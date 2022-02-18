Partner David Robbins, co-chair of Jenner & Block's Government Contracts Practice, discusses the important developments facing government contractors and grant recipients in the latest episode of the Government Contracts Legal Round-Up. During the episode, Mr. Robbins brings the audience up to speed on recent rulings on vaccine mandates, recent bid protests, and an important False Claims Act decision, US ex rel Sheldon v. Allergan Sales LLC.

