Here are last week's curated AG and federal regulatory news stories highlighting key areas in which state and federal regulators' decisions are having an impact across the US:

Federal Contractors And Subcontractors Facing New, Mandatory OFCCP Registration, Certification Of Affirmative Action Programs WilmerHale Federal supply and service contractors and subcontractors that have 50 or more employees and one or more federal contracts or subcontracts of $50,000 or more ("Covered Contractors"...

January 2022 Bid Protest Roundup Morrison & Foerster LLP This month's bid protest roundup begins with two decisions, one from the Small Business Administration's Office of Hearings and Appeals (OHA) and another from the Government Accountability Office (GAO),...

Is There A Constitutional Limit To Excessive Fines In False Claims Act Cases? Eleventh Circuit Says A Million Dollar Fine For A Few Hundred Dollars In False Claims Is OK Arnall Golden Gregory In late December, the U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit issued its decision in Yates v. Pinellas Hematology & Oncology, P.A.

Biden Administration Updates List Of Critical And Emerging Technologies Arnold & Porter On February 8, 2022, the Biden Administration released an updated list of Critical and Emerging Technologies (CETs) adding several new technology areas including: hypersonic capabilities, ...

FinCEN Issues Guidance On The Corporate Transparency Act Kean Miller LLP Last month, the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network ("FinCEN") published proposed regulations to implement the Corporate Transparency Act ("CTA"), which was enacted into law on January 1, 2021.