This report provides a snapshot of the US Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day's press releases.

POTUS' Schedule*

10:30 a.m. EST - THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY arrive at the White House

11:30 a.m. EST - THE PRESIDENT and THE VICE PRESIDENT receive the President's Daily Brief | Oval Office

VPOTUS' Schedule*

11:30 a.m. EST - THE VICE PRESIDENT will receive the President's Daily Brief | Oval Office

2:50 p.m. EST - THE VICE PRESIDENT will deliver remarks about the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law's investments in affordable, accessible high-speed internet | South Court Auditorium

Looking Ahead: The Vice President will travel to Munich, Germany, to attend the Munich Security Conference (February 18-20).

White House Press Briefing Schedule*

2:30 p.m. EST - Press Briefing by Principal Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre | James S. Brady Press Briefing Room

*The US President (POTUS) and Vice President's (VPOTUS) daily schedules are subject to change, as is the White House press briefing schedule.

Recap of Friday-Sunday, February 11-13, 2022

Note: Bold hyperlinks spotlight COVID-19 developments.

The White House

February 13

Readout of President Biden's Call with President Zelenskyy of Ukraine

Statement by White House Homeland Security Advisor Dr. Liz Sherwood-Randall (CAN/U.S. border issues/supply chain disruptions)

Presidential Delegation (Updated from 10 announcement): President Biden Announces Presidential Delegation to Attend the Bicentennial Celebration of the Arrival of the First Free Black Americans to the Republic of Liberia

February 12

Readout of President Biden's Call with President Vladimir Putin of Russia

Transcript: Background Press Call by a Senior Administration Official on the President's Call with Russian President Vladimir Putin

February 11

Readout of President Biden's Video Call with Transatlantic Leaders

Transcript: Press Briefing by Press Secretary Jen Psaki and National Security Advisor (NSA) Jake Sullivan, February 11, 2022 (NSA Sullivan discussing RUS/UKR at the top)

Readout of NSA Sullivan's Video Call with Bjoern Seibert, Head of Cabinet of the President of the European Commission (RUS/Sanctions Package; other matters)

Readout of NSA Sullivan's Meeting with Karin Wallensteen, State Secretary for Foreign Affairs to the Prime Minister of Sweden (RUS/UKR; other matters)

Readout of President Biden's Call with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of Canada (CAN/U.S. border issues/supply chain disruptions)

Transcript: Background Press Call by Senior Administration Officials Previewing the U.S.'s Indo-Pacific Strategy

Fact Sheet: Indo-Pacific Strategy of the United States

Executive Order on Protecting Certain Property of Da Afghanistan Bank for the Benefit of the People of Afghanistan

Letter to Congress on Protecting Certain Property of Da Afghanistan Bank for the Benefit of the People of Afghanistan

Transcript: Background Press Call by Senior Administration Officials on U.S. Support for the People of Afghanistan

Fact Sheet: Executive Order to Preserve Certain Afghanistan Central Bank Assets for the People of Afghanistan

Remarks by Vice President Harris on Funding in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to Remove and Replace Lead Pipes

Joint Statement between the United States and France on the One Ocean Summit in France

Nominations: President Biden Announces Two Diplomatic Nominees (ROK; Iceland)

Department of Defense (DOD)

February 12

Readout of Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin' Call with Russian Minister of Defense Sergey Shoygu

Article: More U.S. Troops to Deploy to Europe, Guardsmen Reassigned Out of Ukraine

February 11

Readout of Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III's Calls with NATO Ally Counterparts

Article: Military Working Dogs Double Down to Defend

Article: Military Hospital Support to FEMA Will Begin in Massachusetts, Then Expand

Military Hospital Support to FEMA Will Begin in Massachusetts, Then Expand Advisory: Guantanamo Periodic Review Board Media Invitation Announced February 15, 2022

Article: Los Angeles Native Celebrates Black History Month Aboard USS Dewey

Publication: 2022 Department of Defense Black History Month Observance

Contracts for February 11, 2022

U.S. National Guard

Press Release: NY National Guard Airmen begin returning from Antarctic mission

U.S. Navy

Press Release: USS Milwaukee Conducts Bilateral Maritime Exercise with Jamaica Defence Force

Department of State

Daily Schedule | Monday, February 14

Europe, Russia, Ukraine

February 12: Transcript | A Senior State Department Official On Our Diplomatic Presence in Ukraine

February 12: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov

February 12: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with UK Foreign Secretary Truss

Asia-Pacific

February 12: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Meeting with Republic of Korea Foreign Minister Chung

February 13: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken Joint Press Availability with Republic of Korea Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong and Japanese Foreign Minister Hayashi Yoshimasa

February 12: Statement | Joint Statement on the U.S.-Japan-Republic of Korea Trilateral Ministerial Meeting

February 12: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken and Republic of Korea Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong Before Their Meeting

February 12: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with New Zealand Foreign Minister Mahuta

February 12: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken at a Meet and Greet with Mission Fiji Personnel and Families

February 12: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken and Acting Fijian Prime Minister Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum at a Joint Press Availability

Africa

February 13: Advisory | Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa Satterfield Travel to Addis Ababa

February 12: Advisory | Deputy Assistant Secretary Akunna Cook Leads State Department Prosper Africa Economic Diplomacy Delegation to Africa

US Agency for International Development (USAID)

Press Release: COVID-19 | Learn how USAID is responding to the coronavirus

COVID-19 | Learn how USAID is responding to the coronavirus Press Release: USAID Providing Immediate Assistance to Respond to Tropical Cyclone Batsirai in Madagascar

Readout: Administrator Samantha Power Meets with Chief of Staff to the President of Nigeria Ibrahim Gambari and Nigeria's National Security Advisor Babagana Monguno

Readout: Administrator Samantha Power's Meetings with German Minister for Economic Cooperation and Development Svenja Schulze

Department of the Treasury

Guidance: Issuance of Executive Order Protecting Certain Property of Da Afghanistan Bank for the Benefit of the People of Afghanistan

Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC)

Press Release: Kelly L. Gibson, Director of the Philadelphia Regional Office, to Leave the SEC; Scott Thompson and Joy Thompson named Office Acting Co-Heads

Department of Justice

Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) | Daily Press Releases

Press Release: Northern Virginia Company Settles False Claims Act Allegations of Improper Paycheck Protection Program Loan

Northern Virginia Company Settles False Claims Act Allegations of Improper Paycheck Protection Program Loan Press Release: Medical Director Convicted in $110 Million Addiction Treatment Fraud Scheme

Press Release: Former Queens Business Owner Pleads Guilty to Tax Fraud

Press Release: Bagel Company Owner Pleads Guilty to Tax Evasion and Wire Fraud Conspiracy

Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/Customs and Border Protection (CBP)

Press Release: Del Rio Sector Border Patrol Agents See Rise in Unaccompanied Children (Texas)

Press Release: Migrant Smugglers Continue to Disregard Public Safety (Texas)

Press Release: Family Alive After Harrowing Rescue By Eagle Pass Border Patrol Agents (Texas)

Press Release: CBP Officers at the Laredo Port of Entry Apprehend Man Sought for Sexual Assault (Texas)

Press Release: CBP Officers at Hidalgo Apprehend Fugitive Wanted for Sexual Assault of a Child (Texas)

Press Release: CBP to Temporarily Halt Vehicular Traffic at the Juarez-Lincoln Bridge to Host International Bridge Ceremony on Feb. 19 (Texas)

Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)

Link to daily press releases

Office of the US Trade Representative (USTR)

Week Ahead Schedule

On Wednesday, Ambassador Katherine Tai will be in New York City for meetings with business leaders and stakeholders. Ambassador Tai will participate in a roundtable on Thursday with small business leaders and entrepreneurs in New York City.

Advisory: Ambassador Jayme White to Travel to Guayaquil, Ecuador (Feb. 14-18)

Press Release: What They Are Saying: USTR Announces USMCA Environment Consultations with Mexico

Department of Commerce

Press Release: S. Department of Commerce and Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses Launch New Partnership to Help Small Businesses Export

US International Trade Commission (USITC)

Press Release: USITC Votes to Continue Investigations on Lemon Juice from Brazil and South Africa

Press Release: USITC Votes to Continue Investigations on Steel Nails from India, Oman, Sri Lanka, Thailand and Turkey

Federal Communications Commission (FCC)

Press Release: Chairwoman Rosenworcel Welcomes Bipartisan Satellite Legislation

Press Release: Commissioner Simington Praises Bipartisan Satellite Legislation

Press Release: Carr Applauds Bipartisan E&C Space Legislation

Press Release: FCC To Hold Open Commission Meeting Friday, February 18, 2022

Advisory: Save the Date | FCC to Hold Digital Health Symposium

Department of Agriculture (USDA)

Statement by Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack Following Swearing in of Homer Wilkes, Ph.D. to Serve as Under Secretary for Natural Resources and Environment

Department of Energy (DOE)

Press Release: Biden Administration, DOE to Invest $3 Billion to Strengthen U.S. Supply Chain for Advanced Batteries for Vehicles and Energy Storage

Press Release: DOE Establishes $6 Billion Program to Preserve America's Clean Nuclear Energy Infrastructure

Department of Interior (DOI)

Press Release: Secretary Haaland Celebrates Groundbreaking of Nation's Second Major Offshore Wind Project

Press Release: Interior Department Concludes Robust Klamath Basin Stakeholder Engagement Sessions

Press Release: Interior Department Announces Over $1.5 Billion to Support State Wildlife Conservation and Outdoor Recreation

Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)

Press Release: EPA Deputy Administrator Tours RecycleForce in Indianapolis to Highlight Brownfields Job Training Grant

Link to daily EPA press releases

Department of Transportation (DOT)

Press Release: S. DOT Delivers Additional Assistance from President Biden's American Rescue Plan to Keep Aviation Manufacturing Workers on the Job

Federal Aviation Administration (FAA)

Press Release: FAA Begins New Phase of Testing to Safely Integrate Drones into the National Airspace

Department of Labor

Statement by U.S. Secretary of Labor Walsh on International Labour Organization report citing serious situation in Xinjiang

Press Release: S. Department of Labor seeking public comment on protecting workers' life savings, pensions from climate-related financial risks

Press Release: Federal court orders Weymouth restaurant, owner, to pay $345K in back wages, damages to 13 workers denied overtime, earned tips

Health & Human Services (HHS)

Readout of HHS Secretary Becerra's Roundtable on Child Welfare

Food & Drug Administration (FDA)

Press Release: FDA Roundup | February 11, 2022

Press Release: FDA Authorizes New Monoclonal Antibody for Treatment of COVID-19 that Retains Activity Against Omicron Variant

FDA Authorizes New Monoclonal Antibody for Treatment of COVID-19 that Retains Activity Against Omicron Variant Press Release: FDA Postpones Advisory Committee Meeting to Discuss Request for Authorization of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine for Children 6 Months Through 4 Years of Age

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.