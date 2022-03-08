The State AG Report – 3.3.2022
Here are last week's curated AG and federal regulatory news stories highlighting key areas in which state and federal regulators' decisions are having an impact across the US:
- New Hampshire AG Recovers $25 Million from Monsanto for Waterways
- Texas AG Faces GOP Runoff in Primary Election
- Florida AG Secures Nearly $2.1 Million in Student Debt Relief
- Louisiana AG Leads Coalition Protesting LNG Transportation Regulation
- New York AG Files Antitrust Suit to Block Healthcare Acquisition
- Washington AG Alleges Overcharging of Low-Income Patients
Read more here.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.