This report provides a snapshot of the US Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day's press releases.

Happy St. Patrick's Day

POTUS' Schedule*

9:30 a.m. ET - THE PRESIDENT receives the President's Daily Brief

10:30 a.m. ET - THE PRESIDENT participates in a bilateral meeting with His Excellency Micheál Martin, Taoiseach of Ireland | Oval Office

12:00 p.m. ET - THE PRESIDENT and H.E. Micheál Martin, Taoiseach of Ireland deliver remarks at the Annual Friends of Ireland Luncheon hosted by Speaker Nancy Pelosi | United States Capitol

5:00 p.m. ET - THE PRESIDENT and The First Lady host H.E. Micheál Martin, Taoiseach of Ireland, and Mrs. Mary Martin for a Shamrock presentation at the White House | East Room

VPOTUS' Schedule*

11:35 a.m. ET - THE VICE PRESIDENT will ceremonially swear in Shalanda D. Young as Director of the Office of Management and Budget | Vice President's Ceremonial Office

White House Press Briefing Schedule*

2:00 p.m. ET - Press Briefing by Press Secretary Jen Psaki | James S. Brady Press Briefing Room

*The US President (POTUS) and Vice President's (VPOTUS) daily schedules are subject to change, as is the White House press briefing schedule.

Recap of Wednesday, March 16, 2022

Note: Bold hyperlinks spotlight COVID-19 developments

The White House

Remarks by President Biden on the Assistance the United States is Providing to Ukraine

Fact Sheet: U.S. Security Assistance for Ukraine

Memorandum on the Delegation of Authority Under Section 552(c)(2) of the Foreign Assistance Act of 1961 (UKR Assistance)

Memorandum on the Delegation of Authority Under Section 506(a)(1) of the Foreign Assistance Act of 1961 (UKR Assistance)

Readout of National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan's Call with Nikolay Patrushev, Secretary of the Russian Security Council

Remarks by Vice President Harris During a Conversation with Current and Former Members of the U.S. Women's National Soccer Team

Fact Sheet: Reauthorization of the Violence Against Women Act (VAWA)

Fact Sheet: Biden-?Harris Administration Announces Resources for Historically Black Colleges and Universities that Have Recently Experienced Bomb Threats

Statement by President Joseph R. Biden Jr. Honoring the Victims of the Fatal Shootings in Atlanta

Department of Defense (DOD)

UKR, RUS

Transcript: Senior Defense Official Holds a Background Briefing, March 16, 2022 (UKR)

Article: Russian Troops Bogged Down in Face of Stiff Ukraine Resistance, Says DOD Official

Opening Remarks by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III at the NATO Defense Ministerial, March 16, 2022

Readout of Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III's Participation in the NATO Defense Ministerial

Readout of Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III's Meeting With the Quint: France, Germany, Italy, and the United Kingdom

Readout of Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin's Meeting With Turkish Minister of National Defence Hulusi Akar

Article: NATO Defense Ministers Urge Changes to Alliance Collective Defense

Statement by Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III on Security Assistance for Ukraine

Article: Biden Signs Order Transferring Arms to Ukrainian Defenders

Readout of Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for African Affairs at Algeria Joint Military Dialogue

Publication : COVID-19 Travel Restrictions Installation Status Update March 16, 2022

: COVID-19 Travel Restrictions Installation Status Update March 16, 2022 Contracts for March 16, 2022

U.S. Army

Press Release: USAG Daegu supports wildfire response in South Korea

Press Release: Guam Air Defenders deploy first THAAD remote launch capability

U.S. National Guard

Press Release: Washington Guard helps out at veterans' homes, prisons

Press Release: Wisconsin National Guard CST trains with first responders

U.S. Navy

Press Release: Fleet Battle Problem 2022-1 Underway in the Atlantic

U.S. Marine Corps

Press Release: U.S. Marines and Airmen Perform Hot-Pit Refueling Training on Kadena Air Base

U.S. Air Force

Press Release: Ho'oikaika strengthens total force integration

U.S. Coast Guard

Press Release: YouTube channel Smarter Everyday highlights Coast Guard operations

Department of State

Daily Schedule | Thursday, March 17

Europe, Ukraine, Russia

March 17: Statement | On the Occasion of St. Patrick's Day

March 16: Statement | $1 Billion in New U.S. Security Assistance for Ukraine This Week

March 16: Statement | Welcoming the International Court of Justice's Order Directing the Russian Federation to Immediately Suspend Military Operations in Ukraine

March 16: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with Turkish Foreign Minister Cavusoglu

March 16: Interview | Secretary Antony J. Blinken with Steve Inskeep of NPR's Morning Edition

Middle East

March 16: Statement | United States Announces Additional Humanitarian Assistance for the People of Yemen

Africa

March 16: Statement | Additional Visa Restrictions for Undermining the Democratic Process in Somalia

Western Hemisphere

March 16: Advisory | Under Secretary Fernandez's Travel to Honduras and Costa Rica

March 16: Statement | The United States and Costa Rica Announce Collaboration on Migration and Protection

Other Matters

March 16: Fact Sheet | 2022 Roadmap for the Global Partnership for Action on Gender-Based Online Harassment and Abuse

March 16: Transcript | Department Press Briefing

US Agency for International Development (USAID)

Readout: Deputy Administrator Isobel Coleman's Meeting with Director-General of Norad Bård Vegar Solhjell (climate change; Summit for Democracy)

Press Release: The United States Announces nearly $585 Million in New Humanitarian Assistance for the People of Yemen as Crisis Threatens Millions of Lives

Press Release: USAID Announces Launch of the Office of Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Accessibility

Remarks: Administrator Samantha Power at the Swearing-In Ceremony for Chief Diversity Officer Neneh Diallo

US Mission to the United Nations (UN)

Remarks at a UN Security Council Briefing on Libya

S. National Statement Delivered by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield at the 66th Session of the UN Commission on the Status of Women

Remarks by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield at a UN CSW U.S.-Hosted Side Event on "A Global Partnership to End Online Harassment and Abuse"

Remarks at a CSW U.S.-Hosted Side Event "Renewing Democracy: A Global Partnership to End Online Harassment and Abuse"

Department of the Treasury

Press Release: U.S. Departments of Treasury and Justice Launch Multilateral Russian Oligarch Task Force

Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC)

Press Release: SEC Charges Texas School District and its Former CFO with Fraud in $20 Million Bond Sale

Press Release: Dave A. Sanchez to Lead Office of Municipal Securities

Department of Justice

Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) | Daily Press Releases

Press Release: U.S. Departments of Justice and Treasury Launch Multilateral Russian Oligarch Task Force

Speech: Assistant Attorney General Matthew Olsen Delivers Remarks at Press Conference Announcing Transnational Repression Charges (PRC)

Press Release: Five Individuals Charged Variously with Stalking, Harassing and Spying on U.S. Residents on Behalf of the PRC Secret Police

Press Release: Naval Flight Officer Sentenced to Four Years in Prison for Conspiring to Violate Firearms Law and Lying During Security Clearance Background Investigation (PRC)

Speech: Attorney General Merrick B. Garland Delivers Remarks at White House Event on Making Communities Safer, Including the Campuses of HBCUs

Press Release: Justice Department Applauds Reauthorization of the Violence Against Women Act

Press Release: Justice Department Announces Civil Settlement in Cases Arising from 2018 School Shooting in Parkland, Florida

Press Release: Justice Department, EPA Propose Settlement to Resolve Federal Hazardous Waste and Oil Spill Prevention Violations on the North Slope of Alaska

Press Release: Austin Powder Company Agrees to Improve Wastewater Treatment Facilities at Red Diamond Plant in McArthur, Ohio; Pay $2.3 Million Civil Penalty

Press Release: Former Louisville, Kentucky, Metro Police Officer Indicted for Using Excessive Force

Press Release: New York Man Pleads Guilty in Multimillion-Dollar Fraud Scheme

Press Release: Justice Department Settles E-Verify Discrimination Claims Against Washington State-Based Home Care Provider

Press Release: Home Health Care Business Owner Pleads Guilty to Employment Tax Fraud

Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/Customs and Border Protection (CBP)

Press Release: Secretary Mayorkas Designates Afghanistan for Temporary Protected Status

Readout of Secretary Mayorkas' Visit to Mexico and Costa Rica

Press Release: DHS Remembers the One-Year Anniversary of the Atlanta Spa Shootings

Press Release: RGV Migrant Apprehensions Continue to Rise in FY22 (Texas)

Press Release: Three Failed Smuggling Attempts Lead to 32 Arrests (Texas)

Press Release: CBP Officers, Agriculture Specialists Seize 124 Pounds of Prohibited Fresh Pork, Poultry Meat at Laredo Port of Entry (Texas)

Press Release: CBP Reducing Hours of Operation for Hamlin, Maine Port of Entry (Maine)

Press Release: CBP Officers at Peace Bridge Encounter Firearm (New York)

Press Release: Norfolk CBP Officers Seize Over 16 Pounds Cocaine (Virginia)

Press Release: Miami Sector Border Patrol Announces New Chief Patrol Agent (Florida)

Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)

Link to daily press releases

Office of the US Trade Representative (USTR)

Press Release: Ambassador Tai Marks KORUS 10th Anniversary at SK Siltron CSS

Press Release: United States and United Kingdom to Host U.S./UK Dialogues on the Future of Atlantic Trade in Baltimore, Maryland

Readout of Ambassador Sarah Bianchi's Third Day in Australia

Press Release: Ambassador Tai and Secretary Becerra Reaffirm Administration's Commitment to Addressing Anti-Asian Hate and Gender-Based Violence on One-Year Anniversary of the Atlanta Spa Shootings

Federal Trade Commission (FTC)

Press Release: FTC Proposed Order Stops Marketers from Continuing to Promote Supplements Using Baseless Health Claims

Federal Communications Commission (FCC)

Press Release: FCC Revokes Pacific Networks' & ComNet's Telecom Service Authority

Press Release: FCC Announces Final Group of Connected Care Pilot Program Projects

Press Release: FCC Seeks Input on Resolving Disputes Over Costs for Pole Replacements

Press Release: FCC Seeks Input on How to Combat Digital Discrimination

Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB)

Press Release: CFPB Targets Unfair Discrimination in Consumer Finance

US Export-Import Bank (EXIM)

Press Release: EXIM Chair Reta Jo Lewis Welcomes Prime Minister of Côte D'Ivoire, Reaffirms Bank's Commitment to Sub-Saharan Africa

Department of Energy (DOE)

Press Release: DOE Issues Two LNG Export Authorizations

Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC)

Press Release: FERC Staff Issues the Final Environmental Impact Statement for the Clear Creek Expansion Project (Docket No. CP21-6-000)

Press Release: FERC Chairman Glick Appoints Hessler as Administrative Law Judge

Press Release: FERC Chairman Glick Appoints Vlissides as Administrative Law Judge

Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)

Press Release: EPA Continues to Take Actions to Address PFAS in Commerce

Press Release: KCK and KCMO Mayors Join EPA to Fight Radon Exposure

Link to other EPA press releases

Federal Aviation Administration (FAA)

Press Release: Arrival Alert Notices

Press Release: Hot Spot Standardized Symbology

Department of Labor

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor cites Rhode Island concrete supplier for serious safety, health violations following worker fatality

Department of Education

Press Release: U.S. Department of Education Announces Action to Support HBCU Response to Bomb Threats

Health & Human Services (HHS)

Press Release: Secretary Becerra and Ambassador Tai Reaffirm Administration's Commitment to Addressing Anti-Asian Hate and Gender-Based Violence on One-Year Anniversary of the Atlanta Spa Shootings

Housing & Urban Development (HUD)

Press Release: HUD Announces $5 Million Loan Guarantee for St. Johns County for Construction of Multipurpose Community Center

Press Release: HUD Announces $1.1 Million Loan Guarantee for Berks County to Renovate Commercial Building, Expand Businesses

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.