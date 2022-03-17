This report provides a snapshot of the US Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day's press releases.

POTUS' Schedule*

10:15 a.m. ET – THE PRESIDENT and THE VICE PRESIDENT receive the President's Daily Brief | Oval Office

2:15 p.m. ET – THE PRESIDENT signs into law H.R. 2471, the "Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2022"; The Vice President and the Acting Director of the Office of Management and Budget attend | East Room

5:30 p.m. ET – THE PRESIDENT, THE VICE PRESIDENT, and THE FIRST LADY deliver remarks at an event on Equal Pay Day to celebrate Women's History Month; THE SECOND GENTLEMAN, the Secretary of Energy, the Acting Director of the Office of Management and Budget, the Director of National Intelligence, the Chair of the Council of Economic Advisers, the Administrator of the Small Business Administration, and members of the U.S. Women's National Soccer Team attend | East Room

Looking Ahead: On Thursday, President Biden will host Micheál Martin, Taoiseach of Ireland, and commemorate St. Patrick's Day.

VPOTUS' Schedule*

10:15 a.m. ET – THE VICE PRESIDENT will receive the President's Daily Brief | Oval Office

2:15 p.m. ET – THE VICE PRESIDENT will attend the President's signing of H.R. 2471, the "Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2022;" the Acting Director of the Office of Management and Budget will also attend | Indian Treaty Room

3:00 p.m. ET – THE VICE PRESIDENT will host and deliver remarks at the White House Equal Pay Day Summit; Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh, Office of Personnel Management Director Kiran Ahuja, and Co-Chair of the White House Gender Policy Council Jen Klein will also deliver remarks | South Court Auditorium

3:25 p.m. ET – THE VICE PRESIDENT will participate in a conversation with current and former members of the United States Women's National Team at the Equal Pay Day Summit | South Court Auditorium

5:30 p.m. ET – THE PRESIDENT, THE VICE PRESIDENT, and THE FIRST LADY will participate in an event on Equal Pay Day to celebrate Women's History Month in the East Room; THE SECOND GENTLEMAN will also attend | East Room

White House Press Briefing Schedule*

1:00 p.m. ET – Press Briefing by Press Secretary Jen Psaki | James S. Brady Press Briefing Room

Recap of Monday, March 14 2022

Note: Bold hyperlinks spotlight COVID-19 developments

The White House

Remarks by President Biden at the National League of Cities Congressional City Conference

Transcript: Press Briefing by Press Secretary Jen Psaki, March 14, 2022

Readout of National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan's Meeting with Politburo Member Yang Jiechi

Transcript: Background Press Call by Senior Administration Officials on China

Bills Signed into Law:

H.R. 3665, which designates the medical center of the Department of Veterans Affairs in San Diego, California, as the Jennifer Moreno Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center, and S. 854, the "Methamphetamine Response Act of 2021," which designates methamphetamine as an emerging drug threat and requires the Office of National Drug Control Policy to develop, implement, and make public a national response plan that is specific to methamphetamine.

Bills Signed into Law:

H.R. 2545, which clarifies the roles and pay of doctors of podiatric medicine in the VA system, and S. 321, the "Six Triple Eight" Congressional Gold Medal Act of 2022," which provides for the award of a Congressional Gold Medal to the members of the Women's Army Corps who were assigned to the 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion, known as the "Six Triple Eight".

Remarks as Prepared for Delivery by First Lady Jill Biden at the 2022 International Women of Courage Award Ceremony

Disaster Declaration: President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. Approves Alaska Disaster Declaration

Proclamation on National Equal Pay Day, 2022

Department of Defense (DOD)

Transcript: Pentagon Press Secretary John F. Kirby Holds a Press Briefing, March 14, 2022

Transcript: Senior Defense Official Holds a Background Briefing, March 14, 2022

Article: Russian Targets More Than 'Messaging,' Pentagon Spokesperson Says

Article: Russians Pounding Ukraine Cities With Long-Range Fires, Says Official

Press Release: Department of Defense (DoD) Announces Supplemental Grant Awards

Article: Medal of Honor Monday | The Firemen of USS Richmond

Contracts for March 14, 2022

U.S. Army

Press Release: Exercise Justified Accord begins in Kenya

Press Release: Military historian, international relations expert talks to SETAF-AF about need for new strategy in Sahel

U.S. National Guard

Press Release: 86th IBCT (MTN) completes KFOR mission

U.S. Air Force

Press Release: 82nd Aerial Target Squadron's watercraft prove critical in Air Force mission

Department of State

Daily Schedule | Tuesday, March 15

Europe, Ukraine, Russia

March 14: Statement | Commending New Zealand's New Sanctions Regime (RUS)

March 14: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with Croatian Prime Minister Plenkovic

March 14: Readout | Deputy Secretary Sherman's Call with French, German, Italian, and UK Counterparts

March 14: Statement | Slovenia – U.S. Strategic Dialogue Joint Statement

Southern Caucasus

March 14: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with Armenian Prime Minister Pashinyan

Middle East

March 14: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi

March 14: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with Iraqi Kurdistan Region (IKR) Prime Minister Barzani

Asia-Pacific

March 14: Readout | Special Representative for the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) Kim's Trilateral Call with Republic of Korea (ROK) Special Representative Noh and Japan Director General Funakoshi

Africa

March 14: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Meeting with Ivoirian Prime Minister Achi

Other Matters

March 14: Advisory | Assistant Secretary Sison's Travel to Bamako, Mali and Paris, France

March 14: Advisory | Assistant Secretary for International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Robinson's Travel to Beirut, Vienna, and Chisinau

March 14: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken at the 16th Annual International Women of Courage (IWOC) Awards Ceremony

US Mission to the United Nations (UN)

Readout of Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield's Meeting with Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau

Remarks at a UN Security Council Briefing by the Chair of the 1540 Committee on Nonproliferation and Weapons of Mass Destruction

Remarks at a UN Security Council Briefing by the Chairperson-in-Office of the OSCE

Remarks by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield at the 2022 U.S. Secretary of State's International Women of Courage Awards Ceremony

Press Release: Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield to serve as U.S. Head of Delegation to the 66th Session of the UN Commission on the Status of Women

Department of Justice

Speech: Associate Attorney General Vanita Gupta Delivers Remarks at Sunshine Week 2022 Celebration

Press Release: Seattle Man Pleads Guilty to Attempting to Provide Material Support to a Designated Foreign Terrorist Organization

Press Release: Freight Carriers Agree to Pay $6.85 Million to Resolve Allegations of Knowingly Presenting False Claims to the Department of Defense

Press Release: Former Oregon Corrections Official Indicted for Sexually Assaulting a Dozen Female Inmates While Serving as a Nurse

Press Release: Federal Correctional Officer Charged and Former Prison Nurse Pleads Guilty in Bribery and Contraband Smuggling Schemes

Press Release: McKesson Agrees to Pay $1 Million to Resolve Recordkeeping Violations under the Controlled Substances Act

Press Release: Nevada Apartment Complex Manager Pleads Guilty To Violating Clean Air Act Asbestos Regulations at Two Facilities

Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA)/Customs and Border Protection (CBP)

Press Release: CISA Hosts Eighth Cyber Storm Exercise with More than 200 Organizations

Video Release: Air and Marine Operations Black Hawk Rescue from the Baboquivari Mountains (Arizona)

Press Release: Close to 300K Worth of Narcotics Seized at Checkpoint (California)

Press Release: U.S. Citizen Arrested Attempting to Smuggle 2 Undocumented Individuals (California)

Press Release: Animal Food Contraband from China Remains at Record Levels at LA/LB Seaport (California)

Press Release: Brownsville CBP Agriculture Specialists Intercept First in Nation Pest in Spanish Moss (Texas)

Press Release: RGV Agents Disrupt Three Smuggling Attempts (Texas)

Press Release: RGV Centralized Processing Center Opens After Renovations (Texas)

Press Release: Border Patrol and New York State Police thwarts human smuggling attempt in upstate New York (New York)

Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)

Office of the US Trade Representative (USTR)

Tuesday's Schedule

Ambassador Tai will address the State International Development Organizations (SIDO) at its 2022 Washington Forum.

Ambassador Tai will deliver remarks celebrating the 10th anniversary of the U.S.-Korea Free Trade Agreement at an event hosted by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, the U.S. Korea Business Council, and the Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Ambassador Bianchi will meet with Bechtel representatives, host a roundtable with representatives from Unions NSW, and meet with officials from the New South Wales Government.

Readout of Ambassador Katherine Tai's Meeting with Poland's Minister of Economic Development and Technology Piotr Nowak

Readout of Ambassador Jayme White's Virtual Meeting with Mexico's Under Secretary of Economy, Luz Maria de la Mora and Canada's Deputy Minister of International Trade, David Morrison

Readout of Ambassador Sarah Bianchi's First Day in Australia

Department of Commerce

Readout of Secretary Raimondo's Meeting with Polish Minister for Economic Development and Technology Piotr Nowak

Federal Communications Commission (FCC)

Press Release: FCC affirms TV station fines for refusal to negotiate in good faith

Department of Energy (DOE)

Press Release: DOE Awards $32 Million to Accelerate Next-Generation Building Upgrades

Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)

Press Release: EPA and Michigan Propose Detroit Now Meets Federal Air Quality Standard for Ozone

Press Release: WaterSense Program Encourages Homeowners to Join Fix a Leak Week and Save Water

Department of Transportation

Press Release: President Biden and the U.S. Department of Transportation Announce $409 Million for 70 Transportation Projects in 39 States

Press Release: NHTSA Announces 2022 Public Service Awards at Lifesavers Conference

Department of Labor

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor recovers more than $51K in back wages, liquidated damages for four workers after investigation at Paducah restaurant

Press Release: Pennsylvania plastic recycler faces $88K in fines for exposing workers to combustible dust hazards following U.S. Department of Labor inspection

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor orders ammo manufacturer to reinstate employee who voiced concerns about stock transactions, pay $597K in damages, back wages, costs

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor reminds Southwest employers about child labor laws, responsibilities when employing minors

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor announces $800K award to provide humanitarian assistance workers in Northern Mariana Islands

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor awards $855K to Kansas to continue to provide employment, training services in response to aviation industry layoffs

Press Release: Court enters consent order requiring Fairfield County restaurants, owners to pay $150K to employees coerced into kicking back thousands in wages, damages

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor awards $1.3M in funding to provide employment, training services for workers displaced by QVC workplace fire

Department of Education

Statement by U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona on the Fiscal Year 2022 Budget

Health & Human Services (HHS)

Press Release: New HHS Study in JAMA Pediatrics Shows Significant Increases in Children Diagnosed with Mental Health Conditions from 2016 to 2020

Housing & Urban Development (HUD)

Press Release: HUD Announces $2.6 Billion in Awards to Help People Experiencing Homelessness

