Earlier this month, the U.S. Department of Defense (DOD) issued a final rule to add the 2018 National Defense Authorization Act's enhanced post-award debriefing rights to the Defense Federal Acquisition Regulation Supplement (DFARS). The rule took effect immediately on March 18, 2022, and formalizes procedures DOD has largely been following for the past several years. The new regulation supersedes Class Deviation 2018-O0011, which previously addressed a subset of the statutory enhanced debriefing rights. Most defense contractors will notice no difference between life under the old class deviation and life under the new DFARS provisions.

Originally published by Government Contracts Insights

