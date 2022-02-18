This report provides a snapshot of the US Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day's press releases.
POTUS' Schedule*
8:30 a.m. EST – THE PRESIDENT receives the President's Daily Brief | The White House
9:10 a.m. EST – THE PRESIDENT departs the White House en route Joint Base Andrews
9:30 a.m. EST – THE PRESIDENT departs Joint Base Andrews en route Cleveland, Ohio
10:40 a.m. EST – THE PRESIDENT arrives in Cleveland, Ohio
12:15 p.m. EST – THE PRESIDENT delivers remarks on how the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law delivers for the American people by rebuilding roads and bridges, upgrading water systems, cleaning up the environment, and creating good-paying, union jobs | The Shipyards, Lorain, OH
1:45 p.m. EST – THE PRESIDENT departs Cleveland, Ohio en route Joint Base Andrews
2:55 p.m. EST – THE PRESIDENT arrives at Joint Base Andrews
3:15 p.m. EST – THE PRESIDENT arrives at the White House
VPOTUS' Schedule*
7:30 a.m. EST – THE VICE PRESIDENT will depart Washington, D.C., en route Munich, Germany.
White House Press Briefing Schedule*
2:55 p.m. EST – Principal Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre and Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael Regan will gaggle aboard Air Force One en route Cleveland, Ohio
Recap of Wednesday, February 16, 2022
The White House
- Readout of President Biden's Call with Chancellor Olaf Scholz of Germany (UKR, RUS)
- Readout of National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan's Call with Secretary General of Japan's National Security Secretariat Akiba Takeo (UKR, RUS, European Energy Security)
- Transcript: Background Press Call Previewing the Vice President's Trip to Munich, Germany
- Readout of White House Community Violence Intervention Collaborative Meeting
- Appointment: President Biden Announces OSTP Leadership
- Transcript: Press Briefing by Press Secretary Jen Psaki, February 16, 2022
- Transcript: Press Briefing by White House COVID-19 Response Team and Public Health Officials
Department of Defense (DOD)
- Readout of Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III's Meeting with the Euro Quad: France, Germany, and the United Kingdom
- Readout of Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III's Meeting with German Federal Minister of Defense Christine Lambrecht
- Remarks Before Start of NATO Defense Ministerial
- Article: NATO Defense Ministers Meet as Russia Still Threatens Ukraine
- Article: NATO Leader Says Alliance Is Hoping for Best, Preparing for Worst
- Article: Russia Forces 'A New Normal' on Europe, Stoltenberg Says
- Article: DOD Report: Consolidation of Defense Industrial Base Poses Risks to National Security
- Article: Planting Peace With Partners
- Article: Even Before Acting Career, the Army Was Mr. T's 'A-Team'
- Publication: COVID-19 Travel Restrictions Installation Status Update February 16, 2022
- Contracts for February 16, 2022
U.S. Army
- Press Release: 405th AFSB LOGCAP provides vital life support services to Flintlock 2022 exercise in Africa
- Press Release: S. Army Corps of Engineers, U.S. Air Force and U.S. Ambassador Leonard Join Nigerian Air Force for Groundbreaking Ceremony for A-29 Super Tucano Support Facilities
U.S. National Guard
- Press Release: Vermont Guard shares communication strategy with SPP partner (Skopje, North Macedonia)
- Press Release: Hundreds of Oregon Guardsmen help overwhelmed hospitals
- Press Release: NY Guard trains on frozen lake to prep for polar missions
U.S. Navy
- Press Release: US, UK Navy Chiefs Meet, Discuss Cooperation and Interoperability
U.S. Air Force
- Press Release: AFWERX opens opportunities for military spouses through remote work
Department of State
Daily Schedule | Thursday, February 17
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is on travel to Munich, Germany, from February 17-20.
Russia, Ukraine, Europe
- February 17: Advisory | Secretary Blinken to Deliver Remarks at the UN Security Council (Feb. 17 @ 10:00 a.m. EST)
- February 16: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken and Estonian Foreign Minister Eva-Maria Liimets Before Meeting
- February 16: Statement | Joint Statement on U.S.-Estonia Relations
- February 16: Readout | Deputy Secretary Sherman's Meeting with Danish Acting Permanent Secretary Moller Sorensen (RUS, Arctic)
- February 16: Statement | Russian Duma Resolution on Eastern Ukraine
- February 16: Interview | Secretary Antony J. Blinken with Joe Scarborough, Mika Brzezinski, and Willie Geist of Morning Joe, MSNBC (RUS)
- February 16: Interview | Secretary Antony J. Blinken with George Stephanopoulos of ABC's Good Morning America (RUS)
- February 16: Advisory | Secretary Blinken's Travel to Germany (Feb. 17-20; Munich Security Conference)
- February 16: Advisory | Special Presidential Envoy for Climate Kerry's Travel to Germany (Feb. 17-20; Munich Security Conference)
- February 16: Statement | Lithuania National Day
Western Hemisphere
- February 16: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with Canadian Foreign Minister Joly (UKR, RUS, Haiti)
- February 16: Readout | High-Level Coordination Meeting on Venezuela
- February 16: Statement | The Guatemalan Public Ministry's Attacks on Independent Prosecutors
Middle East
- February 16: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with Qatari Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Al-Thani (UKR, RUS, AFG)
Other Matters
- February 16: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken at Virtual Summit for Democracy Civil Society Roundtable
- February 16: Transcript | Department Press Briefing
US Agency for International Development (USAID)
- Readout: Administrator Samantha Power's Meeting with Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama
- Readout: Administrator Samantha Power's Meeting with Eva-Maria Liimets, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Estonia
- Press Release: USAID Providing Additional Assistance to Strengthen Food Security in Haiti
- Remarks: USAID Deputy Administrator Isobel Coleman at the International Event for the Financing of the Reconstruction of the Southern Peninsula of Haiti
- Readout: Administrator Samantha Power at Global Disability Summit 2022
- Readout: Administrator Samantha Power's Meeting with International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva
US Mission to the United Nations (UN)
Ukraine, Russia
- Transcript: Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield's Interview with Oskar Gorzynski of PAP, Poland
- Transcript: Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield's Interview with Lars Os of NRK, Norway
Other Matters
- Statement at the Informal meeting of the Plenary to hear a briefing on the report of the Secretary-General on the Global Compact for Safe, Orderly and Regular Migration
- Remarks at a UN Security Council Open Debate on Cooperation Between the UN and Collective Security Treaty Organization
- Explanation of Position on Item 15 at the ECOSOC Ad Hoc Plenary Meeting
Department of the Treasury
- Readout: Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Wally Adeyemo's Meeting with the Bank Policy Institute's Technology Policy Division
Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC)
- Press Release: Rita Sampson Named Director of Office of Equal Employment Opportunity
Department of Justice
- Statement from Attorney General Merrick B. Garland on the Life of Walter E. Dellinger III
- Press Release: Individual Pleads Guilty to Acting Within the United States on Behalf of Russian Government
- Press Release: Justice Department Files Suit to Prevent Missouri from Restricting Enforcement of Federal Firearms Laws
- Press Release: Tennessee Man Sentenced to Seven Years for Series of Church Arsons
- Press Release: Former Defense Contractor Executive Pleads Guilty to Tax Evasion
- Press Release: Court Permanently Shuts Down Chicago Tax Preparer
Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA)/Customs and Border Protection (CBP)
- Press Release: New Cybersecurity Advisory on Protecting Cleared Defense Contractor Networks Against Years-Long Activity by Russian State-Sponsored Actors
- Press Release: Five Failed Smuggling Attempts Foiled by RGV Agents
- Press Release: Laredo Sector Border Patrol Agents Stops a Human Smuggling Attempt Involving a Box Truck (Texas)
- Press Release: Ten Lost Migrants Rescued by Border Patrol Agents (California)
- Press Release: Re-opening of Limestone Port of Entry Postponed 30 Days Due to Construction Delays (Maine)
Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)
Office of the US Trade Representative (USTR)
Daily Schedule: On Thursday, February 17, 2022, Ambassador Katherine Tai will participate in a roundtable in New York City with small business leaders and entrepreneurs. Ambassador Jayme White will meet with government and business leaders in Guayaquil, Ecuador.
Department of Commerce/National Telecommunications & Information Administration (NTIA)
- Blog: ICYMI | 20 Industry Associations Send Letter Urging Swift Action on Competition Bill
- Blog: Black Inventors and Entrepreneurs – Past, Present, and Future
- Congressional Testimony of Assistant Secretary Davidson on Connecting America: Oversight of the NTIA
US International Trade Commission (USITC)
- Press Release: USITC to Investigate the African Growth and Opportunity Act Program and its Usage
- Press Release: Granular Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) Resin from India and Russia Injures U.S. Industry, says USITC
Federal Trade Commission (FTC)
- Press Release: FTC Enforcement Action Leads U.S. Dept. of Education to Forgive $71.7 Million in Loans for Students Deceived by DeVry University
- Press Release: Operators of Investment Coaching Scheme Banned from Industry and Ordered to Pay Millions in Redress to Defrauded Consumers
Federal Communications Commission (FCC)
- Press Release: FCC Releases Agenda for February 23 Meeting of Diversity Council
Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB)
- Press Release: Consumer Financial Protection Bureau Launches New Way for the Public to Petition the Agency for Action
US Export-Import Bank (EXIM)
- Press Release: Reta Jo Lewis Sworn in as U.S. Export-Import Bank President and Chair
Department of Interior (DOI)
- Press Release: Interior Department Releases Blueprints for Implementing Bipartisan Infrastructure Law
- Press Release: During Alabama Visit, Secretary Haaland Highlights Efforts to Advance Equity and Justice
Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)
- Press Release: EPA Proposes Guidance to Support Water Affordability and Clean Water Act Implementation
- Press Release: EPA Recognizes 49 Water Infrastructure Projects for Excellence and Innovation
Department of Labor
- Press Release: South Carolina home healthcare provider pays $120K in back wages, damages to 36 employees after U.S. Department of Labor finds wage violations
- Press Release: S. Department of Labor awards $4.5M grant to combat child labor in mica mining in Madagascar
- Press Release: S. Department of Labor recovers $139K in overtime back wages, damages for 21 employees after federal court orders employer to comply
- Press Release: S. Department of Labor recovers $137,838 in wages, damages For 71 home health care workers denied overtime
- Press Release: S. Department of Labor offers online compliance webinar for federal contractors, stakeholders, workers amid Bipartisan Infrastructure Law investments
Department of Education
- Press Release: Education Department Approves $415 Million in Borrower Defense Claims Including for Former DeVry University Students
- Press Release: S. Department of Education Invites Applicants for Javits Gifted and Talented Program
Housing & Urban Development (HUD)
- Press Release: HUD Announces Disaster Assistance for Hawaii Disaster Survivors
