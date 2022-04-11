"This transformative project will create new energy and opportunity for the neighborhood," Partner Ross Moskowitz said at the groundbreaking for a new commercial building — expected to be the largest of its kind in the area — near Brooklyn's Broadway Junction transit hub.

The project represents collaboration between multiple public agencies and local businesses to achieve community goals, Ross added.

The building, located at 2440 Fulton Street, is an early development in New York's "City Agencies Revitalizing the Economy" (CARE) strategy for sparking commercial growth outside of the city's traditional business districts. It will include more than 200,000 square feet of office space for the Department of Social Services' Human Resources Administration — which will be occupied by more than 1,100 employees — as well as about 100,000 square feet of office and retail space for other public, private and nonprofit tenants.

"It's not just an office building. It's so much more than that. It is the city staff, people who come to the location. All of the employees are — they're going into the local restaurant, the local bodegas, the local stores, and they're helping boost the entire economy," said Mayor Eric Adams.

