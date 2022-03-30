This report provides a snapshot of the US Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day's press releases.

POTUS' Schedule*

11:30 a.m. ET - THE PRESIDENT and THE VICE PRESIDENT receive the President's Daily Brief | Oval Office

2:45 p.m. ET - THE PRESIDENT announces his Budget for Fiscal Year 2023, which will reduce deficits by more than $1 trillion over the next decade, advance safety and security at home and around the world, and make the investments needed to build a better America; the Director of the Office of Management and Budget also delivers remarks | State Dining Room

VPOTUS' Schedule*

Note: The White House had yet to release the Vice President's full schedule for Monday.

11:30 a.m. ET - THE PRESIDENT and THE VICE PRESIDENT receive the President's Daily Brief | Oval Office

White House Press Briefing Schedule*

3:30 p.m. ET - Press Briefing by Deputy Press Secretary Andrew Bates, Director of the Office of Management and Budget Shalanda Young, Chair of the Council of Economic Advisers Cecilia Rouse, and National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan | James S. Brady Press Briefing Room

*The US President (POTUS) and Vice President's (VPOTUS) daily schedules are subject to change, as is the White House press briefing schedule.

Recap of Friday-Sunday, March 25-27, 2022

Note: Bold hyperlinks spotlight COVID-19 developments

The White House

March 27

Statement by Principal Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre (COVID-19 positive)

March 26

Remarks by President Biden on the United Efforts of the Free World to Support the People of Ukraine

Readout of President Biden's Meeting with President Andrzej Duda of Poland

Remarks by President Biden and President Andrzej Duda of Poland Before Expanded Bilateral Meeting

Readout of President Biden's Meeting with Foreign Minister Kuleba and Defense Minister Reznikov of Ukraine

Remarks by President Biden After Meeting With Ukrainian Refugees

Readout of President Biden Call with Opposition Leader Svyatlana Tsikhanouskaya of Belarus

March 25

Remarks by President Biden and President Andrzej Duda of Poland in Briefing on the Humanitarian Efforts for Ukraine

Remarks by President Biden During Visit with Service Members of the 82nd Airborne Division

Transcript: Press Gaggle by Principal Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre and National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan

Joint Statement by the United States and European Commission on Trans-Atlantic Data Privacy Framework

Fact Sheet: United States and European Commission Announce Trans-Atlantic Data Privacy Framework

Remarks by President Biden and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in Joint Press Statement

Joint Statement between the United States and the European Commission on European Energy Security

Fact Sheet: United States and European Commission Announce Task Force to Reduce Europe's Dependence on Russian Fossil Fuels

Transcript: Background Press Call on the U.S. and the European Commission's Task Force to Reduce Europe's Dependence on Russian Fossil Fuels

Statement by National Security Council Spokesperson Emily Horne on Quad Senior Cyber Group Meeting

Statement by National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan on Houthi Attack Against Saudi Arabia

Remarks as Prepared for Delivery by First Lady Jill Biden at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

Statement by Press Secretary Jen Psaki Announcing President Biden's Meeting with Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong of Singapore (Mar. 29)

Department of Defense (DOD)

Transcript: Senior Defense Official Holds a Background Briefing

Article: In Ukraine, Russian Activity Now More Focused on Donbas Than Kyiv

Article: Biden Thanks U.S. Troops in Poland for Their Sacrifices, Service

Article: New Museum to Honor Medal of Honor Recipients

Press Release: Navy to Christen Guided-Missile Destroyer Jack H. Lucas

Article: Making History on History | USS Constitution Gets Its 1st Female Commander

Press Release : DoD Awards Contract Modifications to Purchase COVID-19 Antigen Over-the-Counter Test Kits in Support of POTUS' One Billion Free At-Home COVID-19 Tests

: DoD Awards Contract Modifications to Purchase COVID-19 Antigen Over-the-Counter Test Kits in Support of POTUS' One Billion Free At-Home COVID-19 Tests Contracts for March 25, 2022

U.S. National Guard

Press Release: Virginia National Guard, Tajikistan conduct SPP exchange

Press Release: Florida Guard exchanges expertise with Guyana Defense Force

U.S. Navy

Press Release: The Women of USS Wyoming Make History

U.S. Air Force

Press Release: B-2 conducts mission in Indo-Pacific, integrates with US, Royal Australian Air Force fighters

Department of State

Daily Schedule | Monday, March 28

Middle East, North Africa

March 26: Fact Sheet | The United States-Israel Relationship

March 27: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken and Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett After Meeting

March 27: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Meeting with Israeli President Isaac Herzog

March 27: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken and Israeli President Isaac Herzog Before Meeting

March 27: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken and Israeli Foreign Minister and Alternate Prime Minister Yair Lapid at a Joint Press Availability

March 26: Fact Sheet | U.S. Support for the Palestinian People

March 27: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken and Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas after Meeting

March 27: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken at a Roundtable with Palestinian Civil Society

March 27: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken at a Middle East Partnership for Peace Act Event

March 27: Readout | Under Secretary Zeya's Visit to Tunisia

March 25: Statement | Condemnation of Houthi Terrorist Attacks?on Saudi Arabia

March 25: Advisory | Acting Principal Deputy CT Coordinator Landberg Travels to Jordan

Europe, UKR, RUS

March 26: Statement | $100 Million in New U.S. Civilian Security Assistance for Ukraine

March 26: Readout | Secretary Blinken and Secretary Austin's Meeting with Ukraine's Foreign Minister Kuleba and Defense Minister Reznikov

March 25: Readout | Deputy Secretary Sherman's Meeting with Italian MFA Secretary General Ettore Sequi

March 25: Advisory | Assistant Secretary Donfried's Travel to Denmark, Czech Republic, and Slovakia

March 25: Advisory | Under Secretary for Arms Control and International Security Bonnie D. Jenkins Travels to Vienna for Key Conference on the Protection of Nuclear Material

March 25: Statement | Greece Independence Day

Asia-Pacific

March 25: Readout | Special Representative for the DPRK Kim's Calls with Republic of Korea (ROK) Special Representative Noh and Japanese Director General Funakoshi

March 25: Statement | G7 Foreign Ministers' Statement on the DPRK's Launch of an Intercontinental Ballistic Missile

March 25: Sanctions | United States and Allies Impose Additional Sanctions on the Burmese Military Regime

March 26: Statement | Joint Statement on Armed Forces Day in Myanmar

March 25: Readout | Third U.S.-Vietnam Civil Space Dialogue

March 26: Statement | Bangladesh National Day

Africa

March 25: Sanctions | Designation of Six Individuals for their Support to Boko Haram

Other Matters

March 25: Statement | 2022 P3 Impact Award Applications Are Now Open

March 25: Transcript | Department Press Briefing

US Agency for International Development (USAID)

Remarks: Administrator Samantha Power's Introduction of President Biden at a Briefing on the Humanitarian Efforts for Ukraine

Press Release: The United States Announces More Than $195 Million in Additional Humanitarian Assistance for South Sudan

Readout: USAID Administrator Samantha Power's Meeting with Syrian American Leaders

US Mission to the United Nations (UN)

Joint Statement of the UN Commission on the Status of Women on the Situation of Women and Girls as a Result of Russian Aggression Against Ukraine

Remarks by Ambassador Thomas-Greenfield at the High Level Launch of the Group of Friends of Accountability Following the Aggression Against Ukraine

Joint Statement on the March 24 Democratic People's Republic of Korea's Intercontinental Ballistic Missile Launch

Remarks by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield in Response to China and Russia at a UN Security Council Briefing on the DPRK

Remarks by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield at a UN Security Council Briefing on the Democratic People's Republic of Korea

Explanation of Vote by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield Following the UN Security Council's Vote on the 1718 Committee Mandate Renewal

Transcript: Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield's Interview with Shohei Yano of NHK

Transcript: Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield's Interview with Ahmed Khir Eldon Mohammed of AlHurra

Remarks at UN Security Council Arria-Formula Meeting on Ensuring Access to Mental Health and Psychosocial Support

Department of the Treasury

Readout: Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Wally Adeyemo's Call with Ukrainian Minister of Finance Sergii Marchenko

Sanctions: Treasury Sanctions Military Leaders, Military-Affiliated Cronies and Businesses, and a Military Unit Prior to Armed Forces Day in Burma

Sanctions: Treasury Sanctions Six Individuals for Raising funds in the United Arab Emirates to Support Nigeria's Boko Haram Terrorist Group

Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC)

Press Release: SEC Awards $1.25 Million to Whistleblower

Press Release: San Francisco Regional Director Erin E. Schneider to Leave Agency

Department of Justice

Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) | Daily Press Releases

Press Release: Cybercriminal Connected to Multimillion Dollar Ransomware Attacks Sentenced for Online Fraud Schemes

Press Release: Physician Convicted for Unlawfully Prescribing Over 1 Million Opioid Pills

Press Release: Justice Department Finds that Indiana State Nursing Board Discriminates Against People with Opioid Use Disorder

Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/Customs and Border Protection (CBP)

Press Release: Brownsville CBP Officers Seize $846K Worth of Narcotics in Two Seizures (Texas)

Press Release: RGV Agents Arrest Five Gang Members (Texas)

Press Release: Uvalde Agents Arrest Previously Deported Sex Offender (Texas)

Press Release: 46 Migrants Discovered in Smuggling Attempt (Texas)

Press Release: Stolen Vehicle & Narcotics Recovered at the Highway 86 Checkpoint (California)

Press Release: CBP Expands Facial Biometrics to Mobile, Alabama, Cruise Ship Terminal (Alabama)

Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)

Office of the US Trade Representative (USTR)

Readout of Ambassador Katherine Tai's Virtual Roundtable on Issues in Energy Sector in Mexico

Press Release: What They Are Saying | Ambassador Tai Produced More Wins for American Workers and Businesses This Week

Department of Commerce

Press Release: Commerce Deputy Secretary Graves Joins Senator Wicker in Mississippi to Spotlight Historic Broadband Infrastructure Investments Coming to the State

Statement from Secretary Raimondo on the Announcement of a Trans-Atlantic Data Privacy Framework

Federal Trade Commission (FTC)

Press Release: FTC Requires ENCAP to Sell Off EP Energy Corp.'s Entire Utah Oil Business amid Concerns that Deal would Increase Pain at the Pump

Press Release: FTC Approves Horseracing Integrity and Safety Authority's Proposed Enforcement Rule

Press Release: Federal Court Rules in Favor of FTC, Halting Illegal Tactics Used to Promote Smoking Cessation, Weight-Loss, and Sexual-Performance Aids

Federal Communications Commission (FCC)

Press Release: FCC Expands List of Equipment and Services That Pose Security Threat

Press Release: Carr Welcomes Expansion of FCC's Covered List

Press Release: FCC CAC Next Meeting Date, Time, and Agenda

Press Release: FCC Announces $313 Million Through Rural Digital Opportunity Fund

Department of Agriculture (USDA)

Press Release: USDA Announces More Resources to Increase and Expand Meat and Poultry Processing Capacity

Department of Interior (DOI)

Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration Announces Wind Energy Lease Sale Offshore the Carolinas

Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)

Press Release: EPA Announces Winner of EcoTox Target Challenge for Developing Biotechnology to Support Screening Chemicals for Ecological Hazards

Federal Aviation Administration (FAA)

Press Release: Top FAA Safety Official Nolen to Serve as Acting FAA Administrator

Department of Labor

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor issues guidance to states, territories to designate American Job Centers as voter registration agencies

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor, Doña Ana Community College invite agricultural industry employers, stakeholders to attend labor law seminar

Department of Education

Press Release: Education Secretary Miguel Cardona, HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra Announce Joint Effort to Develop and Share Resources to Ensure Children Have Access to School-Based Health Services

Health & Human Services (HHS)

Press Release: ICYMI | HRSA Promotes Access to Gender Affirming Care and Treatment in the Ryan White HIV/AIDS Program

Food & Drug Administration (FDA)

Press Release: FDA Roundup | March 25, 2022

