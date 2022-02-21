City's Third Emergency Paid Sick Leave Bill Moves Out of Committee

For the third time in two years, a proposal for emergency paid sick leave for those affected by COVID-19 is moving out of a City Council committee. The latest proposal, authored by Councilmember Kendra Brooks, is similar to laws passed in 2020 and 2021. Brooks said that the recent spike in local COVID-19 cases from the Omicron variant shows the continued importance of encouraging people to stay home and recover from infection.

City Vaccine Mandate for Indoor Dining Ends As New Tiered System Is Announced

Yesterday, Philadelphia's Department of Public Health announced that the indoor dining vaccine mandate is ending. The department announced a new tiered system to indicate the community spread of COVID-19. Businesses and the public will be subject to certain restrictions based on these benchmarks.

Domb Seeks Support for City Council Term Limits

Councilmember Allan Domb introduced a bill that would limit councilmembers to four four-year terms. The proposal currently has strong support among at-large city council members, while many district council members said they are not yet ready to comment on the legislation. Domb had pursued term limits two times before, neither of which received enough support for passage. In addition to passing City Council, the legislation would also need to pass before Philadelphia voters in a referendum.

Commonwealth Court Strikes Down Philadelphia's Lost Gun Reporting Law

In a unanimous decision, a three judge panel from the state's Commonwealth Court ruled that a Philadelphia law requiring lost guns to be reported to police was in conflict with the state's gun laws. The judges wrote that while Philadelphia's policies may in fact be effective, they must be enacted by the state legislature and not local government.

Upcoming Hearings

Philadelphia City Council holds several hearings throughout the legislative calendar. You can watch the hearings here.

On Tuesday, February 22 at 10:00 a.m., the Committee on Intergenerational Affairs and Aging will hold a hearing about the housing crisis facing senior citizens.

On Tuesday, March 1 at 10:00 a.m., the Committee on Rules will hold a hearing on proposed zoning changes.

