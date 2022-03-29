Here are last week's curated AG and federal regulatory news stories highlighting key areas in which state and federal regulators' decisions are having an impact across the US:

  • AG James Grounds Deceptive Airline Ticket Practices
  • President Biden's Minimum Wage Mandate Attacked by Three States
  • California AG Bonta Warns California Refineries about Price Gouging
  • Return to Sender: Washington AG Ferguson Goes After Fake Government Mailings
  • FTC Announces Proposed Settlement with Texas Supplement Companies over Baseless Health Claims
  • NY AG James and 1199SEIU's Gresham Calls for Protection for Nursing Home Workers

