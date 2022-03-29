United States:
California Closes Taps On Refineries | Washington Returns Mailings To Senders | New York Grounds Airline Ticketers
29 March 2022
Cozen O'Connor
Here are last week's curated AG and federal regulatory news
stories highlighting key areas in which state and federal
regulators' decisions are having an impact across the US:
- AG James Grounds Deceptive Airline Ticket Practices
- President Biden's Minimum Wage Mandate Attacked by Three
States
- California AG Bonta Warns California Refineries about Price
Gouging
- Return to Sender: Washington AG Ferguson Goes After Fake
Government Mailings
- FTC Announces Proposed Settlement with Texas Supplement
Companies over Baseless Health Claims
- NY AG James and 1199SEIU's Gresham Calls for Protection for
Nursing Home Workers
Read more here.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
