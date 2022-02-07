This report provides a snapshot of the US Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day's press releases.

POTUS' Schedule

Friday, February 4

9:30 a.m. EST - THE PRESIDENT receives the President's Daily Brief | The White House

10:45 a.m. EST - THE PRESIDENT delivers remarks on the January jobs report | State Dining Room

2:00 p.m. EST - THE PRESIDENT delivers remarks and signs an Executive Order on Project Labor Agreements, which will improve timeliness, lower costs and increase quality in federal construction projects; The Vice President and the Secretary of Labor also deliver remarks | Ironworkers Local 5, Upper Marlboro, MD

5:30 p.m. EST - THE PRESIDENT departs the White House en route Joint Base Andrews

5:50 p.m. EST - THE PRESIDENT departs Joint Base Andrews en route Wilmington, Delaware

6:25 p.m. EST - THE PRESIDENT arrives in Wilmington, Delaware

Thursday, February 3

8:00 a.m. EST - THE PRESIDENT and The Vice President attend the National Prayer Breakfast | U.S. Capitol Visitor Center

9:30 a.m. EST - THE PRESIDENT delivers remarks on a successful counterterrorism operation in Northwest Syria to protect the American people and make the world a safer place | Roosevelt Room

11:00 a.m. EST - THE PRESIDENT departs Joint Base Andrews en route Queens, New York

11:55 a.m. EST - THE PRESIDENT arrives in Queens, New York

1:30 p.m. EST - THE PRESIDENT arrives in Manhattan, New York

1:45 p.m. EST - THE PRESIDENT and the Attorney General join Mayor Eric Adams and Governor Kathy Hochul for a Gun Violence Strategies Partnership meeting | NYPD Headquarters, NY

3:30 p.m. EST - THE PRESIDENT departs Manhattan, New York

4:00 p.m. EST - THE PRESIDENT, the Attorney General, Mayor Eric Adams, and Governor Kathy Hochul visit a New York public school to discuss community violence intervention programs with local leaders | P.S. 111 Jacob Blackwell School, Queens, NY

6:15 p.m. EST - THE PRESIDENT departs Queens, New York en route Joint Base Andrews

7:15 p.m. EST - THE PRESIDENT arrives at Joint Base Andrews

7:45 p.m. EST - THE PRESIDENT arrives at the White House

VPOTUS' Schedule*

Friday, February 4

2:00 p.m. EST - THE PRESIDENT delivers remarks and signs an Executive Order on Project Labor Agreements, which will improve timeliness, lower costs and increase quality in federal construction projects; THE VICE PRESIDENT and the Secretary of Labor also deliver remarks | Ironworkers Local 5, Upper Marlboro, MD

Thursday, February 3

8:00 a.m. EST - THE PRESIDENT and THE VICE PRESIDENT attend the National Prayer Breakfast | U.S. Capitol Visitor Center

1:00 p.m. EST - THE VICE PRESIDENT will swear-in members of the President's Advisory Commission on Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians, and Pacific Islanders | South Court Auditorium

White House Press Briefing Schedule

Friday, February 4

11:45 a.m. EST - Press Briefing by Press Secretary Jen Psaki | James S. Brady Press Briefing Room

Recap of Wednesday-Thursday, February 2-3, 2022

The White House

Thursday, February 3

  • Remarks by President Biden at the National Prayer Breakfast
  • Statement by President Joe Biden (Syria)
  • Remarks by President Biden on a Successful Counterterrorism Operation
  • Transcript: Background Press Call By Senior Administration Officials On U.S. Counterterrorism Operations in Syria
  • Remarks by President Biden at a Gun Violence Prevention Task Force Meeting | New York
  • Fact Sheet: President Biden Announces More Actions to Reduce Gun Crime And Calls on Congress to Fund Community Policing and Community Violence Intervention
  • Fact Sheet: President Biden Signs Executive Order to Boost Quality of Federal Construction Projects
  • Transcript: Press Gaggle by Press Secretary Jen Psaki
  • Transcript: Press Briefing by White House COVID-?19 Response Team and Public Health Officials
  • Nominations Sent to the Senate

Wednesday, February 2

  • Readout of President Joseph R. Biden, Jr.'s Call with President Emmanuel Macron of France
  • Remarks by President Biden at an Event to Reignite the Cancer Moonshot
  • Remarks by First Lady Jill Biden at an Event to Reignite the Cancer Moonshot
  • Transcript: Background Press Call by Senior Administration Officials on President Biden's Plans to Reignite the Cancer Moonshot
  • Fact Sheet: President Biden Reignites Cancer Moonshot to End Cancer as We Know It
  • Fact Sheet: The Biden Administration's Commitment to Global Health
  • Transcript: Press Briefing by Press Secretary Jen Psaki, February 2, 2022
  • Press Release: President Biden Announces Additional Advisors for Supreme Court Process
  • Nominations: President Biden Makes Fourteenth Judicial Nominations Announcement
  • Nomination Sent to the Senate

Department of Defense (DOD)

February 3

  • Transcript: Pentagon Press Secretary John F. Kirby Holds a Press Briefing | February 3, 2022
  • Statement by Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III Raid Against ISIS Amir Hajii Abdullah
  • Article: Leader of ISIS Dead Following U.S. Raid in Syria
  • Press Release: DoD Statement on Feb. 2, 2022 Counterterrorism Operation in Northwest Syria
  • Readout of Round Table Meeting with Hypersonics Industry Executives
  • Publication: Continuous Authorization to Operate (cATO)
  • Publication: Department of Defense Software Modernization Strategy
  • Press Release: Realignment of Responsibility for Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) Program
  • Press Release: Department of Defense Technology Vision for an Era of Competition
  • Press Release: DoD, GSA Announce RFI to Gather Information for Supplying 24/7 Carbon Pollution-Free Electricity for Federal Government
  • Article: DOD Turns to Industry to Meet Carbon Pollution-Free Energy Targets
  • Article: Space Force Delivers Multiple Satellites Into Orbit
  • Article: Recapitalization of Refuelers, Transport Ships Critical to Transcom Mission
  • Press Release: DoD Announces 2022 United States Senate Youth Program Military Mentors
  • Article: Answering Your Questions About COVID-19 Testing

February 2

  • Transcript: Pentagon Press Secretary John F. Kirby Holds a Press Briefing | February 2, 2022
  • Article: U.S. to Deploy 3,000 Troops to Romania, Poland, Germany
  • Fact Sheet: Posture Updates in Support of Allies in Europe
  • Article: Richardson Looks for Ways to Deepen Cooperation With Central American Allies
  • Press Release: DARPA Deputy Director Appointed First Chief Executive Officer of UK Advanced Research and Invention Agency
  • Publication: Memorandum on Role Clarity for the Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Officer
  • Publication: Memorandum on the Initial Operating Capability of the Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Officer
  • Publication: COVID-19 Travel Restrictions Installation Status Update February 2, 2022
  • Article: Officials Discuss Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Benefits to DOD
  • Article: 'King of Calypso' Harry Belafonte Was WWII Sailor
  • Contracts for February 2, 2022
  • Contracts for February 3, 2022

Department of State

SecState Travel Advisory

  • February 4: Advisory | Secretary Blinken to Travel to Australia, Fiji, and Hawaii (Feb. 7-13)

Europe, Eastern Europe

  • February 3: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken at a Signing Ceremony with Slovak Foreign Minister Ivan Korcok and Slovak Defense Minister Jaroslav Nad'
  • February 3: Statement | Promoting Accountability for Transnational Repression of Belarusian Athletes Abroad

Asia-Pacific

  • February 3: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with Republic of Korea Foreign Minister Chung
  • February 3: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Meeting with Pro-Democracy Activists from Burma
  • February 3: Statement | Designation of an Indonesia-Based Organization for Support to Terrorism

Middle East/North Africa

  • February 2: Statement | Rewards for Justice - Reward Offer for Information on Iranian Cyber Actors' Interference with 2020 U.S. Presidential Election
  • February 3: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Meeting with UN Personal Envoy of the Secretary-General for Western Sahara Staffan de Mistura
  • February 3: Statement | An Important Milestone in the Campaign Against ISIS

Western Hemisphere

  • February 2: Statement | Department of State Offers Reward for Information to Bring Bolivian Narcotics Trafficker to Justice

Other Matters

  • February 2: Statement | U.S. Statement on the Hack of the ICRC (Int'l Committee of the Red Cross)
  • February 3: Transcript | Department Press Briefing
  • February 2: Transcript | Department Press Briefing

US Agency for International Development (USAID)

  • Readout: Administrator Samantha Power Meets with Minister of Foreign and European Affairs of the Slovak Republic Ivan Korcok and Signs New Memorandum of Understanding
  • Press Release: U.S. Government Joins a Multi-Donor Coalition to Launch New Partnership Fund for a Resilient Ukraine
  • Press Release: USAID Announces $400,000 for People Affected by Flooding in Republic of the Congo
  • Press Release: USAID Announces $1 million in Additional Funding for People Affected by Super Typhoon Rai in the Philippines

US Mission to the United Nations (UN)

  • Remarks at the UNFPA Segment of the First Session of the Joint UNDP/UNOPS/UNFPA Executive Board Meeting
  • Remarks at the 11th Ministerial Meeting of the UN Group of Friends of Mediation

Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI)

  • Statement from DNI Haines and DCIA Burns (re: AHIs)
  • Press Release: Complementary Efforts on Anomalous Health Incidents (AHIs)

Central Intelligence Agency (CIA)

  • Statement from DNI Haines and DCIA Burns (re: AHIs)

Department of the Treasury

February 3

  • Remarks by Assistant Secretary for Terrorist Financing and Financial Crimes Elizabeth Rosenberg at the Union of Arab Banks Conference
  • Sanctions: Treasury Sanctions Organization Supporting Majelis Mujahidin Indonesia
  • Sanctions List Update: Counter Terrorism Designation

February 2

  • Readout: Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen's Call with Brazilian Economy Minister Paulo Guedes
  • Readout: Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Wally Adeyemo's Meeting with the National Bankers Association
  • Readout: Under Secretary of the Treasury Brian Nelson's Calls with NGOs on Additional Clarity on Operations in Afghanistan
  • Press Release: Quarterly Refunding Statement of Deputy Assistant Secretary for Federal Finance Brian Smith
  • Press Release: Report to the Secretary of the Treasury from the Treasury Borrowing Advisory Committee
  • Press Release: Minutes of the Meeting of the Treasury Borrowing Advisory Committee February 1, 2022
  • Guidance: Issuance of Counter Terrorism-related Frequently Asked Questions

Department of Justice

February 3, 2022

  • Speech: Attorney General Merrick B. Garland Delivers Remarks at Meeting with President Biden and Members of New York Gun Violence Strategic Partnership
  • Press Release: Former President of Energy Company Indicted for Commodities Insider Trading and Kickback Schemes
  • Press Release: Justice Department and U.S. Department of Agriculture Launch Online Tool Allowing Farmers, Ranchers to Report Anticompetitive Practices
  • Press Release: Two Florida Residents Sentenced to Prison for COVID-19 Relief Fraud
  • Press Release: California Businessman Indicted for Employment Tax Crimes

February 2, 2022

  • Statement from Attorney General Merrick B. Garland on the Anniversary of Shootings of FBI Special Agents in Florida
  • Press Release: Pennsylvania Housing Provider Ordered to Pay Damages and Redress Discrimination Based on Pregnancy and Disability Status
  • Press Release: Justice Department Secures Agreement to Make Online COVID-19 Vaccine Registration Accessible for People with Disabilities at Meijer Supermarket Chain
  • Press Release: Justice Department Seeks to Shut Down Florida Tax Return Preparer

Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/Customs and Border Protection (CBP)

  • Press Release: DHS Launches First-Ever Cyber Safety Review Board
  • Press Release: U.S. Departments of Energy, Homeland Security, Housing and Urban Development Launch Joint Effort With Puerto Rico to Modernize Energy Grid
  • Press Release: Operation Allies Welcome Announces Departure of Last Afghan Nationals from Fort Pickett, Virginia
  • Readout of Director Ur M. Jaddou's Virtual Briefing with Stakeholders to Mark One-Year Anniversary of Executive Orders Aimed at Restoring Faith in Our Immigration System
  • Press Release: CBP Works to Ensure Valentine's Day Flowers Are Pest-Free (Washington, D.C.)
  • Press Release: SUV Bursts Into Flames After Flight From Border Patrol Agents (Arizona)
  • Press Release: Three Vehicle Pursuits and a Stash House Leads to 27 Migrants Arrested (Texas)
  • Press Release: Del Rio Sector Agents Seize Narcotics (Texas)
  • Press Release: Two Criminal Migrants Arrested by USBP (Texas)
  • Press Release: $2.88 Million of Counterfeit Items Intercepted by Chicago CBP in January (Illinois)
  • Press Release: CBP Cincinnati Seizes $757,000 Worth of Viagra, Cialis, Levitra (Ohio)
  • Press Release: Federal Authorities Arrest Philadelphia Man who Allegedly Imported Counterfeit Airbags (Pennsylvania)

Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)

Office of the US Trade Representative (USTR)

  • Statement from Ambassador Katherine Tai on February 1-2 Vote by Workers in Silao, Mexico
  • Press Release: U.S.-Brazil Protocol Relating to Trade Rules and Transparency Enters Into Force

Department of Commerce

  • Blog: National Black History Month: U.S. Census Bureau Releases Key Stats on Nation's Black Population

US International Trade Commission (USITC)

  • Press Release: Pentafluoroethane (R-125) from China Injures U.S. Industry, Says USITC – CORRECTED

Federal Communications Commission (FCC)

  • Press Release: Chairwoman Rosenworcel to Lead Federal Interagency Cybersecurity Forum
  • Press Release: China Unicom Americas Order on Revocation
  • Press Release: Carr Applauds Introduction of "Countering CCP Drones Act"
  • Press Release: Rosenworcel Proposes 'Ringless Voicemail' Robocall Protections
  • Press Release: FCC Partners with IMLS to Address Digital Divide on Tribal Lands
  • Press Release: Chairwoman Names New Native Nations Communications Task Force Members

US Export-Import Bank (EXIM)

  • Readout: EXIM Delegation Continues Lithuania Meetings with Confederation of Industrialists, Investors' Forum and Lithuanian Banking Association

Department of Agriculture (USDA)

  • Press Release: USDA, DOJ Launch Online Tool Allowing Farmers, Ranchers to Report Anticompetitive Practices
  • Press Release: Don't Fumble Food Safety on Super Bowl Sunday
  • Press Release: USDA Encourages Ag Producers, Residents to Prepare for Winter Storms
  • Press Release: USDA Invests $1.4 Billion to Support Local Businesses, Create Good-Paying Jobs and Strengthen the Economy in Rural America

Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC)

  • Press Release: FERC – NARUC Joint Task Force on Transmission Announces Second Meeting Agenda & Covid Guidance

Department of Interior (DOI)

  • Press Release: Interior and Agriculture Departments Join Western Governors to Launch Collaborative Conservation Task Force

Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)

  • Press Release: EPA Announces $3.8 Million in Grants to Train Environmental Workers for Jobs Created by Bipartisan Infrastructure Law Funding
  • Press Release: EPA Region 6 to Hold Public Listening Session on Draft Lead Strategy
  • Press Release: EPA's?Food Recovery Challenge?Awardees?Showcase Ways to Tackle Largest Category of Waste in Landfills
Department of Transportation

  • Press Release: Building an Electric Vehicle Future in Rural America
  • Press Release: President Biden, U.S. Department of Transportation Releases Toolkit to Help Rural Communities Build Out Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure

Federal Aviation Administration (FAA)

  • Press Release: FAA designates Los Angeles Area a 'No Drone Zone' For Super Bowl LVI

Department of Labor

  • Press Release: Unemployment Insurance Weekly Claims Report
  • Press Release: Workers at General Motors' Silao plant participate in historic labor election
  • Press Release: Investigation into worker's fatal fall finds Henderson sawmill, pallet manufacturer exposed workers to willful, serious hazards
  • Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor investigation finds methylene chloride, other workplace hazards at Bergen County manufacturing facility

Health & Human Services (HHS)

  • Readout: Vice President Harris, HHS Secretary Becerra Swear In Members of President Biden's Advisory Commission on Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians, and Pacific Islanders
  • Press Release: Expand Training of Primary Care Residents in Rural and Underserved Communities
  • Press Release: HHS Announces New Reports and Grant Program Addressing the Health Needs of Pregnant Women and Children Affected by Substance Use
  • Readout of Secretary Becerra's Virtual Roundtable on Build Back Better's Impact on Labor Unions
  • Statement by HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra on Black History Month
  • Fact Sheet: Celebrating Black History Month 2022

Food & Drug Administration (FDA)

Housing & Urban Development (HUD)

  • Press Release: U.S. Departments of Housing and Urban Development, Energy, and Homeland Security Launch Joint Effort with Puerto Rico to Modernize Energy Grid

