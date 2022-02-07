This report provides a snapshot of the US Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day's press releases.

POTUS' Schedule

Friday, February 4

9:30 a.m. EST - THE PRESIDENT receives the President's Daily Brief | The White House

10:45 a.m. EST - THE PRESIDENT delivers remarks on the January jobs report | State Dining Room

2:00 p.m. EST - THE PRESIDENT delivers remarks and signs an Executive Order on Project Labor Agreements, which will improve timeliness, lower costs and increase quality in federal construction projects; The Vice President and the Secretary of Labor also deliver remarks | Ironworkers Local 5, Upper Marlboro, MD

5:30 p.m. EST - THE PRESIDENT departs the White House en route Joint Base Andrews

5:50 p.m. EST - THE PRESIDENT departs Joint Base Andrews en route Wilmington, Delaware

6:25 p.m. EST - THE PRESIDENT arrives in Wilmington, Delaware

Thursday, February 3

8:00 a.m. EST - THE PRESIDENT and The Vice President attend the National Prayer Breakfast | U.S. Capitol Visitor Center

9:30 a.m. EST - THE PRESIDENT delivers remarks on a successful counterterrorism operation in Northwest Syria to protect the American people and make the world a safer place | Roosevelt Room

11:00 a.m. EST - THE PRESIDENT departs Joint Base Andrews en route Queens, New York

11:55 a.m. EST - THE PRESIDENT arrives in Queens, New York

1:30 p.m. EST - THE PRESIDENT arrives in Manhattan, New York

1:45 p.m. EST - THE PRESIDENT and the Attorney General join Mayor Eric Adams and Governor Kathy Hochul for a Gun Violence Strategies Partnership meeting | NYPD Headquarters, NY

3:30 p.m. EST - THE PRESIDENT departs Manhattan, New York

4:00 p.m. EST - THE PRESIDENT, the Attorney General, Mayor Eric Adams, and Governor Kathy Hochul visit a New York public school to discuss community violence intervention programs with local leaders | P.S. 111 Jacob Blackwell School, Queens, NY

6:15 p.m. EST - THE PRESIDENT departs Queens, New York en route Joint Base Andrews

7:15 p.m. EST - THE PRESIDENT arrives at Joint Base Andrews

7:45 p.m. EST - THE PRESIDENT arrives at the White House

VPOTUS' Schedule*

Friday, February 4

2:00 p.m. EST - THE PRESIDENT delivers remarks and signs an Executive Order on Project Labor Agreements, which will improve timeliness, lower costs and increase quality in federal construction projects; THE VICE PRESIDENT and the Secretary of Labor also deliver remarks | Ironworkers Local 5, Upper Marlboro, MD

Thursday, February 3

8:00 a.m. EST - THE PRESIDENT and THE VICE PRESIDENT attend the National Prayer Breakfast | U.S. Capitol Visitor Center

1:00 p.m. EST - THE VICE PRESIDENT will swear-in members of the President's Advisory Commission on Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians, and Pacific Islanders | South Court Auditorium

White House Press Briefing Schedule

Friday, February 4

11:45 a.m. EST - Press Briefing by Press Secretary Jen Psaki | James S. Brady Press Briefing Room

*The US President (POTUS) and Vice President's (VPOTUS) daily schedules are subject to change, as is the White House press briefing schedule.

Recap of Wednesday-Thursday, February 2-3, 2022

Note: Bold hyperlinks spotlight COVID-19 developments.

The White House

Thursday, February 3

Remarks by President Biden at the National Prayer Breakfast

Statement by President Joe Biden (Syria)

Remarks by President Biden on a Successful Counterterrorism Operation

Transcript: Background Press Call By Senior Administration Officials On U.S. Counterterrorism Operations in Syria

Remarks by President Biden at a Gun Violence Prevention Task Force Meeting | New York

Fact Sheet: President Biden Announces More Actions to Reduce Gun Crime And Calls on Congress to Fund Community Policing and Community Violence Intervention

Fact Sheet: President Biden Signs Executive Order to Boost Quality of Federal Construction Projects

Transcript: Press Gaggle by Press Secretary Jen Psaki

Transcript : Press Briefing by White House COVID-?19 Response Team and Public Health Officials

Nominations Sent to the Senate

Wednesday, February 2

Readout of President Joseph R. Biden, Jr.'s Call with President Emmanuel Macron of France

Remarks by President Biden at an Event to Reignite the Cancer Moonshot

Remarks by First Lady Jill Biden at an Event to Reignite the Cancer Moonshot

Transcript: Background Press Call by Senior Administration Officials on President Biden's Plans to Reignite the Cancer Moonshot

Fact Sheet: President Biden Reignites Cancer Moonshot to End Cancer as We Know It

Fact Sheet: The Biden Administration's Commitment to Global Health

Transcript: Press Briefing by Press Secretary Jen Psaki, February 2, 2022

Press Release: President Biden Announces Additional Advisors for Supreme Court Process

Nominations: President Biden Makes Fourteenth Judicial Nominations Announcement

Nomination Sent to the Senate

Department of Defense (DOD)

February 3

Transcript: Pentagon Press Secretary John F. Kirby Holds a Press Briefing | February 3, 2022

Statement by Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III Raid Against ISIS Amir Hajii Abdullah

Article: Leader of ISIS Dead Following U.S. Raid in Syria

Press Release: DoD Statement on Feb. 2, 2022 Counterterrorism Operation in Northwest Syria

Readout of Round Table Meeting with Hypersonics Industry Executives

Publication: Continuous Authorization to Operate (cATO)

Publication: Department of Defense Software Modernization Strategy

Press Release: Realignment of Responsibility for Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) Program

Press Release: Department of Defense Technology Vision for an Era of Competition

Press Release: DoD, GSA Announce RFI to Gather Information for Supplying 24/7 Carbon Pollution-Free Electricity for Federal Government

Article: DOD Turns to Industry to Meet Carbon Pollution-Free Energy Targets

Article: Space Force Delivers Multiple Satellites Into Orbit

Article: Recapitalization of Refuelers, Transport Ships Critical to Transcom Mission

Press Release: DoD Announces 2022 United States Senate Youth Program Military Mentors

Article: Answering Your Questions About COVID-19 Testing

February 2

Transcript: Pentagon Press Secretary John F. Kirby Holds a Press Briefing | February 2, 2022

Article: U.S. to Deploy 3,000 Troops to Romania, Poland, Germany

Fact Sheet: Posture Updates in Support of Allies in Europe

Article: Richardson Looks for Ways to Deepen Cooperation With Central American Allies

Press Release: DARPA Deputy Director Appointed First Chief Executive Officer of UK Advanced Research and Invention Agency

Publication: Memorandum on Role Clarity for the Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Officer

Publication: Memorandum on the Initial Operating Capability of the Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Officer

Publication : COVID-19 Travel Restrictions Installation Status Update February 2, 2022

Article: Officials Discuss Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Benefits to DOD

Article: 'King of Calypso' Harry Belafonte Was WWII Sailor

Contracts for February 2, 2022

Contracts for February 3, 2022

Department of State

Daily Schedule | Friday, February 4

SecState Travel Advisory

February 4: Advisory | Secretary Blinken to Travel to Australia, Fiji, and Hawaii (Feb. 7-13)

Europe, Eastern Europe

February 3: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken at a Signing Ceremony with Slovak Foreign Minister Ivan Korcok and Slovak Defense Minister Jaroslav Nad'

February 3: Statement | Promoting Accountability for Transnational Repression of Belarusian Athletes Abroad

Asia-Pacific

February 3: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with Republic of Korea Foreign Minister Chung

February 3: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Meeting with Pro-Democracy Activists from Burma

February 3: Statement | Designation of an Indonesia-Based Organization for Support to Terrorism

Middle East/North Africa

February 2: Statement | Rewards for Justice - Reward Offer for Information on Iranian Cyber Actors' Interference with 2020 U.S. Presidential Election

February 3: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Meeting with UN Personal Envoy of the Secretary-General for Western Sahara Staffan de Mistura

February 3: Statement | An Important Milestone in the Campaign Against ISIS

Western Hemisphere

February 2: Statement | Department of State Offers Reward for Information to Bring Bolivian Narcotics Trafficker to Justice

Other Matters

February 2: Statement | U.S. Statement on the Hack of the ICRC (Int'l Committee of the Red Cross)

February 3: Transcript | Department Press Briefing

February 2: Transcript | Department Press Briefing

US Agency for International Development (USAID)

Readout: Administrator Samantha Power Meets with Minister of Foreign and European Affairs of the Slovak Republic Ivan Korcok and Signs New Memorandum of Understanding

Press Release: U.S. Government Joins a Multi-Donor Coalition to Launch New Partnership Fund for a Resilient Ukraine

Press Release: USAID Announces $400,000 for People Affected by Flooding in Republic of the Congo

Press Release: USAID Announces $1 million in Additional Funding for People Affected by Super Typhoon Rai in the Philippines

US Mission to the United Nations (UN)

Remarks at the UNFPA Segment of the First Session of the Joint UNDP/UNOPS/UNFPA Executive Board Meeting

Remarks at the 11th Ministerial Meeting of the UN Group of Friends of Mediation

Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI)

Statement from DNI Haines and DCIA Burns (re: AHIs)

Press Release: Complementary Efforts on Anomalous Health Incidents (AHIs)

Central Intelligence Agency (CIA)

Statement from DNI Haines and DCIA Burns (re: AHIs)

Department of the Treasury

February 3

Remarks by Assistant Secretary for Terrorist Financing and Financial Crimes Elizabeth Rosenberg at the Union of Arab Banks Conference

Sanctions: Treasury Sanctions Organization Supporting Majelis Mujahidin Indonesia

Sanctions List Update: Counter Terrorism Designation

February 2

Readout: Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen's Call with Brazilian Economy Minister Paulo Guedes

Readout: Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Wally Adeyemo's Meeting with the National Bankers Association

Readout: Under Secretary of the Treasury Brian Nelson's Calls with NGOs on Additional Clarity on Operations in Afghanistan

Press Release: Quarterly Refunding Statement of Deputy Assistant Secretary for Federal Finance Brian Smith

Press Release: Report to the Secretary of the Treasury from the Treasury Borrowing Advisory Committee

Press Release: Minutes of the Meeting of the Treasury Borrowing Advisory Committee February 1, 2022

Guidance: Issuance of Counter Terrorism-related Frequently Asked Questions

Department of Justice

Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) | Daily Press Releases

February 3, 2022

Speech: Attorney General Merrick B. Garland Delivers Remarks at Meeting with President Biden and Members of New York Gun Violence Strategic Partnership

Press Release: Former President of Energy Company Indicted for Commodities Insider Trading and Kickback Schemes

Press Release: Justice Department and U.S. Department of Agriculture Launch Online Tool Allowing Farmers, Ranchers to Report Anticompetitive Practices

Press Release : Two Florida Residents Sentenced to Prison for COVID-19 Relief Fraud

Press Release: California Businessman Indicted for Employment Tax Crimes

February 2, 2022

Statement from Attorney General Merrick B. Garland on the Anniversary of Shootings of FBI Special Agents in Florida

Press Release: Pennsylvania Housing Provider Ordered to Pay Damages and Redress Discrimination Based on Pregnancy and Disability Status

Press Release : Justice Department Secures Agreement to Make Online COVID-19 Vaccine Registration Accessible for People with Disabilities at Meijer Supermarket Chain

Press Release: Justice Department Seeks to Shut Down Florida Tax Return Preparer

Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/Customs and Border Protection (CBP)

Press Release: DHS Launches First-Ever Cyber Safety Review Board

Press Release: U.S. Departments of Energy, Homeland Security, Housing and Urban Development Launch Joint Effort With Puerto Rico to Modernize Energy Grid

Press Release: Operation Allies Welcome Announces Departure of Last Afghan Nationals from Fort Pickett, Virginia

Readout of Director Ur M. Jaddou's Virtual Briefing with Stakeholders to Mark One-Year Anniversary of Executive Orders Aimed at Restoring Faith in Our Immigration System

Press Release: CBP Works to Ensure Valentine's Day Flowers Are Pest-Free (Washington, D.C.)

Press Release: SUV Bursts Into Flames After Flight From Border Patrol Agents (Arizona)

Press Release: Three Vehicle Pursuits and a Stash House Leads to 27 Migrants Arrested (Texas)

Press Release: Del Rio Sector Agents Seize Narcotics (Texas)

Press Release: Two Criminal Migrants Arrested by USBP (Texas)

Press Release: $2.88 Million of Counterfeit Items Intercepted by Chicago CBP in January (Illinois)

Press Release: CBP Cincinnati Seizes $757,000 Worth of Viagra, Cialis, Levitra (Ohio)

Press Release: Federal Authorities Arrest Philadelphia Man who Allegedly Imported Counterfeit Airbags (Pennsylvania)

Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)

Link to daily press releases

Office of the US Trade Representative (USTR)

Statement from Ambassador Katherine Tai on February 1-2 Vote by Workers in Silao, Mexico

Press Release: U.S.-Brazil Protocol Relating to Trade Rules and Transparency Enters Into Force

Department of Commerce

Blog: National Black History Month: U.S. Census Bureau Releases Key Stats on Nation's Black Population

US International Trade Commission (USITC)

Press Release: Pentafluoroethane (R-125) from China Injures U.S. Industry, Says USITC – CORRECTED

Federal Communications Commission (FCC)

Press Release: Chairwoman Rosenworcel to Lead Federal Interagency Cybersecurity Forum

Press Release: China Unicom Americas Order on Revocation

Press Release: Carr Applauds Introduction of "Countering CCP Drones Act"

Press Release: Rosenworcel Proposes 'Ringless Voicemail' Robocall Protections

Press Release: FCC Partners with IMLS to Address Digital Divide on Tribal Lands

Press Release: Chairwoman Names New Native Nations Communications Task Force Members

US Export-Import Bank (EXIM)

Readout: EXIM Delegation Continues Lithuania Meetings with Confederation of Industrialists, Investors' Forum and Lithuanian Banking Association

Department of Agriculture (USDA)

Press Release: USDA, DOJ Launch Online Tool Allowing Farmers, Ranchers to Report Anticompetitive Practices

Press Release: Don't Fumble Food Safety on Super Bowl Sunday

Press Release: USDA Encourages Ag Producers, Residents to Prepare for Winter Storms

Press Release: USDA Invests $1.4 Billion to Support Local Businesses, Create Good-Paying Jobs and Strengthen the Economy in Rural America

Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC)

Press Release: FERC – NARUC Joint Task Force on Transmission Announces Second Meeting Agenda & Covid Guidance

Department of Interior (DOI)

Press Release: Interior and Agriculture Departments Join Western Governors to Launch Collaborative Conservation Task Force

Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)

Press Release: EPA Announces $3.8 Million in Grants to Train Environmental Workers for Jobs Created by Bipartisan Infrastructure Law Funding

Press Release: EPA Region 6 to Hold Public Listening Session on Draft Lead Strategy

Press Release: EPA's?Food Recovery Challenge?Awardees?Showcase Ways to Tackle Largest Category of Waste in Landfills

Link to other EPA press releases

Department of Transportation

Press Release: Building an Electric Vehicle Future in Rural America

Press Release: President Biden, U.S. Department of Transportation Releases Toolkit to Help Rural Communities Build Out Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure

Federal Aviation Administration (FAA)

Press Release: FAA designates Los Angeles Area a 'No Drone Zone' For Super Bowl LVI

Department of Labor

Press Release: Unemployment Insurance Weekly Claims Report

Press Release: Workers at General Motors' Silao plant participate in historic labor election

Press Release: Investigation into worker's fatal fall finds Henderson sawmill, pallet manufacturer exposed workers to willful, serious hazards

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor investigation finds methylene chloride, other workplace hazards at Bergen County manufacturing facility

Health & Human Services (HHS)

Readout: Vice President Harris, HHS Secretary Becerra Swear In Members of President Biden's Advisory Commission on Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians, and Pacific Islanders

Press Release: Expand Training of Primary Care Residents in Rural and Underserved Communities

Press Release: HHS Announces New Reports and Grant Program Addressing the Health Needs of Pregnant Women and Children Affected by Substance Use

Readout of Secretary Becerra's Virtual Roundtable on Build Back Better's Impact on Labor Unions

Statement by HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra on Black History Month

Fact Sheet: Celebrating Black History Month 2022

Food & Drug Administration (FDA)

Press Release: FDA Approves First Generic of Restasis

Housing & Urban Development (HUD)

Press Release: U.S. Departments of Housing and Urban Development, Energy, and Homeland Security Launch Joint Effort with Puerto Rico to Modernize Energy Grid

