MoFo served as Government Contracts and National Security counsel to Behrman Capital, a leading private equity investment firm, in the sale of its portfolio company Micross Components to a continuation fund, Behrman Capital Micross CF L.P. Micross is a global supplier of turnkey high-reliability microelectronic product and service solutions for aerospace, defense, space, medical, and industrial applications.

The MoFo team was led by Washington, D.C. based partners Damien Specht and Charles Capito, and included members of the firm's Government Contracts & Public Procurement practice, and associate Alissandra Young McCann.

