United States:
The Government Contract Legal Round-Up | Episode 21 (Podcast)
23 March 2022
Jenner & Block
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
In the latest episode of the Government Contracts Legal
Round-Up, Partner David Robbins, co-chair of Jenner &
Block's Government Contracts Practice, introduces Special
Counsel Nathan Castellano, who joined the firm in late
February. They discuss Nathan's background, frequent
authorship, and important developments facing government
contractors and grant recipients. Mr. Robbins and Mr. Castellano
also bring the audience up to speed on recent rulings in claims,
bid protests, and developments in False Claims Acts.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Government, Public Sector from United States
EU AML List Will Add The Cayman Islands
Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft LLP
Instead, the UK law refers only to a prohibition of the establishment of SSPEs established in FATF "blacklist" jurisdictions.
Policy Matters Newsletter - March 11, 2022
Seyfarth Shaw LLP
Biden Administration Pursues Labor Goals From All Angles, Despite Hiccups, With No Sign of Slowing Down. With the PRO Act stalled in the Senate and unlikely to pass in anything close to its existing form...
Five Things To Consider For Non-Bank AML Policies
Mayer Brown
Many AML frameworks are designed specifically for banks. If your non-bank organization is required to conduct AML compliance, but follows a bank-tailored policy, it can lead to numerous missteps...