This report provides a snapshot of the US Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day's press releases.
POTUS' Schedule
Friday, February 4
9:30 a.m. EST - THE PRESIDENT receives the President's Daily Brief | The White House
10:45 a.m. EST - THE PRESIDENT delivers remarks on the January jobs report | State Dining Room
2:00 p.m. EST - THE PRESIDENT delivers remarks and signs an Executive Order on Project Labor Agreements, which will improve timeliness, lower costs and increase quality in federal construction projects; The Vice President and the Secretary of Labor also deliver remarks | Ironworkers Local 5, Upper Marlboro, MD
5:30 p.m. EST - THE PRESIDENT departs the White House en route Joint Base Andrews
5:50 p.m. EST - THE PRESIDENT departs Joint Base Andrews en route Wilmington, Delaware
6:25 p.m. EST - THE PRESIDENT arrives in Wilmington, Delaware
Thursday, February 3
8:00 a.m. EST - THE PRESIDENT and The Vice President attend the National Prayer Breakfast | U.S. Capitol Visitor Center
9:30 a.m. EST - THE PRESIDENT delivers remarks on a successful counterterrorism operation in Northwest Syria to protect the American people and make the world a safer place | Roosevelt Room
11:00 a.m. EST - THE PRESIDENT departs Joint Base Andrews en route Queens, New York
11:55 a.m. EST - THE PRESIDENT arrives in Queens, New York
1:30 p.m. EST - THE PRESIDENT arrives in Manhattan, New York
1:45 p.m. EST - THE PRESIDENT and the Attorney General join Mayor Eric Adams and Governor Kathy Hochul for a Gun Violence Strategies Partnership meeting | NYPD Headquarters, NY
3:30 p.m. EST - THE PRESIDENT departs Manhattan, New York
4:00 p.m. EST - THE PRESIDENT, the Attorney General, Mayor Eric Adams, and Governor Kathy Hochul visit a New York public school to discuss community violence intervention programs with local leaders | P.S. 111 Jacob Blackwell School, Queens, NY
6:15 p.m. EST - THE PRESIDENT departs Queens, New York en route Joint Base Andrews
7:15 p.m. EST - THE PRESIDENT arrives at Joint Base Andrews
7:45 p.m. EST - THE PRESIDENT arrives at the White House
VPOTUS' Schedule*
Friday, February 4
2:00 p.m. EST - THE PRESIDENT delivers remarks and signs an Executive Order on Project Labor Agreements, which will improve timeliness, lower costs and increase quality in federal construction projects; THE VICE PRESIDENT and the Secretary of Labor also deliver remarks | Ironworkers Local 5, Upper Marlboro, MD
Thursday, February 3
8:00 a.m. EST - THE PRESIDENT and THE VICE PRESIDENT attend the National Prayer Breakfast | U.S. Capitol Visitor Center
1:00 p.m. EST - THE VICE PRESIDENT will swear-in members of the President's Advisory Commission on Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians, and Pacific Islanders | South Court Auditorium
White House Press Briefing Schedule
Friday, February 4
11:45 a.m. EST - Press Briefing by Press Secretary Jen Psaki | James S. Brady Press Briefing Room
*The US President (POTUS) and Vice President's (VPOTUS) daily schedules are subject to change, as is the White House press briefing schedule.<
Recap of Wednesday-Thursday, February 2-3, 2022
Note: Bold hyperlinks spotlight COVID-19 developments.
The White House
Thursday, February 3
- Remarks by President Biden at the National Prayer Breakfast
- Statement by President Joe Biden (Syria)
- Remarks by President Biden on a Successful Counterterrorism Operation
- Transcript: Background Press Call By Senior Administration Officials On U.S. Counterterrorism Operations in Syria
- Remarks by President Biden at a Gun Violence Prevention Task Force Meeting | New York
- Fact Sheet: President Biden Announces More Actions to Reduce Gun Crime And Calls on Congress to Fund Community Policing and Community Violence Intervention
- Fact Sheet: President Biden Signs Executive Order to Boost Quality of Federal Construction Projects
- Transcript: Press Gaggle by Press Secretary Jen Psaki
- Transcript: Press Briefing by White House COVID-?19 Response Team and Public Health Officials
- Nominations Sent to the Senate
Wednesday, February 2
- Readout of President Joseph R. Biden, Jr.'s Call with President Emmanuel Macron of France
- Remarks by President Biden at an Event to Reignite the Cancer Moonshot
- Remarks by First Lady Jill Biden at an Event to Reignite the Cancer Moonshot
- Transcript: Background Press Call by Senior Administration Officials on President Biden's Plans to Reignite the Cancer Moonshot
- Fact Sheet: President Biden Reignites Cancer Moonshot to End Cancer as We Know It
- Fact Sheet: The Biden Administration's Commitment to Global Health
- Transcript: Press Briefing by Press Secretary Jen Psaki, February 2, 2022
- Press Release: President Biden Announces Additional Advisors for Supreme Court Process
- Nominations: President Biden Makes Fourteenth Judicial Nominations Announcement
- Nomination Sent to the Senate
Department of Defense (DOD)
February 3
- Transcript: Pentagon Press Secretary John F. Kirby Holds a Press Briefing | February 3, 2022
- Statement by Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III Raid Against ISIS Amir Hajii Abdullah
- Article: Leader of ISIS Dead Following U.S. Raid in Syria
- Press Release: DoD Statement on Feb. 2, 2022 Counterterrorism Operation in Northwest Syria
- Readout of Round Table Meeting with Hypersonics Industry Executives
- Publication: Continuous Authorization to Operate (cATO)
- Publication: Department of Defense Software Modernization Strategy
- Press Release: Realignment of Responsibility for Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) Program
- Press Release: Department of Defense Technology Vision for an Era of Competition
- Press Release: DoD, GSA Announce RFI to Gather Information for Supplying 24/7 Carbon Pollution-Free Electricity for Federal Government
- Article: DOD Turns to Industry to Meet Carbon Pollution-Free Energy Targets
- Article: Space Force Delivers Multiple Satellites Into Orbit
- Article: Recapitalization of Refuelers, Transport Ships Critical to Transcom Mission
- Press Release: DoD Announces 2022 United States Senate Youth Program Military Mentors
- Article: Answering Your Questions About COVID-19 Testing
February 2
- Transcript: Pentagon Press Secretary John F. Kirby Holds a Press Briefing | February 2, 2022
- Article: U.S. to Deploy 3,000 Troops to Romania, Poland, Germany
- Fact Sheet: Posture Updates in Support of Allies in Europe
- Article: Richardson Looks for Ways to Deepen Cooperation With Central American Allies
- Press Release: DARPA Deputy Director Appointed First Chief Executive Officer of UK Advanced Research and Invention Agency
- Publication: Memorandum on Role Clarity for the Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Officer
- Publication: Memorandum on the Initial Operating Capability of the Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Officer
- Publication: COVID-19 Travel Restrictions Installation Status Update February 2, 2022
- Article: Officials Discuss Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Benefits to DOD
- Article: 'King of Calypso' Harry Belafonte Was WWII Sailor
- Contracts for February 2, 2022
- Contracts for February 3, 2022
Department of State
- Daily Schedule | Friday, February 4
SecState Travel Advisory
- February 4: Advisory | Secretary Blinken to Travel to Australia, Fiji, and Hawaii (Feb. 7-13)
Europe, Eastern Europe
- February 3: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken at a Signing Ceremony with Slovak Foreign Minister Ivan Korcok and Slovak Defense Minister Jaroslav Nad'
- February 3: Statement | Promoting Accountability for Transnational Repression of Belarusian Athletes Abroad
Asia-Pacific
- February 3: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with Republic of Korea Foreign Minister Chung
- February 3: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Meeting with Pro-Democracy Activists from Burma
- February 3: Statement | Designation of an Indonesia-Based Organization for Support to Terrorism
Middle East/North Africa
- February 2: Statement | Rewards for Justice - Reward Offer for Information on Iranian Cyber Actors' Interference with 2020 U.S. Presidential Election
- February 3: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Meeting with UN Personal Envoy of the Secretary-General for Western Sahara Staffan de Mistura
- February 3: Statement | An Important Milestone in the Campaign Against ISIS
Western Hemisphere
- February 2: Statement | Department of State Offers Reward for Information to Bring Bolivian Narcotics Trafficker to Justice
Other Matters
- February 2: Statement | U.S. Statement on the Hack of the ICRC (Int'l Committee of the Red Cross)
- February 3: Transcript | Department Press Briefing
- February 2: Transcript | Department Press Briefing
US Agency for International Development (USAID)
- Readout: Administrator Samantha Power Meets with Minister of Foreign and European Affairs of the Slovak Republic Ivan Korcok and Signs New Memorandum of Understanding
- Press Release: U.S. Government Joins a Multi-Donor Coalition to Launch New Partnership Fund for a Resilient Ukraine
- Press Release: USAID Announces $400,000 for People Affected by Flooding in Republic of the Congo
- Press Release: USAID Announces $1 million in Additional Funding for People Affected by Super Typhoon Rai in the Philippines
US Mission to the United Nations (UN)
- Remarks at the UNFPA Segment of the First Session of the Joint UNDP/UNOPS/UNFPA Executive Board Meeting
- Remarks at the 11th Ministerial Meeting of the UN Group of Friends of Mediation
Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI)
- Statement from DNI Haines and DCIA Burns (re: AHIs)
- Press Release: Complementary Efforts on Anomalous Health Incidents (AHIs)
Central Intelligence Agency (CIA)
- Statement from DNI Haines and DCIA Burns (re: AHIs)
Department of the Treasury
February 3
- Remarks by Assistant Secretary for Terrorist Financing and Financial Crimes Elizabeth Rosenberg at the Union of Arab Banks Conference
- Sanctions: Treasury Sanctions Organization Supporting Majelis Mujahidin Indonesia
- Sanctions List Update: Counter Terrorism Designation
February 2
- Readout: Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen's Call with Brazilian Economy Minister Paulo Guedes
- Readout: Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Wally Adeyemo's Meeting with the National Bankers Association
- Readout: Under Secretary of the Treasury Brian Nelson's Calls with NGOs on Additional Clarity on Operations in Afghanistan
- Press Release: Quarterly Refunding Statement of Deputy Assistant Secretary for Federal Finance Brian Smith
- Press Release: Report to the Secretary of the Treasury from the Treasury Borrowing Advisory Committee
- Press Release: Minutes of the Meeting of the Treasury Borrowing Advisory Committee February 1, 2022
- Guidance: Issuance of Counter Terrorism-related Frequently Asked Questions
Department of Justice
- Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) | Daily Press Releases
February 3, 2022
- Speech: Attorney General Merrick B. Garland Delivers Remarks at Meeting with President Biden and Members of New York Gun Violence Strategic Partnership
- Press Release: Former President of Energy Company Indicted for Commodities Insider Trading and Kickback Schemes
- Press Release: Justice Department and U.S. Department of Agriculture Launch Online Tool Allowing Farmers, Ranchers to Report Anticompetitive Practices
- Press Release: Two Florida Residents Sentenced to Prison for COVID-19 Relief Fraud
- Press Release: California Businessman Indicted for Employment Tax Crimes
February 2, 2022
- Statement from Attorney General Merrick B. Garland on the Anniversary of Shootings of FBI Special Agents in Florida
- Press Release: Pennsylvania Housing Provider Ordered to Pay Damages and Redress Discrimination Based on Pregnancy and Disability Status
- Press Release: Justice Department Secures Agreement to Make Online COVID-19 Vaccine Registration Accessible for People with Disabilities at Meijer Supermarket Chain
- Press Release: Justice Department Seeks to Shut Down Florida Tax Return Preparer
Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/Customs and Border Protection (CBP)
- Press Release: DHS Launches First-Ever Cyber Safety Review Board
- Press Release: U.S. Departments of Energy, Homeland Security, Housing and Urban Development Launch Joint Effort With Puerto Rico to Modernize Energy Grid
- Press Release: Operation Allies Welcome Announces Departure of Last Afghan Nationals from Fort Pickett, Virginia
- Readout of Director Ur M. Jaddou's Virtual Briefing with Stakeholders to Mark One-Year Anniversary of Executive Orders Aimed at Restoring Faith in Our Immigration System
- Press Release: CBP Works to Ensure Valentine's Day Flowers Are Pest-Free (Washington, D.C.)
- Press Release: SUV Bursts Into Flames After Flight From Border Patrol Agents (Arizona)
- Press Release: Three Vehicle Pursuits and a Stash House Leads to 27 Migrants Arrested (Texas)
- Press Release: Del Rio Sector Agents Seize Narcotics (Texas)
- Press Release: Two Criminal Migrants Arrested by USBP (Texas)
- Press Release: $2.88 Million of Counterfeit Items Intercepted by Chicago CBP in January (Illinois)
- Press Release: CBP Cincinnati Seizes $757,000 Worth of Viagra, Cialis, Levitra (Ohio)
- Press Release: Federal Authorities Arrest Philadelphia Man who Allegedly Imported Counterfeit Airbags (Pennsylvania)
Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)
- Link to daily press releases
Office of the US Trade Representative (USTR)
- Statement from Ambassador Katherine Tai on February 1-2 Vote by Workers in Silao, Mexico
- Press Release: U.S.-Brazil Protocol Relating to Trade Rules and Transparency Enters Into Force
Department of Commerce
- Blog: National Black History Month: U.S. Census Bureau Releases Key Stats on Nation's Black Population
US International Trade Commission (USITC)
- Press Release: Pentafluoroethane (R-125) from China Injures U.S. Industry, Says USITC – CORRECTED
Federal Communications Commission (FCC)
- Press Release: Chairwoman Rosenworcel to Lead Federal Interagency Cybersecurity Forum
- Press Release: China Unicom Americas Order on Revocation
- Press Release: Carr Applauds Introduction of "Countering CCP Drones Act"
- Press Release: Rosenworcel Proposes 'Ringless Voicemail' Robocall Protections
- Press Release: FCC Partners with IMLS to Address Digital Divide on Tribal Lands
- Press Release: Chairwoman Names New Native Nations Communications Task Force Members
US Export-Import Bank (EXIM)
- Readout: EXIM Delegation Continues Lithuania Meetings with Confederation of Industrialists, Investors' Forum and Lithuanian Banking Association
Department of Agriculture (USDA)
- Press Release: USDA, DOJ Launch Online Tool Allowing Farmers, Ranchers to Report Anticompetitive Practices
- Press Release: Don't Fumble Food Safety on Super Bowl Sunday
- Press Release: USDA Encourages Ag Producers, Residents to Prepare for Winter Storms
- Press Release: USDA Invests $1.4 Billion to Support Local Businesses, Create Good-Paying Jobs and Strengthen the Economy in Rural America
Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC)
- Press Release: FERC – NARUC Joint Task Force on Transmission Announces Second Meeting Agenda & Covid Guidance
Department of Interior (DOI)
- Press Release: Interior and Agriculture Departments Join Western Governors to Launch Collaborative Conservation Task Force
Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)
- Press Release: EPA Announces $3.8 Million in Grants to Train Environmental Workers for Jobs Created by Bipartisan Infrastructure Law Funding
- Press Release: EPA Region 6 to Hold Public Listening Session on Draft Lead Strategy
- Press Release: EPA's?Food Recovery Challenge?Awardees?Showcase Ways to Tackle Largest Category of Waste in Landfills
- Link to other EPA press releases
Department of Transportation
- Press Release: Building an Electric Vehicle Future in Rural America
- Press Release: President Biden, U.S. Department of Transportation Releases Toolkit to Help Rural Communities Build Out Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure
Federal Aviation Administration (FAA)
- Press Release: FAA designates Los Angeles Area a 'No Drone Zone' For Super Bowl LVI
Department of Labor
- Press Release: Unemployment Insurance Weekly Claims Report
- Press Release: Workers at General Motors' Silao plant participate in historic labor election
- Press Release: Investigation into worker's fatal fall finds Henderson sawmill, pallet manufacturer exposed workers to willful, serious hazards
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor investigation finds methylene chloride, other workplace hazards at Bergen County manufacturing facility
Health & Human Services (HHS)
- Readout: Vice President Harris, HHS Secretary Becerra Swear In Members of President Biden's Advisory Commission on Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians, and Pacific Islanders
- Press Release: Expand Training of Primary Care Residents in Rural and Underserved Communities
- Press Release: HHS Announces New Reports and Grant Program Addressing the Health Needs of Pregnant Women and Children Affected by Substance Use
- Readout of Secretary Becerra's Virtual Roundtable on Build Back Better's Impact on Labor Unions
- Statement by HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra on Black History Month
- Fact Sheet: Celebrating Black History Month 2022
Food & Drug Administration (FDA)
- Press Release: FDA Approves First Generic of Restasis
Housing & Urban Development (HUD)
- Press Release: U.S. Departments of Housing and Urban Development, Energy, and Homeland Security Launch Joint Effort with Puerto Rico to Modernize Energy Grid
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.