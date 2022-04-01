self

Seyfarth's Policy Matters · Episode 25: Mmm...(Davis-)Bacon: DOL's "Modernization" of Davis-Bacon Act Regulations

Policy issues often have long term widespread and pervasive impact on businesses. Not only can new governmental policies significantly affect the climate for business innovation and growth, they create precedents that affect future legislation and potentially spread across jurisdictions.



Each installment of the Policy Matters Podcast will provide timely updates regarding potential adverse impacts on benefits that policy changes can have on industry growth and offer a preview of what's next in the competitive marketplace.

On March 18, 2022, the Federal Register published the U.S. Department of Labor's notice of proposed rulemaking, "Updating the Davis-Bacon and Related Acts Regulations." Among a laundry list of revisions, DOL is proposing to reinstate the "30% rule," last used in 1983, for calculating prevailing wages under the Act. In this episode of the Policy Matters Podcast, Scott Hecker and Ted North break down the Act, and its proposed rulemaking revisions, as well as the role it will play in federal construction contracts moving forward. The Davis-Bacon Act touches 71 related acts and last year affected $217 billion in federal contracts, so employers should understand the proposed revisions and how to remain compliant - particularly with $1.7 trillion of federal infrastructure spending looming.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.