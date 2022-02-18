As in recent years, the False Claims Act ("FCA") continued to serve as a primary tool utilized by the federal government against government contractors in 2021. The government collected more than $150 million in matters involving the government's purchase of goods and services, including allegations related to the procurement process, failing to comply with contract requirements, and paying kickbacks. In addition, the Biden Administration's effort to root out Covid-19-related fraud has put a spotlight on government contractors that improperly obtained Paycheck Protection Program loans. To keep you apprised of the current enforcement trends and the status of the law, Bradley's Government Enforcement and Investigations Practice Group is pleased to present the False Claims Act: 2021 Year in Review, our tenth annual review of significant FCA cases, developments and trends.

