To Boost Recruitment, Philly to Consider Thousands in Police Bonuses

Facing low recruitment numbers, the city is in talks with budget officials and the police to offer bonuses of up to $10,000 for people who serve at least one year after completing training. The program would be triggered when the Police Department has 5 percent fewer officers than included in the city's budget.

Parker Releases Neighborhood Community Policing Plan

Council Majority Leader Cherelle Parker released a public safety plan that calls for increases in community policing and a focus on addressing quality of life issues. The plan, supported by Council President Darrell Clarke and other council members, calls for hiring over 300 new police officers and increasing police visibility in neighborhoods.

Tony Watlington Named Next School District Superintendent

Philadelphia's Board of Education announced last week that Tony Watlington would become the next superintendent of Philadelphia's public schools. Watlington is now superintendent of the Rowan-Salisbury School District in North Carolina and will begin his five-year term in June. City & State PA has more.

As Philly COVID-19 Cases Creep Up, Health Commissioner Says to Consider Masking Again

Philadelphia Public Health Commissioner Cheryl Bettigole urged Philadelphians to consider wearing masks indoors as two key metrics are rising that the city uses to determine reinstating mask mandates. Average new cases and hospitalizations per day are just under the threshold at which masking would again be required.

City's Plastic Bag Ban Now in Full Effect

Philadelphia will now start enforcing a ban on single-use plastic bags, coming after a six-month grace period for businesses. First offenses come with at least a $150 fine. Some limited exemptions remain in place for now.

Upcoming Hearings

