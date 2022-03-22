This report provides a snapshot of the US Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day's press releases.
Happy St. Patrick's Day
POTUS' Schedule*
9:30 a.m. ET - THE PRESIDENT receives the President's Daily Brief
10:30 a.m. ET - THE PRESIDENT participates in a bilateral meeting with His Excellency Micheál Martin, Taoiseach of Ireland | Oval Office
12:00 p.m. ET - THE PRESIDENT and H.E. Micheál Martin, Taoiseach of Ireland deliver remarks at the Annual Friends of Ireland Luncheon hosted by Speaker Nancy Pelosi | United States Capitol
5:00 p.m. ET - THE PRESIDENT and The First Lady host H.E. Micheál Martin, Taoiseach of Ireland, and Mrs. Mary Martin for a Shamrock presentation at the White House | East Room
VPOTUS' Schedule*
11:35 a.m. ET - THE VICE PRESIDENT will ceremonially swear in Shalanda D. Young as Director of the Office of Management and Budget | Vice President's Ceremonial Office
White House Press Briefing Schedule*
2:00 p.m. ET - Press Briefing by Press Secretary Jen Psaki | James S. Brady Press Briefing Room
Recap of Wednesday, March 16, 2022
The White House
- Remarks by President Biden on the Assistance the United States is Providing to Ukraine
- Fact Sheet: U.S. Security Assistance for Ukraine
- Memorandum on the Delegation of Authority Under Section 552(c)(2) of the Foreign Assistance Act of 1961 (UKR Assistance)
- Memorandum on the Delegation of Authority Under Section 506(a)(1) of the Foreign Assistance Act of 1961 (UKR Assistance)
- Readout of National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan's Call with Nikolay Patrushev, Secretary of the Russian Security Council
- Remarks by Vice President Harris During a Conversation with Current and Former Members of the U.S. Women's National Soccer Team
- Fact Sheet: Reauthorization of the Violence Against Women Act (VAWA)
- Fact Sheet: Biden-?Harris Administration Announces Resources for Historically Black Colleges and Universities that Have Recently Experienced Bomb Threats
- Statement by President Joseph R. Biden Jr. Honoring the Victims of the Fatal Shootings in Atlanta
Department of Defense (DOD)
UKR, RUS
- Transcript: Senior Defense Official Holds a Background Briefing, March 16, 2022 (UKR)
- Article: Russian Troops Bogged Down in Face of Stiff Ukraine Resistance, Says DOD Official
- Opening Remarks by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III at the NATO Defense Ministerial, March 16, 2022
- Readout of Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III's Participation in the NATO Defense Ministerial
- Readout of Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III's Meeting With the Quint: France, Germany, Italy, and the United Kingdom
- Readout of Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin's Meeting With Turkish Minister of National Defence Hulusi Akar
- Article: NATO Defense Ministers Urge Changes to Alliance Collective Defense
- Statement by Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III on Security Assistance for Ukraine
- Article: Biden Signs Order Transferring Arms to Ukrainian Defenders
- Readout of Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for African Affairs at Algeria Joint Military Dialogue
- Publication: COVID-19 Travel Restrictions Installation Status Update March 16, 2022
- Contracts for March 16, 2022
U.S. Army
- Press Release: USAG Daegu supports wildfire response in South Korea
- Press Release: Guam Air Defenders deploy first THAAD remote launch capability
U.S. National Guard
- Press Release: Washington Guard helps out at veterans' homes, prisons
- Press Release: Wisconsin National Guard CST trains with first responders
U.S. Navy
- Press Release: Fleet Battle Problem 2022-1 Underway in the Atlantic
U.S. Marine Corps
- Press Release: U.S. Marines and Airmen Perform Hot-Pit Refueling Training on Kadena Air Base
U.S. Air Force
- Press Release: Ho'oikaika strengthens total force integration
U.S. Coast Guard
- Press Release: YouTube channel Smarter Everyday highlights Coast Guard operations
Department of State
- Daily Schedule | Thursday, March 17
Europe, Ukraine, Russia
- March 17: Statement | On the Occasion of St. Patrick's Day
- March 16: Statement | $1 Billion in New U.S. Security Assistance for Ukraine This Week
- March 16: Statement | Welcoming the International Court of Justice's Order Directing the Russian Federation to Immediately Suspend Military Operations in Ukraine
- March 16: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with Turkish Foreign Minister Cavusoglu
- March 16: Interview | Secretary Antony J. Blinken with Steve Inskeep of NPR's Morning Edition
Middle East
- March 16: Statement | United States Announces Additional Humanitarian Assistance for the People of Yemen
Africa
- March 16: Statement | Additional Visa Restrictions for Undermining the Democratic Process in Somalia
Western Hemisphere
- March 16: Advisory | Under Secretary Fernandez's Travel to Honduras and Costa Rica
- March 16: Statement | The United States and Costa Rica Announce Collaboration on Migration and Protection
Other Matters
- March 16: Fact Sheet | 2022 Roadmap for the Global Partnership for Action on Gender-Based Online Harassment and Abuse
- March 16: Transcript | Department Press Briefing
US Agency for International Development (USAID)
- Readout: Deputy Administrator Isobel Coleman's Meeting with Director-General of Norad Bård Vegar Solhjell (climate change; Summit for Democracy)
- Press Release: The United States Announces nearly $585 Million in New Humanitarian Assistance for the People of Yemen as Crisis Threatens Millions of Lives
- Press Release: USAID Announces Launch of the Office of Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Accessibility
- Remarks: Administrator Samantha Power at the Swearing-In Ceremony for Chief Diversity Officer Neneh Diallo
US Mission to the United Nations (UN)
- Remarks at a UN Security Council Briefing on Libya
- S. National Statement Delivered by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield at the 66th Session of the UN Commission on the Status of Women
- Remarks by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield at a UN CSW U.S.-Hosted Side Event on "A Global Partnership to End Online Harassment and Abuse"
- Remarks at a CSW U.S.-Hosted Side Event "Renewing Democracy: A Global Partnership to End Online Harassment and Abuse"
Department of the Treasury
- Press Release: U.S. Departments of Treasury and Justice Launch Multilateral Russian Oligarch Task Force
Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC)
- Press Release: SEC Charges Texas School District and its Former CFO with Fraud in $20 Million Bond Sale
- Press Release: Dave A. Sanchez to Lead Office of Municipal Securities
Department of Justice
- Press Release: U.S. Departments of Justice and Treasury Launch Multilateral Russian Oligarch Task Force
- Speech: Assistant Attorney General Matthew Olsen Delivers Remarks at Press Conference Announcing Transnational Repression Charges (PRC)
- Press Release: Five Individuals Charged Variously with Stalking, Harassing and Spying on U.S. Residents on Behalf of the PRC Secret Police
- Press Release: Naval Flight Officer Sentenced to Four Years in Prison for Conspiring to Violate Firearms Law and Lying During Security Clearance Background Investigation (PRC)
- Speech: Attorney General Merrick B. Garland Delivers Remarks at White House Event on Making Communities Safer, Including the Campuses of HBCUs
- Press Release: Justice Department Applauds Reauthorization of the Violence Against Women Act
- Press Release: Justice Department Announces Civil Settlement in Cases Arising from 2018 School Shooting in Parkland, Florida
- Press Release: Justice Department, EPA Propose Settlement to Resolve Federal Hazardous Waste and Oil Spill Prevention Violations on the North Slope of Alaska
- Press Release: Austin Powder Company Agrees to Improve Wastewater Treatment Facilities at Red Diamond Plant in McArthur, Ohio; Pay $2.3 Million Civil Penalty
- Press Release: Former Louisville, Kentucky, Metro Police Officer Indicted for Using Excessive Force
- Press Release: New York Man Pleads Guilty in Multimillion-Dollar Fraud Scheme
- Press Release: Justice Department Settles E-Verify Discrimination Claims Against Washington State-Based Home Care Provider
- Press Release: Home Health Care Business Owner Pleads Guilty to Employment Tax Fraud
Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/Customs and Border Protection (CBP)
- Press Release: Secretary Mayorkas Designates Afghanistan for Temporary Protected Status
- Readout of Secretary Mayorkas' Visit to Mexico and Costa Rica
- Press Release: DHS Remembers the One-Year Anniversary of the Atlanta Spa Shootings
- Press Release: RGV Migrant Apprehensions Continue to Rise in FY22 (Texas)
- Press Release: Three Failed Smuggling Attempts Lead to 32 Arrests (Texas)
- Press Release: CBP Officers, Agriculture Specialists Seize 124 Pounds of Prohibited Fresh Pork, Poultry Meat at Laredo Port of Entry (Texas)
- Press Release: CBP Reducing Hours of Operation for Hamlin, Maine Port of Entry (Maine)
- Press Release: CBP Officers at Peace Bridge Encounter Firearm (New York)
- Press Release: Norfolk CBP Officers Seize Over 16 Pounds Cocaine (Virginia)
- Press Release: Miami Sector Border Patrol Announces New Chief Patrol Agent (Florida)
Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)
Office of the US Trade Representative (USTR)
- Press Release: Ambassador Tai Marks KORUS 10th Anniversary at SK Siltron CSS
- Press Release: United States and United Kingdom to Host U.S./UK Dialogues on the Future of Atlantic Trade in Baltimore, Maryland
- Readout of Ambassador Sarah Bianchi's Third Day in Australia
- Press Release: Ambassador Tai and Secretary Becerra Reaffirm Administration's Commitment to Addressing Anti-Asian Hate and Gender-Based Violence on One-Year Anniversary of the Atlanta Spa Shootings
Federal Trade Commission (FTC)
- Press Release: FTC Proposed Order Stops Marketers from Continuing to Promote Supplements Using Baseless Health Claims
Federal Communications Commission (FCC)
- Press Release: FCC Revokes Pacific Networks' & ComNet's Telecom Service Authority
- Press Release: FCC Announces Final Group of Connected Care Pilot Program Projects
- Press Release: FCC Seeks Input on Resolving Disputes Over Costs for Pole Replacements
- Press Release: FCC Seeks Input on How to Combat Digital Discrimination
Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB)
- Press Release: CFPB Targets Unfair Discrimination in Consumer Finance
US Export-Import Bank (EXIM)
- Press Release: EXIM Chair Reta Jo Lewis Welcomes Prime Minister of Côte D'Ivoire, Reaffirms Bank's Commitment to Sub-Saharan Africa
Department of Energy (DOE)
- Press Release: DOE Issues Two LNG Export Authorizations
Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC)
- Press Release: FERC Staff Issues the Final Environmental Impact Statement for the Clear Creek Expansion Project (Docket No. CP21-6-000)
- Press Release: FERC Chairman Glick Appoints Hessler as Administrative Law Judge
- Press Release: FERC Chairman Glick Appoints Vlissides as Administrative Law Judge
Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)
- Press Release: EPA Continues to Take Actions to Address PFAS in Commerce
- Press Release: KCK and KCMO Mayors Join EPA to Fight Radon Exposure
Federal Aviation Administration (FAA)
- Press Release: Arrival Alert Notices
- Press Release: Hot Spot Standardized Symbology
Department of Labor
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor cites Rhode Island concrete supplier for serious safety, health violations following worker fatality
Department of Education
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Education Announces Action to Support HBCU Response to Bomb Threats
Health & Human Services (HHS)
- Press Release: Secretary Becerra and Ambassador Tai Reaffirm Administration's Commitment to Addressing Anti-Asian Hate and Gender-Based Violence on One-Year Anniversary of the Atlanta Spa Shootings
Housing & Urban Development (HUD)
- Press Release: HUD Announces $5 Million Loan Guarantee for St. Johns County for Construction of Multipurpose Community Center
- Press Release: HUD Announces $1.1 Million Loan Guarantee for Berks County to Renovate Commercial Building, Expand Businesses
