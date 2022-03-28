CITY HALL

Philadelphia Names New Commerce Director

On Tuesday, Mayor Kenney appointed Anne K. Nadol to lead the Commerce Department. She has been an executive at Temple University for more than 20 years.

Final Three Candidates for School Superintendent Hold Town Halls

The three final candidates in the running to replace School District of Philadelphia Superintendent Bill Hite each held separate town halls with school district community members. The Philadelphia Inquirer interviewed a number of community members and found that one candidate - Tony Watlington who ran a small school district in North Carolina - was favored by the vast majority.

Protesters Stage March to Prevent University City Townhomes from Demolition

A large group of protestors gathered at the University City Townhomes over the weekend to oppose a planned demolition, which some say will dramatically decrease the already-low stock of affordable housing in the neighborhood. Councilmember Jamie Gauthier has already authored legislation to block the demolition, which was recently passed by City Council and is being challenged in court by the developers.

PHA Offering Bonuses and Free Insurance to Landlords Who Join Program

In an attempt to attract normally hesitant landlords, the Philadelphia Housing Authority will offer signing bonuses and free damage insurance of up to $2,500 to landlords who make their properties eligible for Section 8 voucher renters. The signing bonuses will vary depending on where the homes are located, with Center City landlords receiving the highest bonuses.

Settlement Possible in Suit Over Dangerous Sidewalks

Lawyers representing the city of Philadelphia and disability advocates are approaching a settlement after the city was sued for chronically inaccessible and dangerous sidewalks. The advocates argue that these conditions make it difficult for people with mobility problems to navigate the city.

Chestnut Street Bridge Reopens After Three-Year Rehabilitation

Pennsylvania Department of Transportation officials cleared the Chestnut Street Bridge to reopen this week after undergoing full reconstruction since 2019. The bridge, first opened 65 years ago, now features protected bike lanes and wider sidewalks.

City Receives $36 Million to Reduce Homelessness

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development awarded Philadelphia a $36 million grant to reduce homelessness. Part of the funding will be used to construct new transitional housing for people experiencing homelessness.

Upcoming Hearings

Philadelphia City Council holds several hearings throughout the legislative calendar. You can watch the hearings here.

On Tuesday, March 29, at 6:30 p.m., the Committee on Public Safety will hold a hearing on the #ManUpPHL anti-gun violence movement.

On Wednesday, March 30, at 10:00 a.m., the Special Committee on Child Separation in Philadelphia will hold a hearing on the role of community umbrella agencies.

On Wednesday, March 30, at 2:00 p.m., the Committee on Technology and Information Services will hold a hearing on the purchase of software products for the city.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.