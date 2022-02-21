This report provides a snapshot of the US Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day's press releases.

POTUS' Schedule*

10:00 a.m. EST - THE PRESIDENT receives the President's Daily Brief

VPOTUS' Schedule*

1:20 p.m. CEST - THE VICE PRESIDENT will hold a bilateral meeting with North Atlantic Treaty Organization Secretary General, Jens Stoltenberg | Commerzbank Filiale München

3:00 p.m. CEST - THE VICE PRESIDENT will hold a multilateral meeting with the President of the Republic of Latvia, Egils Levits, the President of Lithuania, Gitanas Nauseda, and the Prime Minister of the Republic of Estonia, Kaja Kallas | Commerzbank Filiale München

White House Press Briefing Schedule*

2:30 p.m. EST - Press Briefing by Press Secretary Jen Psaki | James S. Brady Press Briefing Room

*The US President (POTUS) and Vice President's (VPOTUS) daily schedules are subject to change, as is the White House press briefing schedule.

Recap of Thursday, February 17, 2022

The White House

Remarks by President Biden on the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and Great Lakes Restoration

Remarks by President Biden Before Marine One Departure

Readout of President Biden's Call with Prime Minister Draghi of Italy

Remarks by Vice President Harris and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg Before Bilateral Meeting | February 18, 2022

Readout of Middle East and North Africa Coordinator McGurk's Travel to Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates

Transcript: Press Gaggle by Principal Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre and Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael Regan

OSTP Blog: A New Chapter for the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy

Disaster Declaration: President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. Approves Kansas Disaster Declaration

Department of Defense (DOD)

Advisory: Secretary of Defense and Polish Defense Minister Press Briefing, Feb. 18, 2022

Transcript: Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III Holds a Press Conference at NATO Headquarters, Brussels, Belgium

Article: Defense Secretary Says U.S. Commitment to NATO Defense 'Ironclad'

Article: NATO Leaders Look to Defense, Deterrence Against Russia

Readout of the U.S.-Guatemala Defense Bilateral Working Group

Advisory: Military Commissions Media Invitation Announced for United States v. Khalid Sheikh Mohammed et al Pre-Trial Hearing

Press Release: DoD Releases Annual Report on Sexual Harassment and Violence at the Military Service Academies

Transcript: Acting Director of the Sexual Assault Response Prevention Office Dr. Nate Galbreath and Director of Health & Resilience Research With the Office of People Analytics Dr. Ashlea Klahr Hold a Media Roundtable on the Annual Report on Sexual Harassment and Violence at the Military Service Academies

Contracts for February 17, 2022

U.S. Army

Press Release: March brings Joint Pacific Multi-national Readiness Center Exercise to Fort Greely, DTA

U.S. National Guard

Press Release: Legacies of Excellence: Mountain Warfare School instructors

U.S. Navy

Press Release: Navy Exchange and Marine Corps Exchange customers step up to support NMCRS

U.S. Air Force

Press Release: Air Force announces officer performance report static closeout dates, beginning October 2022

Department of State

Daily Schedule | Friday, February 18

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is on travel to Munich, Germany, from February 17-20.

Europe, Ukraine, Russia

February 17: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken on Russia's Threat to Peace and Security at the UN Security Council

February 17: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with Polish Foreign Minister Rau

February 17: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Meeting with Estonian Foreign Minister Liimets

February 17: Statement | Kosovo National Day

Middle East

February 17: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with UN Special Envoy for Yemen Grundberg

US Agency for International Development (USAID)

Press Release: USAID Supports Diaspora-Led Initiatives to Help Address Global Humanitarian Crises

Press Release: New Case Studies Show Significant Rise in Vaccination Rates in Sub-Saharan Africa Following U.S. Government's Targeted 'Global VAX' Interventions

US Mission to the United Nations (UN)

Russia, Ukraine

Remarks by Secretary Antony J. Blinken at the UN Security Council on Russia's Threat to Peace and Security

Remarks by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield During a Telephonic Background Briefing Before a UN Security Council Meeting on the Minsk Agreements

Response by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield to Russia's Remarks at a UN Security Council Briefing on the Implementation of the Minsk Agreements

Remarks by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield at the UN Security Council Stakeout Following a Briefing on the Implementation of the Minsk Agreements

Remarks by a Senior Administration Official During a Telephonic Background Briefing Before a UN Security Council Meeting on the Implementation of the Minsk Agreements

Transcript: Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield's Interview with Erin Burnett of CNN's "OutFront"

Transcript: Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield's Interview with Nicole Wallace of MSNBC's "Deadline: White House"

Transcript: Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield's Interview with Lester Holt of NBC Nightly News

Transcript: Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield's Interview with Mary Louise Kelly of NPR's "All Things Considered"

Other Matters

Remarks by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield at the State Department's 13th Annual Historically Black Colleges and Universities Foreign Policy Confer

Department of the Treasury

Press Release: Treasury Releases Financial Report of the U.S. Government

Press Release: Treasury's Federal Insurance Office Continues Efforts on Climate-Related Financial Risks in the Insurance Sector, Joins the NGFS

Remarks by Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen at the G20 Meeting: High-Level Seminar on Strengthening Global Health Architecture

Sanctions: Treasury Works with Government of Mexico to Sanction Facilitator of CJNG's Illicit Activities in Puerto Vallarta

Sanctions List Updates: Counter Narcotics Designation

Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC)

Press Release: Largest South Korean Telecommunications Co. Agrees to Pay the SEC to Settle FCPA Charges

Press Release: SEC Charges Infinity Q Founder with Orchestrating Massive Valuation Fraud

Department of Justice

Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) | Daily Press Releases

Speech: Deputy Attorney General Lisa O. Monaco Delivers Remarks at Annual Munich Cyber Security Conference

Press Release: Justice Department Announces First Director of National Cryptocurrency Enforcement Team

Press Release: Department of Justice Announces Initiative to Protect Americans from Collusive Schemes Amid Supply Chain Disruptions

Press Release: New Jersey Couple Charged with Forced Labor and Other Crimes

Press Release: Former Massachusetts Resident Pleaded Guilty to Conspiracy to Commit Sex Trafficking and Related Charges

Press Release: Recidivist Defendant Sentenced to 10 Years for Possession of Child Pornography

Press Release: Justice Department Resolves Lawsuits to Ensure Equal Access to Health Care for People with HIV

Press Release: Blackstone Labs Founder Sentenced for Conspiracy to Sell Anabolic Steroids and Unlawful Dietary Supplements

Press Release: Former North Carolina Police Sergeant Resentenced for Using Excessive Force Against an Arrestee

Press Release: Queens Business Owner Pleads Guilty to Payroll Tax Fraud

Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/Customs and Border Protection (CBP)

Statement by DHS Secretary Alejandro N. Mayorkas Regarding Actions Taken to Combat Threats Posed by Unruly Passengers to Air Transportation Security

Press Release: DHS Proposes Fair and Humane Public Charge Rule

Press Release: Eagle Pass Agents Rescue Mother Stranded in Rio Grande (Texas)

Press Release: Four Mara-Salvatrucha Gang Members Arrested in the RGV (Texas)

Press Release: RGV Agents Thwart Three Smuggling Attempts (Texas)

Press Release: CBP Port of Lukeville Officers Seize Massive Meth/Fentanyl Load (Arizona)

Press Release: $2 Million in Counterfeit Watches Seized (New York)

Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)

Office of the US Trade Representative (USTR)

Friday's schedule: Ambassador Katherine Tai will hold meetings with staff

Press Release: USTR Releases 2021 Review of Notorious Markets for Counterfeiting and Piracy

US International Trade Commission (USITC)

Press Release: Clark S. Cheney Named Chief Administrative Law Judge at U.S. International Trade Commission

Press Release: USITC Institutes Section 337 Investigation of Certain Mobile Telephones, Tablet Computers with Cellular Connectivity, and Smart Watches with Cellular Connectivity, Components Thereof, and Products Containing Same

Press Release: USITC Institutes Section 337 Investigation of Certain Mobile Phones and Table Computers, all with Switchable Connectivity

Federal Trade Commission (FTC)

Press Release: FTC Takes Action to Combat Bogus Money-Making Claims Used to Lure People into Dead-end Debt Traps

Press Release: FTC and Rhode Island Attorney General Step in to Block Merger of Rhode Island's Two Largest Healthcare Providers

Department of Agriculture (USDA)

Press Release: USDA and EPA Welcome New U.S. Food Loss and Waste 2030 Champions

Department of Energy (DOE)

Press Release: DOE Announces $6 Million Investment to Train the Next Generation of Clean Energy Innovators

Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC)

Press Release: FERC Updates Policies to Guide Natural Gas Project Certifications

Fact Sheet: Interim Greenhouse Gas (GHG) Emissions Policy Statement (PL21-3-000)

Fact Sheet: Updated Pipeline Certificate Policy Statement (PL18-1-000)

Staff Presentation: Consideration of Greenhouse Gas Emissions in Natural Gas Infrastructure Project Reviews

Staff Presentation: Certification of New Interstate Natural Gas Facilities

Press Release: FERC Opens Inquiry on Use of Dynamic Line Ratings to Promote Grid Efficiency

Press Release: FERC Seeks Comment on Oil Pipeline Capacity Allocation Practices

Press Release: FERC Chairman Announces Sitaraman as Deputy Director, Office of Public Participation

Department of Interior (DOI)

Press Release: Interior Department Takes Action to Foster Equity and Inclusion Across Its Bureaus

Press Release: Interior and Agriculture Departments Invite Nominations for Federal Council to Support Hunting, Conservation Efforts

Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)

Federal Aviation Administration (FAA)

Press Release: Resignation Letter from Steve Dickson to the Workforce and the American Public

Department of Labor

Press Release: Unemployment Insurance Weekly Claims Report

Press Release: S. Department of Labor urges healthcare facilities, providers to implement effective safety, health programs amid soaring injury rates

Press Release: S. Department of Labor recovers $355K in back wages for 108 workers after investigation of two Atlanta home healthcare agencies

Press Release: S. Department of Labor recovers $125K in overtime due, prevailing wages for 34 plumbers employed by federal Des Moines project's subcontractor

Press Release: S. Department of Labor recovers $10K in back wages, damages for 23 workers of three Kentucky gas stations, convenience stores

Press Release: S. Department of Labor investigation recovers $1.3M in back wages, finds Texas potato farm denied nearly 500 farmworkers full wages, overtime

Health & Human Services (HHS)

Press Release: HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra Welcomes Robert Califf Back to HHS as FDA Commissioner

Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration Announces Request for Information on Access to Care and Coverage for People Enrolled in Medicaid and CHIP

Food & Drug Administration (FDA)

Press Release: FDA Warns Consumers Not to Use Certain Powdered Infant Formula Produced in Abbott Nutrition's Facility in Sturgis, Michigan

