Foley & Lardner LLP Partner Vanessa Miller was featured in the article, "Buyer Beware: Avoid These 3 Semiconductor Procurement Pitfalls," in Supply Chain Dive discussing demand for semiconductors and the three main problems procurement teams are facing, along with suggested solutions.

In response to the problem of inflated demand and prices, Vanessa states that "improving data visibility in the industry will be critical to correctly gauging demand" and that "there systemically needs to be better transparency into what [order] volumes are real and which ones aren't." Vanessa also continued saying that the biggest issue facing the industry is a lack of supply, stating that, "A lack of volume commitments from semiconductor buyers was among the major causes of the shortage. Automakers, for instance, slowed their spot orders at the start of the pandemic, only to watch chip suppliers take their business elsewhere."

