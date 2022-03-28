United States:
MoFo Advises Behrman Capital On A Continuation Fund For Micross Components
28 March 2022
Morrison & Foerster LLP
MoFo served as Government Contracts and National Security
counsel to Behrman Capital, a leading private equity investment
firm, in the sale of its portfolio company Micross Components to a
continuation fund, Behrman Capital Micross CF L.P. Micross is a
global supplier of turnkey high-reliability microelectronic product
and service solutions for aerospace, defense, space, medical, and
industrial applications.
The MoFo team was led by Washington, D.C. based partners Damien
Specht and Charles Capito, and included members of the firm's
Government Contracts & Public Procurement practice, and
associate Alissandra Young McCann.
