This report provides a snapshot of the US Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day's press releases.

POTUS' Schedule*

10:15 a.m. ET - THE PRESIDENT receives the President's Daily Brief | Oval Office

12:30 p.m. ET - THE PRESIDENT has lunch with THE VICE PRESIDENT | Private Dining Room

1:30 p.m. ET - THE PRESIDENT delivers remarks on the status of the country's fight against COVID-19 | South Court Auditorium

VPOTUS' Schedule*

11:00 a.m. ET - THE VICE PRESIDENT will deliver remarks about how the Administration is building a more inclusive and equitable economy by assisting community lenders to ensure that small business owners in all communities have the resources needed to start and grow their businesses. She will be joined by Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo and Small Business Administration Administrator Isabella Guzman | Cramton Auditorium at Howard University

12:30 p.m. ET - THE VICE PRESIDENT will have lunch with THE PRESIDENT | Private Dining Room

3:50 p.m. ET - THE VICE PRESIDENT will hold a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Andrew Holness of Jamaica | Vice President's Ceremonial Office.

White House Press Briefing Schedule*

2:30 p.m. ET - Press Briefing with Director of Communications Kate Bedingfield | James S. Brady Press Briefing Room

*The US President (POTUS) and Vice President's (VPOTUS) daily schedules are subject to change, as is the White House press briefing schedule.

Recap of Tuesday, March 29, 2022

Note: Bold hyperlinks spotlight COVID-19 developments

The White House

Statement: U.S.-Singapore Joint Leaders' Statement

Remarks by President Biden and Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong of Singapore in Joint Press Conference

Readout of Vice President Harris's Meeting with Prime Minister Lee of Singapore

Remarks by Vice President Harris and Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong of Singapore in Joint Press Statements

Transcript: Background Press Call by a Senior Administration Official Previewing the Visit of Prime Minister Lee of Singapore

Readout of President Joe Biden's Call with President Macron of France, Chancellor Scholz of Germany, Prime Minister Draghi of Italy, Prime Minister Johnson of the United Kingdom

Statement by President Biden on Electric Vehicle and Battery Manufacturing Investments in North Carolina

Bill Signed into Law: H.R. 55, the "Emmett Till Anti-Lynching Act," which makes lynching a Federal hate crime.

Statement by NSC Spokesperson Emily Horne on Senior Administration Travel to India (Mar. 30-31)

Nominations: President Biden Announces Key Nominees

Nomination Sent to the Senate

Disaster Declaration: President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. Approves Puerto Rico Disaster Declaration

Disaster Declaration: President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. Approves Washington Disaster Declaration

Disaster Declaration: President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. Amends Alaska Disaster Declaration

Department of Defense (DOD)

Article: Defense Official Says Real Withdrawal Is Complete Withdrawal From Ukraine

Article: General Says NATO Is Stepping Up Defense Investments

Advisory: Secretary Austin to Meet With the German Minister of Defense (Mar. 30)

Fact Sheet: 2022 Nuclear Posture Review and Missile Defense Review

Article: DOD Acquisition Officers Will Learn to Better Acquire and Transition Commercial Technologies

Advisory: Military Commissions Media Invitation Announced for United States v. Abd al Hadi al Iraqi Pre-Trial Hearing

Contracts for March 29, 2022

Department of State

Daily Schedule | Wednesday, March 30

Middle East, North Africa

March 30: Fact Sheet | Commitments to Regional Security and Prosperity Underscore Secretary Blinken's Travel to Algeria

March 29: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Meeting with Moroccan Prime Minister Akhannouch

March 29: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken and Moroccan Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita at a Joint Press Availability

March 29: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken at Meeting with Moroccan Women in STEM

March 29: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken Remarks to Mission Morocco

March 29: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Meeting with Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed

March 29: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken and Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan Before Their Meeting

March 29: Statement | Joint Statement on the UAE-U.S.-Israel Religious Coexistence Working Group to Advance Interfaith and Intercultural Dialogue and Counter Religious Intolerance and Hatred

March 29: Statement | Terrorist Attack in Bnei Brak (Israel)

March 29: Interview | Secretary Antony J. Blinken with Khadija Ihsane of Medi 1 TV

March 29: Advisory | U.S. Special Envoy for Yemen Lenderking's Travel to the Gulf

Europe, Ukraine, Russia

March 29: Remarks | Remarks by Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman in Response to Russia at a UN Security Council Briefing on the Humanitarian Impact of Russia's War Against Ukraine

March 29: Statement | Support of Partners Expelling Russian Intelligence Officials

Sub-Saharan Africa

March 29: Readout | Deputy Secretary Sherman's Meeting with Rwandan Foreign Minister Biruta

March 29: Statement | U.S. Concern About the Deteriorating Situation in South Sudan

March 29: Statement | Friends of Sudan Joint Statement on the UNITAMS-AU-IGAD Facilitated Political Process

South Asia

March 29: Statement | United States Announces Additional Humanitarian Assistance at the Launch of the 2022 Joint Response Plan for the Rohingya Humanitarian Crisis in Bangladesh

Other Matters

March 29: Advisory | Deputy Secretary McKeon Travels to Miami, Florida

US Agency for International Development (USAID)

Readout: Deputy Administrator Coleman's Meeting with Members of Ukraine's Parliament

Press Release: The United States Announces More Than $152 Million in Additional Humanitarian Assistance for the People of Burma and Bangladesh

US Mission to the United Nations (UN)

Remarks by Deputy Secretary of State Sherman in Response to Russia at a UNSC Briefing on the Humanitarian Impact of Russia's War Against Ukraine

Remarks by Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman at a UN Security Council Briefing on the Humanitarian Impact of Russia's War Against Ukraine

Remarks by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield at a United Nations Screening of "Equiano.Stories"

Remarks by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield at a UN Security Council Briefing on the Democratic Republic of the Congo

National Statement at the UNGA Commemoration on the International Day of Remembrance of the Victims of Slavery and the Transatlantic Slave Trade

Department of the Treasury

Remarks by Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Wally Adeyemo on Economic Statecraft in International Affairs at the Chatham House in London, England

Statement by the Temporary Alternate Governor for the United States of America Alexia Latortue, 2022 Annual Meetings of the Boards of Governors of the Inter-American Development Bank and Inter-American Investment Corporation

Keynote Address by Treasury's Counselor for Racial Equity Janis Bowdler at the UnidosUS 2022 Changemakers Summit Affiliate Leadership Breakfast

Department of Justice

Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) | Daily Press Releases

Press Release: Former Comptroller General of Ecuador Indicted for Alleged Bribery and Money Laundering Scheme

Press Release: Shipping Equipment Giants Cargotec and Konecranes Abandon Merger After Justice Department Threatens to Sue

Press Release : Man Convicted for $27 Million PPP Fraud Scheme

: Man Convicted for $27 Million PPP Fraud Scheme Press Release: Two Individuals Convicted at Trial of Tax Fraud Scheme

Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/US Citizenship & Immigration Services (USCIS)/Customs and Border Protection (CBP)

Press Release: USCIS Announces New Actions to Reduce Backlogs, Expand Premium Processing, and Provide Relief to Work Permit Holders

Press Release: CBP Officers Seize over $2 Million in Methamphetamine at the Hidalgo and Anzalduas International Bridges (Texas)

Press Release: CBP Officers seize over 100 pounds of drugs and arrest 37 fugitives (Texas)

Press Release: Migrant Discovered Concealed Under Vehicle Floorboard (Texas)

Press Release: Laredo Sector Border Patrol Proudly Presents the March Youth of the Month Honorees (Texas)

Press Release: Laredo CBP Officers Apprehend Fugitives Wanted for Sex-Related Charges (Texas)

Press Release: Smuggler Shoves Migrants out of Moving Vehicle (Arizona)

Press Release: Chicago CBP Notices International Travelers Returning to the Friendly Skies (Illinois)

Press Release: Cincinnati CBP Stop Fake Driver's Licenses (Ohio)

Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)

Link to daily press releases

Office of the US Trade Representative (USTR)

Joint Statement by Ambassador Katherine Tai and Australian Minister for Trade, Tourism and Investment, Dan Tehan

Wednesday's schedule :

Ambassador Katherine Tai will testify before the House Ways and Means Committee on the President's 2022 Trade Policy Agenda. This event is open press and the live webcast will be accessible on the House Ways and Means Committee's website.

Ambassador Tai and Ambassador Sarah Bianchi will meet with New Zealand's Minister for Trade and Export Growth Damien O'Connor. This meeting is closed press.

Ambassador Jayme White will conduct meetings in Brasilia, Brazil.

Department of Commerce

Readout of Secretary Raimondo's Meeting with Delegation from Singapore

Joint Press Release: New Collaboration Under the U.S.-Singapore Partnership for Growth and Innovation (PGI)

Federal Trade Commission (FTC)

Press Release: FTC Sues Intuit for Its Deceptive TurboTax "free" Filing Campaign

Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB)

Press Release: CFPB Finds Credit Card Companies Charged $12 Billion in Late Fee Penalties in 2020

US International Development Finance Corporation (DFC)

Readout of DFC CEO Nathan's Virtual Meeting with Singapore Permanent Secretary for Trade and Industry Gabriel Lim

Press Release: DFC Provides $18 Million Loan to Axxis Hospital, Supporting Healthcare Infrastructure in Ecuador

US Export-Import Bank (EXIM)

Readout: EXIM Chair Reta Jo Lewis Hosts Australia Minister of Trade, Tourism, and Investment

Press Release: Export-Import Bank Announces New Council on Advancing Women in Business

Department of Agriculture (USDA)

Press Release: USDA Publishes Origin of Livestock Final Rule for Organic Dairy

Department of Energy (DOE)

Press Release: DOE Will Assist 22 Communities With Locally Tailored Pathways to Clean Energy

Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)

Press Release: EPA Proposes to Restore Protective Pollution Standards for Washington Waters

Link to other EPA press releases

Department of Labor

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor announces public education campaign to promote mental health-friendly workplaces; seeks to help employers, workers

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor awards nearly $16M in additional funding to promote equitable access to unemployment insurance systems

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor recognizes Seattle construction management company for excellence as a workplace safety 'Star'

Readout: Secretary Walsh joins Gov. Tom Wolf, trucking leaders, workers to open drivers' training facility, discuss Registered Apprenticeship

Press Release: As demand for summer workers grows, U.S. Department of Labor reminds Salt Lake City-area employers to comply with child labor laws

Health & Human Services (HHS)

Statement from HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra on FDA and CDC Expanding Booster Eligibility for the Most Vulnerable

Food & Drug Administration (FDA)

Press Release: FDA Roundup | March 29, 2022

Press Release: FDA Authorizes Second Booster Dose of Two COVID-19 Vaccines for Older and Immunocompromised Individuals

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.