Highlights

The White House has announced key government-wide initiatives for the coming year that are focused on long-term domestic supply chain resilience. On the one-year anniversary of President Joe Biden's Executive Order (EO) 14017 on America's Supply Chains, the Biden Administration released a capstone report on key actions the administration has taken over the past year to reduce the vulnerability of U.S. supply chains across a range of key sectors. In complement to the capstone report, seven cabinet agencies published reports identifying weaknesses and strategies to strengthen supply chains for key industrial sectors:

The reports follow a preliminary set of 100-day reviews released in June 2021, which focused on four critical product supply chains: 1) semiconductors and advanced packaging, 2) critical minerals and materials, 3) large-capacity batteries for vehicles and grid storage, and 4) active pharmaceutical ingredients.

These reviews identified common vulnerabilities and weaknesses across U.S. supply chains: insufficient U.S. manufacturing capacity; misaligned incentives and short-termism in private markets; industrial policies adopted by allied, partner and competitor nations; geographic concentration in global sourcing; and limited international coordination.

The new reports focus on addressing the nation's dependence for critical products and materials on foreign economic competitors, recommending that the U.S. diversify supply chains to improve resilience to global crises. Several common themes emerge among the reports, such as stressing that significant investment in training and educating U.S. workers is essential to any supply chain actions. The reports call on the U.S. to invest in infrastructure and expand domestic manufacturing capacity, while also highlighting the need to work with foreign partners to establish global standards to prevent supply chain vulnerabilities.

Biden Administration Actions to Shore Up Supply Chains

To build on the conclusions outlined in these reports, the Biden Administration announced additional, concrete actions that it will take in the coming year to build long-term resilience across critical supply chains and formally institutionalize supply chain resilience throughout the federal government. Additionally, the White House announced that over the coming months, a number of federal departments and agencies will host regional summits with stakeholders to discuss ways to align regional economic development strategies. Among the actions:

Legislative Recommendations to Congress

The reports also make numerous recommendations to Congress to increase funding through existing or pending legislation, including:

implementation of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, enacted as the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (Public Law 117-58), including use of "strong Buy America provisions" for projects funded by the bill

passing the Creating Helpful Incentives to Produce Semiconductors for America (CHIPS Act), which has strong bipartisan support in Congress

passing comprehensive competitiveness legislation, such as the House-passed America Creating Opportunities for Manufacturing, Pre-Eminence in Technology and Economic Strength (America COMPETES Act) (R. 4521), and the Senate-passed U.S. Innovation and Competition Act (USICA) (S. 1260)

passing the Build Back Better Act, President Biden's domestic agenda, which remains pending in Congress

