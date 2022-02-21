This report provides a snapshot of the US Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day's press releases.
POTUS' Schedule*
10:00 a.m. EST - THE PRESIDENT receives the President's Daily Brief
VPOTUS' Schedule*
1:20 p.m. CEST - THE VICE PRESIDENT will hold a bilateral meeting with North Atlantic Treaty Organization Secretary General, Jens Stoltenberg | Commerzbank Filiale München
3:00 p.m. CEST - THE VICE PRESIDENT will hold a multilateral meeting with the President of the Republic of Latvia, Egils Levits, the President of Lithuania, Gitanas Nauseda, and the Prime Minister of the Republic of Estonia, Kaja Kallas | Commerzbank Filiale München
White House Press Briefing Schedule*
2:30 p.m. EST - Press Briefing by Press Secretary Jen Psaki | James S. Brady Press Briefing Room
Recap of Thursday, February 17, 2022
The White House
- Remarks by President Biden on the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and Great Lakes Restoration
- Remarks by President Biden Before Marine One Departure
- Readout of President Biden's Call with Prime Minister Draghi of Italy
- Remarks by Vice President Harris and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg Before Bilateral Meeting | February 18, 2022
- Readout of Middle East and North Africa Coordinator McGurk's Travel to Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates
- Transcript: Press Gaggle by Principal Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre and Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael Regan
- OSTP Blog: A New Chapter for the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy
- Disaster Declaration: President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. Approves Kansas Disaster Declaration
Department of Defense (DOD)
- Advisory: Secretary of Defense and Polish Defense Minister Press Briefing, Feb. 18, 2022
- Transcript: Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III Holds a Press Conference at NATO Headquarters, Brussels, Belgium
- Article: Defense Secretary Says U.S. Commitment to NATO Defense 'Ironclad'
- Article: NATO Leaders Look to Defense, Deterrence Against Russia
- Readout of the U.S.-Guatemala Defense Bilateral Working Group
- Advisory: Military Commissions Media Invitation Announced for United States v. Khalid Sheikh Mohammed et al Pre-Trial Hearing
- Press Release: DoD Releases Annual Report on Sexual Harassment and Violence at the Military Service Academies
- Transcript: Acting Director of the Sexual Assault Response Prevention Office Dr. Nate Galbreath and Director of Health & Resilience Research With the Office of People Analytics Dr. Ashlea Klahr Hold a Media Roundtable on the Annual Report on Sexual Harassment and Violence at the Military Service Academies
- Contracts for February 17, 2022
U.S. Army
- Press Release: March brings Joint Pacific Multi-national Readiness Center Exercise to Fort Greely, DTA
U.S. National Guard
- Press Release: Legacies of Excellence: Mountain Warfare School instructors
U.S. Navy
- Press Release: Navy Exchange and Marine Corps Exchange customers step up to support NMCRS
U.S. Air Force
- Press Release: Air Force announces officer performance report static closeout dates, beginning October 2022
Department of State
Daily Schedule | Friday, February 18
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is on travel to Munich, Germany, from February 17-20.
Europe, Ukraine, Russia
- February 17: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken on Russia's Threat to Peace and Security at the UN Security Council
- February 17: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with Polish Foreign Minister Rau
- February 17: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Meeting with Estonian Foreign Minister Liimets
- February 17: Statement | Kosovo National Day
Middle East
- February 17: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with UN Special Envoy for Yemen Grundberg
US Agency for International Development (USAID)
- Press Release: USAID Supports Diaspora-Led Initiatives to Help Address Global Humanitarian Crises
- Press Release: New Case Studies Show Significant Rise in Vaccination Rates in Sub-Saharan Africa Following U.S. Government's Targeted 'Global VAX' Interventions
US Mission to the United Nations (UN)
Russia, Ukraine
- Remarks by Secretary Antony J. Blinken at the UN Security Council on Russia's Threat to Peace and Security
- Remarks by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield During a Telephonic Background Briefing Before a UN Security Council Meeting on the Minsk Agreements
- Response by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield to Russia's Remarks at a UN Security Council Briefing on the Implementation of the Minsk Agreements
- Remarks by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield at the UN Security Council Stakeout Following a Briefing on the Implementation of the Minsk Agreements
- Remarks by a Senior Administration Official During a Telephonic Background Briefing Before a UN Security Council Meeting on the Implementation of the Minsk Agreements
- Transcript: Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield's Interview with Erin Burnett of CNN's "OutFront"
- Transcript: Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield's Interview with Nicole Wallace of MSNBC's "Deadline: White House"
- Transcript: Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield's Interview with Lester Holt of NBC Nightly News
- Transcript: Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield's Interview with Mary Louise Kelly of NPR's "All Things Considered"
Other Matters
- Remarks by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield at the State Department's 13th Annual Historically Black Colleges and Universities Foreign Policy Confer
Department of the Treasury
- Press Release: Treasury Releases Financial Report of the U.S. Government
- Press Release: Treasury's Federal Insurance Office Continues Efforts on Climate-Related Financial Risks in the Insurance Sector, Joins the NGFS
- Remarks by Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen at the G20 Meeting: High-Level Seminar on Strengthening Global Health Architecture
- Sanctions: Treasury Works with Government of Mexico to Sanction Facilitator of CJNG's Illicit Activities in Puerto Vallarta
- Sanctions List Updates: Counter Narcotics Designation
Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC)
- Press Release: Largest South Korean Telecommunications Co. Agrees to Pay the SEC to Settle FCPA Charges
- Press Release: SEC Charges Infinity Q Founder with Orchestrating Massive Valuation Fraud
Department of Justice
Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) | Daily Press Releases
- Speech: Deputy Attorney General Lisa O. Monaco Delivers Remarks at Annual Munich Cyber Security Conference
- Press Release: Justice Department Announces First Director of National Cryptocurrency Enforcement Team
- Press Release: Department of Justice Announces Initiative to Protect Americans from Collusive Schemes Amid Supply Chain Disruptions
- Press Release: New Jersey Couple Charged with Forced Labor and Other Crimes
- Press Release: Former Massachusetts Resident Pleaded Guilty to Conspiracy to Commit Sex Trafficking and Related Charges
- Press Release: Recidivist Defendant Sentenced to 10 Years for Possession of Child Pornography
- Press Release: Justice Department Resolves Lawsuits to Ensure Equal Access to Health Care for People with HIV
- Press Release: Blackstone Labs Founder Sentenced for Conspiracy to Sell Anabolic Steroids and Unlawful Dietary Supplements
- Press Release: Former North Carolina Police Sergeant Resentenced for Using Excessive Force Against an Arrestee
- Press Release: Queens Business Owner Pleads Guilty to Payroll Tax Fraud
Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/Customs and Border Protection (CBP)
- Statement by DHS Secretary Alejandro N. Mayorkas Regarding Actions Taken to Combat Threats Posed by Unruly Passengers to Air Transportation Security
- Press Release: DHS Proposes Fair and Humane Public Charge Rule
- Press Release: Eagle Pass Agents Rescue Mother Stranded in Rio Grande (Texas)
- Press Release: Four Mara-Salvatrucha Gang Members Arrested in the RGV (Texas)
- Press Release: RGV Agents Thwart Three Smuggling Attempts (Texas)
- Press Release: CBP Port of Lukeville Officers Seize Massive Meth/Fentanyl Load (Arizona)
- Press Release: $2 Million in Counterfeit Watches Seized (New York)
Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)
Office of the US Trade Representative (USTR)
Friday's schedule: Ambassador Katherine Tai will hold meetings with staff
- Press Release: USTR Releases 2021 Review of Notorious Markets for Counterfeiting and Piracy
US International Trade Commission (USITC)
- Press Release: Clark S. Cheney Named Chief Administrative Law Judge at U.S. International Trade Commission
- Press Release: USITC Institutes Section 337 Investigation of Certain Mobile Telephones, Tablet Computers with Cellular Connectivity, and Smart Watches with Cellular Connectivity, Components Thereof, and Products Containing Same
- Press Release: USITC Institutes Section 337 Investigation of Certain Mobile Phones and Table Computers, all with Switchable Connectivity
Federal Trade Commission (FTC)
- Press Release: FTC Takes Action to Combat Bogus Money-Making Claims Used to Lure People into Dead-end Debt Traps
- Press Release: FTC and Rhode Island Attorney General Step in to Block Merger of Rhode Island's Two Largest Healthcare Providers
Federal Communications Commission (FCC)
- Press Release: Chairwoman Announces New State-Federal Robocall Partnerships
- Press Release: FCC Orders More Robocall-Enabling Providers to Cease-and-Desist
- Press Release: S&P Global Interviews Simington
- Press Release: FCC Finds Two Providers Failed to Fully Implement STIR/SHAKEN
- Press Release: Starks Remarks to Next G Alliance | The Roadmap to 6G
- Press Release: FCC Adopts Updated Radio Technical Rules
- Press Release: Starks Adds Landrieu as Speaker for Connecting Black Communities Event
- Press Release: Deletion Notice of Item for February 18, 2022 Open Meeting
Department of Agriculture (USDA)
- Press Release: USDA and EPA Welcome New U.S. Food Loss and Waste 2030 Champions
Department of Energy (DOE)
- Press Release: DOE Announces $6 Million Investment to Train the Next Generation of Clean Energy Innovators
Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC)
- Press Release: FERC Updates Policies to Guide Natural Gas Project Certifications
- Fact Sheet: Interim Greenhouse Gas (GHG) Emissions Policy Statement (PL21-3-000)
- Fact Sheet: Updated Pipeline Certificate Policy Statement (PL18-1-000)
- Staff Presentation: Consideration of Greenhouse Gas Emissions in Natural Gas Infrastructure Project Reviews
- Staff Presentation: Certification of New Interstate Natural Gas Facilities
- Press Release: FERC Opens Inquiry on Use of Dynamic Line Ratings to Promote Grid Efficiency
- Press Release: FERC Seeks Comment on Oil Pipeline Capacity Allocation Practices
- Press Release: FERC Chairman Announces Sitaraman as Deputy Director, Office of Public Participation
Department of Interior (DOI)
- Press Release: Interior Department Takes Action to Foster Equity and Inclusion Across Its Bureaus
- Press Release: Interior and Agriculture Departments Invite Nominations for Federal Council to Support Hunting, Conservation Efforts
Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)
Federal Aviation Administration (FAA)
- Press Release: Resignation Letter from Steve Dickson to the Workforce and the American Public
Department of Labor
- Press Release: Unemployment Insurance Weekly Claims Report
- Press Release: S. Department of Labor urges healthcare facilities, providers to implement effective safety, health programs amid soaring injury rates
- Press Release: S. Department of Labor recovers $355K in back wages for 108 workers after investigation of two Atlanta home healthcare agencies
- Press Release: S. Department of Labor recovers $125K in overtime due, prevailing wages for 34 plumbers employed by federal Des Moines project's subcontractor
- Press Release: S. Department of Labor recovers $10K in back wages, damages for 23 workers of three Kentucky gas stations, convenience stores
- Press Release: S. Department of Labor investigation recovers $1.3M in back wages, finds Texas potato farm denied nearly 500 farmworkers full wages, overtime
Health & Human Services (HHS)
- Press Release: HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra Welcomes Robert Califf Back to HHS as FDA Commissioner
- Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration Announces Request for Information on Access to Care and Coverage for People Enrolled in Medicaid and CHIP
Food & Drug Administration (FDA)
Press Release: FDA Warns Consumers Not to Use Certain Powdered Infant Formula Produced in Abbott Nutrition's Facility in Sturgis, Michigan
