco Delivers Remarks on Frame and Receiver Rule at the White House Rose Garden

Press Release: Justice Department Announces New Rule to Modernize Firearm Definitions

Press Release: Former Department of Homeland Security Employee Convicted of Scheme to Defraud the United States

Press Release : Justice Department Secures Agreement with CVS Pharmacy Inc., to Make Online COVID-19 Vaccine Registration Accessible for People with Disabilities

: Justice Department Secures Agreement with CVS Pharmacy Inc., to Make Online COVID-19 Vaccine Registration Accessible for People with Disabilities Press Release: Former Caltrans Contract Manager Pleads Guilty to Bid Rigging and Bribery

Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/Customs and Border Protection (CBP)

Press Release: Border Patrol Personnel Rescue Family from House Fire (Texas)

Press Release: Laredo Field Office Ports of Entry Prepare, Implement Facilitation Measures in Light of Increased Holiday Traffic (Texas)

Press Release: RGV Apprehends 754 Migrants in Four Large Groups (Texas)

Press Release: Multiple Criminal Migrants and Gang Members Arrested (Texas)

Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)

Office of the US Trade Representative (USTR)

Tuesday's Schedule :

Ambassador Katherine Tai will meet with Germany's State Secretary for International and EU Affairs and G7/G20 Sherpa Dr. Jörg Kukies

Ambassador Tai will meet with India's Minister of External Affairs Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar

Ambassador Tai will meet with Austria's Minister for Digital and Economic Affairs Margarete Schramböck

Department of Agriculture (USDA)

Press Release: Biden Administration Announces Bipartisan Infrastructure Law Wildfire Mitigation Investments in Colorado

Department of Energy (DOE)

Press Release: DOE Announces Bipartisan Infrastructure Law Opportunities for Rural America

Department of Interior (DOI)

Press Release: Secretary Haaland Highlights Bipartisan Infrastructure Law Wildfire Response Investments in Colorado

Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration Announces Bipartisan Infrastructure Law Funding to Build Climate Resilience in Tribal Communities

Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)

Press Release: District Court Upholds EPA Right to Enforce Against Illegal Imports from Chinese Vehicle Makers

Health & Human Services (HHS)

Remarks by HHS Secretary Becerra at the White House Medical Debt Event with Vice President Harris

Press Release: HHS Takes Actions to Promote Safety and Quality in Nursing Homes

Press Release: Secretary Becerra and HHS Leaders Celebrate Black Maternal Health Week 2022

Housing & Urban Development (HUD)

Press Release: HUD Announces Key Staff Appointments

Fact Sheet: National Community Development Week

Fact Sheet: On the 54th Anniversary of the Fair Housing Act, HUD Underscores its Commitment and Progress Toward Advancing Fairness and Equity in Housing

