This report provides a snapshot of the US Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day's press releases.

POTUS' Schedule*

8:30 a.m. EST – THE PRESIDENT receives the President's Daily Brief | The White House

9:10 a.m. EST – THE PRESIDENT departs the White House en route Joint Base Andrews

9:30 a.m. EST – THE PRESIDENT departs Joint Base Andrews en route Cleveland, Ohio

10:40 a.m. EST – THE PRESIDENT arrives in Cleveland, Ohio

12:15 p.m. EST – THE PRESIDENT delivers remarks on how the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law delivers for the American people by rebuilding roads and bridges, upgrading water systems, cleaning up the environment, and creating good-paying, union jobs | The Shipyards, Lorain, OH

1:45 p.m. EST – THE PRESIDENT departs Cleveland, Ohio en route Joint Base Andrews

2:55 p.m. EST – THE PRESIDENT arrives at Joint Base Andrews

3:15 p.m. EST – THE PRESIDENT arrives at the White House

VPOTUS' Schedule*

7:30 a.m. EST – THE VICE PRESIDENT will depart Washington, D.C., en route Munich, Germany.

White House Press Briefing Schedule*

2:55 p.m. EST – Principal Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre and Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael Regan will gaggle aboard Air Force One en route Cleveland, Ohio

*The US President (POTUS) and Vice President's (VPOTUS) daily schedules are subject to change, as is the White House press briefing schedule.

Recap of Wednesday, February 16, 2022

Note: Bold hyperlinks spotlight COVID-19 developments.

The White House

Readout of President Biden's Call with Chancellor Olaf Scholz of Germany (UKR, RUS)

Readout of National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan's Call with Secretary General of Japan's National Security Secretariat Akiba Takeo (UKR, RUS, European Energy Security)

Transcript: Background Press Call Previewing the Vice President's Trip to Munich, Germany

Readout of White House Community Violence Intervention Collaborative Meeting

Appointment: President Biden Announces OSTP Leadership

Transcript: Press Briefing by Press Secretary Jen Psaki, February 16, 2022

Transcript: Press Briefing by White House COVID-19 Response Team and Public Health Officials

Department of Defense (DOD)

Readout of Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III's Meeting with the Euro Quad: France, Germany, and the United Kingdom

Readout of Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III's Meeting with German Federal Minister of Defense Christine Lambrecht

Remarks Before Start of NATO Defense Ministerial

Article: NATO Defense Ministers Meet as Russia Still Threatens Ukraine

Article: NATO Leader Says Alliance Is Hoping for Best, Preparing for Worst

Article: Russia Forces 'A New Normal' on Europe, Stoltenberg Says

Article: DOD Report: Consolidation of Defense Industrial Base Poses Risks to National Security

Article: Planting Peace With Partners

Article: Even Before Acting Career, the Army Was Mr. T's 'A-Team'

Publication: COVID-19 Travel Restrictions Installation Status Update February 16, 2022

COVID-19 Travel Restrictions Installation Status Update February 16, 2022 Contracts for February 16, 2022

U.S. Army

Press Release: 405th AFSB LOGCAP provides vital life support services to Flintlock 2022 exercise in Africa

Press Release: S. Army Corps of Engineers, U.S. Air Force and U.S. Ambassador Leonard Join Nigerian Air Force for Groundbreaking Ceremony for A-29 Super Tucano Support Facilities

U.S. National Guard

Press Release: Vermont Guard shares communication strategy with SPP partner (Skopje, North Macedonia)

Press Release: Hundreds of Oregon Guardsmen help overwhelmed hospitals

Press Release: NY Guard trains on frozen lake to prep for polar missions

U.S. Navy

Press Release: US, UK Navy Chiefs Meet, Discuss Cooperation and Interoperability

U.S. Air Force

Press Release: AFWERX opens opportunities for military spouses through remote work

Department of State

Daily Schedule | Thursday, February 17

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is on travel to Munich, Germany, from February 17-20.

Russia, Ukraine, Europe

February 17: Advisory | Secretary Blinken to Deliver Remarks at the UN Security Council (Feb. 17 @ 10:00 a.m. EST)

February 16: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken and Estonian Foreign Minister Eva-Maria Liimets Before Meeting

February 16: Statement | Joint Statement on U.S.-Estonia Relations

February 16: Readout | Deputy Secretary Sherman's Meeting with Danish Acting Permanent Secretary Moller Sorensen (RUS, Arctic)

February 16: Statement | Russian Duma Resolution on Eastern Ukraine

February 16: Interview | Secretary Antony J. Blinken with Joe Scarborough, Mika Brzezinski, and Willie Geist of Morning Joe, MSNBC (RUS)

February 16: Interview | Secretary Antony J. Blinken with George Stephanopoulos of ABC's Good Morning America (RUS)

February 16: Advisory | Secretary Blinken's Travel to Germany (Feb. 17-20; Munich Security Conference)

February 16: Advisory | Special Presidential Envoy for Climate Kerry's Travel to Germany (Feb. 17-20; Munich Security Conference)

February 16: Statement | Lithuania National Day

Western Hemisphere

February 16: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with Canadian Foreign Minister Joly (UKR, RUS, Haiti)

February 16: Readout | High-Level Coordination Meeting on Venezuela

February 16: Statement | The Guatemalan Public Ministry's Attacks on Independent Prosecutors

Middle East

February 16: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with Qatari Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Al-Thani (UKR, RUS, AFG)

Other Matters

February 16: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken at Virtual Summit for Democracy Civil Society Roundtable

February 16: Transcript | Department Press Briefing

US Agency for International Development (USAID)

Readout: Administrator Samantha Power's Meeting with Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama

Readout: Administrator Samantha Power's Meeting with Eva-Maria Liimets, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Estonia

Press Release: USAID Providing Additional Assistance to Strengthen Food Security in Haiti

Remarks: USAID Deputy Administrator Isobel Coleman at the International Event for the Financing of the Reconstruction of the Southern Peninsula of Haiti

Readout: Administrator Samantha Power at Global Disability Summit 2022

Readout: Administrator Samantha Power's Meeting with International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva

US Mission to the United Nations (UN)

Ukraine, Russia

Transcript: Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield's Interview with Oskar Gorzynski of PAP, Poland

Transcript: Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield's Interview with Lars Os of NRK, Norway

Other Matters

Statement at the Informal meeting of the Plenary to hear a briefing on the report of the Secretary-General on the Global Compact for Safe, Orderly and Regular Migration

Remarks at a UN Security Council Open Debate on Cooperation Between the UN and Collective Security Treaty Organization

Explanation of Position on Item 15 at the ECOSOC Ad Hoc Plenary Meeting

Department of the Treasury

Readout: Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Wally Adeyemo's Meeting with the Bank Policy Institute's Technology Policy Division

Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC)

Press Release: Rita Sampson Named Director of Office of Equal Employment Opportunity

Department of Justice

Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) | Daily Press Releases

Statement from Attorney General Merrick B. Garland on the Life of Walter E. Dellinger III

Press Release: Individual Pleads Guilty to Acting Within the United States on Behalf of Russian Government

Press Release: Justice Department Files Suit to Prevent Missouri from Restricting Enforcement of Federal Firearms Laws

Press Release: Tennessee Man Sentenced to Seven Years for Series of Church Arsons

Press Release: Former Defense Contractor Executive Pleads Guilty to Tax Evasion

Press Release: Court Permanently Shuts Down Chicago Tax Preparer

Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA)/Customs and Border Protection (CBP)

Press Release: New Cybersecurity Advisory on Protecting Cleared Defense Contractor Networks Against Years-Long Activity by Russian State-Sponsored Actors

Press Release: Five Failed Smuggling Attempts Foiled by RGV Agents

Press Release: Laredo Sector Border Patrol Agents Stops a Human Smuggling Attempt Involving a Box Truck (Texas)

Press Release: Ten Lost Migrants Rescued by Border Patrol Agents (California)

Press Release: Re-opening of Limestone Port of Entry Postponed 30 Days Due to Construction Delays (Maine)

Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)

Link to daily press releases

Office of the US Trade Representative (USTR)

Daily Schedule: On Thursday, February 17, 2022, Ambassador Katherine Tai will participate in a roundtable in New York City with small business leaders and entrepreneurs. Ambassador Jayme White will meet with government and business leaders in Guayaquil, Ecuador.

Department of Commerce/National Telecommunications & Information Administration (NTIA)

Blog: ICYMI | 20 Industry Associations Send Letter Urging Swift Action on Competition Bill

Blog: Black Inventors and Entrepreneurs – Past, Present, and Future

Congressional Testimony of Assistant Secretary Davidson on Connecting America: Oversight of the NTIA

US International Trade Commission (USITC)

Press Release: USITC to Investigate the African Growth and Opportunity Act Program and its Usage

Press Release: Granular Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) Resin from India and Russia Injures U.S. Industry, says USITC

Federal Trade Commission (FTC)

Press Release: FTC Enforcement Action Leads U.S. Dept. of Education to Forgive $71.7 Million in Loans for Students Deceived by DeVry University

Press Release: Operators of Investment Coaching Scheme Banned from Industry and Ordered to Pay Millions in Redress to Defrauded Consumers

Federal Communications Commission (FCC)

Press Release: FCC Releases Agenda for February 23 Meeting of Diversity Council

Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB)

Press Release: Consumer Financial Protection Bureau Launches New Way for the Public to Petition the Agency for Action

US Export-Import Bank (EXIM)

Press Release: Reta Jo Lewis Sworn in as U.S. Export-Import Bank President and Chair

Department of Interior (DOI)

Press Release: Interior Department Releases Blueprints for Implementing Bipartisan Infrastructure Law

Press Release: During Alabama Visit, Secretary Haaland Highlights Efforts to Advance Equity and Justice

Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)

Press Release: EPA Proposes Guidance to Support Water Affordability and Clean Water Act Implementation

Press Release: EPA Recognizes 49 Water Infrastructure Projects for Excellence and Innovation

Link to other EPA press releases

Department of Labor

Press Release: South Carolina home healthcare provider pays $120K in back wages, damages to 36 employees after U.S. Department of Labor finds wage violations

Press Release: S. Department of Labor awards $4.5M grant to combat child labor in mica mining in Madagascar

Press Release: S. Department of Labor recovers $139K in overtime back wages, damages for 21 employees after federal court orders employer to comply

Press Release: S. Department of Labor recovers $137,838 in wages, damages For 71 home health care workers denied overtime

Press Release: S. Department of Labor offers online compliance webinar for federal contractors, stakeholders, workers amid Bipartisan Infrastructure Law investments

Department of Education

Press Release: Education Department Approves $415 Million in Borrower Defense Claims Including for Former DeVry University Students

Press Release: S. Department of Education Invites Applicants for Javits Gifted and Talented Program

Housing & Urban Development (HUD)

Press Release: HUD Announces Disaster Assistance for Hawaii Disaster Survivors

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.