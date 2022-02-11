This report provides a snapshot of the US Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day's press releases.

POTUS' Schedule*

9:30 a.m. EST - THE PRESIDENT receives the President's Daily Brief

10:45 a.m. EST - THE PRESIDENT departs the White House en route Culpeper Regional Airport

11:15 a.m. EST - THE PRESIDENT arrives in Brandy Station, Virginia

12:30 p.m. EST - THE PRESIDENT delivers remarks highlighting the Biden-Harris Administration's work to lower health care costs, including prescription drug costs, for American families; The Secretary of Health and Human Services also delivers remarks

2:55 p.m. EST - THE PRESIDENT departs Brandy Station, Virginia, en route the White House

3:25 p.m. EST - THE PRESIDENT arrives at the White House

4:45 p.m. EST - THE PRESIDENT and THE VICE PRESIDENT host the Senate Judiciary Committee Democrats as they continue to seek the advice of lawmakers in both parties on the Supreme Court nomination process | Roosevelt Room

VPOTUS' Schedule*

4:45 p.m. EST - THE PRESIDENT and THE VICE PRESIDENT host the Senate Judiciary Committee Democrats as they continue to seek the advice of lawmakers in both parties on the Supreme Court nomination process | Roosevelt Room

Looking Ahead: On Friday, February 11, The Vice President and Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael Regan will travel to Newark, New Jersey, to highlight the success the city has had replacing lead service lines and to discuss the historic funding in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to remove and replace lead services lines across America.

On February 18-20, The Vice President will travel to Munich, Germany, to attend the Munich Security Conference.

Recap of Wednesday, February 9, 2022

The White House

Remarks by President Biden at a Roundtable with CEOs of Electric Utilities to Discuss His Build Back Better Agenda

Readout of President Joseph R. Biden, Jr.'s Call with President Emmanuel Macron of France (RUS, UKR)

Readout of President Joseph R. Biden, Jr.'s Call with King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud of Saudi Arabia (Houthis, Yemen, Iran, Energy Security)

Readout of National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan's Meeting with Senior Officials from the Federal Republic of Nigeria (ECOWAS, Democracy Promotion, COVID-19, etc.)

Statement from Deputy Press Secretary Sabrina Singh on Vice President Harris' Travel to Germany

Transcript: Press Briefing by Press Secretary Jen Psaki, February 9, 2022

Transcript : Press Briefing by White House COVID-?19 Response Team and Public Health Officials

: Press Briefing by White House COVID-?19 Response Team and Public Health Officials Remarks as Prepared for Delivery by First Lady Jill Biden at the University of Minnesota

Statement by President Biden on the Introduction of the Violence Against Women Act Reauthorization Act of 2022

Statement by Press Secretary Jen Psaki on the United States Hosting APEC in 2023 | February 10, 2022

Department of Defense (DOD)

Transcript: Pentagon Press Secretary John F. Kirby Holds a Press Briefing

Readout of Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III's Defense Trilateral Call With Japan, Republic of Korea

Press Release: DOD Announces Chair for the Defense Innovation Board

Article: Former NYC Mayor Tapped to Lead Defense Innovation Board

Article: Diversity, Equity, Inclusion Are Necessities in U.S. Military

Press Release: Secretary of Defense Austin Approves More DoD Advisory Committees for Resumption of Operations

Publication : COVID-19 Travel Restrictions Installation Status Update February 9, 2022

: COVID-19 Travel Restrictions Installation Status Update February 9, 2022 Article: Pentagon Exhibit Honors Military Contributions of African Americans

Article: TV Personality Montel Williams Served in the Navy, Marine Corps

Contracts for February 9, 2022

U.S. Army

Press Release: Secretary of the Army appoints four new civilian aides | February 8, 2022

Press Release: US Army releases its Climate Strategy | February 8, 2022

U.S. Navy

Press Release: NAVSUP, mission partners support USS Harry S. Truman CSG during Neptune Strike 2022 | February 8, 2022

U.S. Air Force

Press Release: 403rd Wing develops multi-capable Airmen during 'Super UTA'

Press Release: CSAF, CMSAF conduct virtual all-call with US Airmen in Japan

U.S. Space Force

Press Release: DAF COVID-19 Statistics - Feb. 8, 2022

U.S. Coast Guard

Press Release: WWII veteran Lois "Coast Guard Lady" Bouton remembered by her shipmates

U.S. National Guard

Press Release: Virginia Guard Soldiers mobilize to support Kosovo Force

Press Release: Vermont Guard conducts medical readiness exercise in Senegal

Press Release: Tennessee Guard military police unit trains for deployment

Press Release: National Guard chief returns from African regional security talks in Rome | February 7, 2022

Department of State

Daily Schedule | Thursday, February 10

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is on travel to Australia, Fiji, and Hawaii from February 7-13. Trip details available here.

SecState's Trip

February 10: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken Remarks at a Health Security Partnerships Roundtable | Melbourne, AUS

February 10: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken Opening Remarks at a Conversation at University of Melbourne With Students and U.S. Government and Exchange Alumni | Melbourne, AUS

Russia, Ukraine, Europe

February 9: Readout | Deputy Secretary Sherman's Call with NATO Deputy Secretary General Geoana, EEAS Secretary General Sannino, the OSCE Chair-in-Office represented by Polish Deputy Foreign Minister Przydacz, and OSCE Secretary General Schmid (RUS, UKR)

February 9: Readout | Deputy Secretary Sherman's Call with French, German, Italian, and UK Counterparts (RUS, UKR, NATO)

February 9: Advisory | Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry's Travel to France for the One Ocean Summit (Feb. 10-11)

Middle East

February 9: Statement | Statement by the Global Coalition on Countering Daesh/ISIS Globally

Other Matters

February 9: Statement | Designation of Under Secretary for Management John R. Bass as?Chief Sustainability Officer

February 9: Transcript | Department Press Briefing

Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC)

Press Release: Senate Confirms Alice Albright as Next MCC CEO | February 7, 2022

US Mission to the United Nations (UN)

Remarks in Response to China and Russia at a UN Security Council Briefing on the Secretary-General's Report on the Threat Posed by ISIS

Remarks at a UN Security Council Briefing on the Secretary-General's Report on the Threat Posed by ISIS

Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI)

Press Release: Director of National Intelligence Visits University of Hawaii Manoa Virtually | February 7, 2022

Department of the Treasury

Press Release: Treasury Releases Competition Report for Alcohol Market, Recommends Boosting Opportunity for Small Businesses

Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC)

Press Release: SEC Issues Proposal to Reduce Risks in Clearance and Settlement

Press Release: SEC Proposes Cybersecurity Risk Management Rules and Amendments for Registered Investment Advisers and Funds

Press Release: SEC Proposes to Enhance Private Fund Investor Protection

Department of Justice

Statement from Deputy Attorney General Lisa O. Monaco on the Introduction of the Violence Against Women Act

Press Release: Sex Trafficker Leader Pleads Guilty to Kidnapping in Relation to Sex Trafficking Scheme

Press Release: California Man Arrested for Cyberstalking Young Women in Sextortion Campaign

Press Release: Former NFL Player Sentenced to Prison for Nationwide Health Care Fraud Scheme

Press Release: Kentucky Man Criminally Charged for Discharge of Oil and Brine into Adair County Creek

Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA)/US Citizenship & Immigration Services (USCIS)/Customs and Border Protection (CBP)

Press Release: DHS?Partners with State and Local Officials?to Secure Super Bowl?LVI

Press Release: CISA, City of St. Louis and Local Partners Conduct Exercise to Keep Water Supply Safe

Press Release: CISA, FBI, NSA and International Partners Issue Advisory on Ransomware Trends from 2021

Press Release: USCIS Announces New Agency Mission Statement

Press Release: Migrant Smuggler Hits School Bus (Texas)

Press Release: Smugglers Utilize Social Media to Recruit Minors (Texas)

Press Release: CBP Officers at Hidalgo Bridge Apprehend Fugitive Wanted for Child Related Sex Crime (Texas)

Press Release: 4 Lbs. of Meth Seized on Interstate 10 (California)

Press Release: CBP Agriculture Specialist Working to Ensure Valentine's Day Flowers Are Pest-Free (Texas)

Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)

Office of the US Trade Representative (USTR)

Thursday's Schedule:

Ambassador Katherine Tai will hold meetings with staff

Ambassador Sarah Bianchi will meet with Singapore's Ambassador to the United States Ashok Kumar Mirpuri

Department of Commerce

Readout of Deputy Secretary Graves Meeting with Ambassador Sheikh Meshal bin Hamad Al Thani of Qatar

Federal Trade Commission (FTC)

Press Release: FTC Charges Florida-based Sellers for Deceptively Marketing "Extended Auto Warranty" Programs

Federal Communications Commission (FCC)

Press Release: Auction 108 Further Comment on Competitive Bidding Procedures

Press Release: FCC Announces Supply Chain Reimbursement Program Applications Filed

US International Development Finance Corporation (DFC)

Statement from Acting CEO Dev Jagadesan on the Senate Confirmation of DFC CEO Scott Nathan

US Export-Import Bank (EXIM)

Press Release: U.S. Senate Votes to Confirm Reta Jo Lewis as President and Chair of Export-Import Bank of the United States

Department of Agriculture (USDA)

Press Release: APHIS Announces Final Strategic Framework for Enhancing Surveillance for SARS-CoV-2 and other Emerging Diseases Under the American Rescue Plan

Department of Energy (DOE)

Press Release: DOE Optimizes Structure to Implement $62 Billion in Clean Energy Investments From Bipartisan Infrastructure Law

Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)

Press Release: EPA Announces $23 Million in Pollution Prevention Grant Opportunities, including $14 Million in Bipartisan Infrastructure Law Funding

Department of Transportation

Press Release: DOT Fines Air China and FlightHub Group for Violating Aviation Consumer Protection Rules

Department of Labor/Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS)

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor finds South Carolina fast food restaurants endangered minor employees, violated their work hours limits

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor recovers 42K in back wages, liquidated damages for six Northern California restaurant workers after investigation

BLS Press Release: Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, 24% of establishments increased pay or gave bonuses

Health & Human Services (HHS)

Statement by HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra and ONDCP Director Rahul Gupta (re: allegation of crack pipes being distributed via federal funding)

Remarks by Secretary Xavier Becerra at the University of Minnesota Child Development Lab School

Food & Drug Administration (FDA)

Press Release: FDA Takes Steps Aimed at Fostering Development of Non-Addictive Alternatives to Opioids for Acute Pain Management

Housing & Urban Development (HUD)

Press Release: HUD Applauds Actions to Ensure that the Maintenance and Marketing of Real Estate Owned Portfolio Aligns with Fair Housing and Civil Rights Requirements

