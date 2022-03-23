In the latest episode of the Government Contracts Legal Round-Up, Partner David Robbins, co-chair of Jenner & Block's Government Contracts Practice, introduces Special Counsel Nathan Castellano, who joined the firm in late February. They discuss Nathan's background, frequent authorship, and important developments facing government contractors and grant recipients. Mr. Robbins and Mr. Castellano also bring the audience up to speed on recent rulings in claims, bid protests, and developments in False Claims Acts.

