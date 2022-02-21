ARTICLE

A rundown of the latest legal issues impacting your business from Kelley Drye & Warren LLP.

With 2022 midterm elections right around the corner, you may already be planning to approach your executives and employees to encourage them to be more engaged politically in today's important issues, whether that's learning more about the candidates and issues, registering to vote and voting, volunteering for favored campaigns and candidates, and even perhaps fundraising.

In this episode, Jeff Scurry speaks with Dave Frulla and Jeff Hunter about the "rules of the road" when it comes to engaging your workforce without accidentally violating relevant laws.

You can view the Office Politics: Rules for Engaging Your Workforce in the 2022 Elections webinar presentation here https://www.kelleydrye.com/KelleyDrye/media/Event-Documents/Office-Politics-Rules-for-Engaging-Your-Workforce-in-2022-Elections.pdf

